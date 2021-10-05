Key in door

This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded June 28-July 4. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80918

6350 Fall River Drive..................$184,500

2400 Cody Drive….......................$210,000

260 Everett Drive….....................$250,000

2432 Monterey Road…...............$260,000

2102 Wynkoop Drive….................$266,180

2430 Hamlet Lane #D…..............$310,500

2430 Hamlet Lane #A…...............$315,000

2410 Hamlet Lane #A…..............$320,000

6123 Pine Hill Drive…...................$325,000

1940 Rimwood Drive…................$335,000

8101 Bohleen Road…...................$338,000

1864 Brookdale Drive…..............$343,000

6918 Los Reyes Circle….............$365,000

3385 Mira Loma Court….............$375,000

2611 Avalanche Heights…...........$390,000

2270 Covenant Heights…..........$396,000

3175 Deliverance Drive…...........$400,000

6731 Knight Drive….....................$405,000

6611 Buffalo Drive…....................$406,000

9862 Silver Stirrup Drive….......$407,000

5830 Northwind Drive…............$425,000

4907 S. Hackamore Drive….......$427,000

3501 Summer Breeze Drive…...$450,000

6695 W. Dublin Loop…...............$453,000

6651 W. Gambol Quail Drive…...$470,000

4880 Poleplant Drive…..............$551,000

4709 Julliard Drive….................$580,000

10088 Edgemont Ranch Lane..$650,000

80919

4867 Evening Sun Lane…...........$152,024

1413 Territory Trail…....................$255,000

1657 Maitland Court…................,$297,500

2614 Wood Ave….........................$350,000

1015 Vondelpark Drive…............$390,000

7202 White Buffalo Road….......$400,000

8367 Chasewood Loop…............$415,000

1040 Big Valley Drive…...............$555,000

676 Blackhawk Drive…...............$556,460

72 Raven Hills Court…...............$565,000

2248 Ramsgate Terrace….........$580,000

7760 Fawn Meadow View…........$615,850

7045 Night Hawk Place…..........$637,000

1219 N. Wahsatch Ave…..............$725,000

1755 Smoke Ridge Drive…...........$737,500

6140 Ashton Park Place….........$750,000

2760 Brogans Bluff Drive….......$875,000

1210 Wentwood Drive…..............$875,000

1270 Allegheny Drive…..............$890,000

2535 Tamora Way…....................$922,000

80920

522 Shady Crest Circle............…$198,444

3818 Smoke Tree Drive…............$237,500

1212 Rainier Drive….....................$255,000

2335 Silent Rain Drive…............$420,900

8045 Nectar Drive…..................$430,000

2470 Vintage Drive….................$445,000

4533 Scarlet Drive…..................$446,200

5166 Plumstead Drive….............$470,000

8035 Nectar Drive…...................$510,000

2606 Pine Knoll View…..............$520,000

2625 Helmsdale Drive….............$555,000

9644 Carriage Creek Point…...$555,000

3738 St. Simons Court…............$570,000

7410 Chancellor Drive….............$570,000

2738 Kittyhawk Road…..............$625,000

2552 Willow Glen Drive…..........$665,000

3350 Promontory Peak Drive….$712,000

3305 Sugar Pine Way…...............$729,750

7620 Grashio Drive…..................$730,000

80921

2616 Pine Knoll View.....................$01,000

2815 E. Bijou St...........................…$215,250

11676 Black Maple Lane...........…$335,000

11462 White Lotus Lane…..........$342,400

7611 Menagerie Lane…...............$386,000

5987 Cumbre Vista Way….........$415,000

13946 Paradise Villas Grove…..$425,000

333 Homeland Court…..............$550,500

417 N. Chestnut St…...................$575,000

11842 Alydar Loop….....................$584,132

1196 Meadow Oaks Drive…........$590,000

1127 Seabiscuit Drive…..............$600,000

12658 Broad Oaks Drive….........$605,000

1123 Vista Oaks Drive…................$640,000

15070 Jessie Drive…..................$695,500

13360 Clinet Drive…....................$712,500

13170 Crane Canyon Loop….......$730,000

1835 Queens Canyon Court…...$825,000

14165 Gleneagle Drive….............$849,000

12639 Pensador Drive….............$920,000

1598 Coronado Beach Drive…....$937,272

13036 Fisheye Drive….............$1,058,000

13493 Drytown Grove….............$1,175,000

15585 Castlegate Court….......$1,200,000

14344 Spyglass Hill Place….....$1,316,000

80924

8744 Vaunt Court….....................$381,658

8794 Vaunt Court…....................$383,840

9757 Wolf Lake Drive…..............$407,586

5137 Makalu Drive…....................$436,990

6437 Alyssum Heights…...........$460,000

8734 Vaunt Court…......................$462,441

5150 Janga Drive….....................$463,678

5021 Janga Drive.......................…$507,510

5005 Janga Drive......................…$511,265

8941 Balderdash Drive…..............$514,510

5838 Cumbre Vista Way….........$518,000

9727 Wolf Lake Drive…...............$534,406

5565 Janga Drive.....................…$544,140

6391 Stonefly Drive….................$550,000

6656 Wolf Gulch Drive…............$564,330

10284 Wrangell Circle….............$566,445

6651 Tumble Creek Drive…........$569,259

4826 Hanging Lake Circle….......$586,182

6675 Wolf Gulch Drive….............$598,675

8104 De Anza Peak Trail…........$600,000

10405 Odin Drive…......................$600,215

10399 Sharon Springs Drive…..$607,536

5781 Cubbage Drive….................$621,000

5361 Makalu Drive…...................$638,824

10617 Sky Pond Lane…................$672,139

5231 Mount Cutler Court…........$675,000

9796 Surrey Run Drive…..........$699,000

4476 New Santa Fe Trail….........$705,000

4407 Outlook Ridge Trail….......$720,000

3811 Horse Gulch Loop…............$726,447

4782 Horse Gulch Loop…...........$775,552

4021 Horse Gulch Loop…...........$799,900

