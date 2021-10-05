This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded June 28-July 4. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80918
6350 Fall River Drive..................$184,500
2400 Cody Drive….......................$210,000
260 Everett Drive….....................$250,000
2432 Monterey Road…...............$260,000
2102 Wynkoop Drive….................$266,180
2430 Hamlet Lane #D…..............$310,500
2430 Hamlet Lane #A…...............$315,000
2410 Hamlet Lane #A…..............$320,000
6123 Pine Hill Drive…...................$325,000
1940 Rimwood Drive…................$335,000
8101 Bohleen Road…...................$338,000
1864 Brookdale Drive…..............$343,000
6918 Los Reyes Circle….............$365,000
3385 Mira Loma Court….............$375,000
2611 Avalanche Heights…...........$390,000
2270 Covenant Heights…..........$396,000
3175 Deliverance Drive…...........$400,000
6731 Knight Drive….....................$405,000
6611 Buffalo Drive…....................$406,000
9862 Silver Stirrup Drive….......$407,000
5830 Northwind Drive…............$425,000
4907 S. Hackamore Drive….......$427,000
3501 Summer Breeze Drive…...$450,000
6695 W. Dublin Loop…...............$453,000
6651 W. Gambol Quail Drive…...$470,000
4880 Poleplant Drive…..............$551,000
4709 Julliard Drive….................$580,000
10088 Edgemont Ranch Lane..$650,000
80919
4867 Evening Sun Lane…...........$152,024
1413 Territory Trail…....................$255,000
1657 Maitland Court…................,$297,500
2614 Wood Ave….........................$350,000
1015 Vondelpark Drive…............$390,000
7202 White Buffalo Road….......$400,000
8367 Chasewood Loop…............$415,000
1040 Big Valley Drive…...............$555,000
676 Blackhawk Drive…...............$556,460
72 Raven Hills Court…...............$565,000
2248 Ramsgate Terrace….........$580,000
7760 Fawn Meadow View…........$615,850
7045 Night Hawk Place…..........$637,000
1219 N. Wahsatch Ave…..............$725,000
1755 Smoke Ridge Drive…...........$737,500
6140 Ashton Park Place….........$750,000
2760 Brogans Bluff Drive….......$875,000
1210 Wentwood Drive…..............$875,000
1270 Allegheny Drive…..............$890,000
2535 Tamora Way…....................$922,000
80920
522 Shady Crest Circle............…$198,444
3818 Smoke Tree Drive…............$237,500
1212 Rainier Drive….....................$255,000
2335 Silent Rain Drive…............$420,900
8045 Nectar Drive…..................$430,000
2470 Vintage Drive….................$445,000
4533 Scarlet Drive…..................$446,200
5166 Plumstead Drive….............$470,000
8035 Nectar Drive…...................$510,000
2606 Pine Knoll View…..............$520,000
2625 Helmsdale Drive….............$555,000
9644 Carriage Creek Point…...$555,000
3738 St. Simons Court…............$570,000
7410 Chancellor Drive….............$570,000
2738 Kittyhawk Road…..............$625,000
2552 Willow Glen Drive…..........$665,000
3350 Promontory Peak Drive….$712,000
3305 Sugar Pine Way…...............$729,750
7620 Grashio Drive…..................$730,000
80921
2616 Pine Knoll View.....................$01,000
2815 E. Bijou St...........................…$215,250
11676 Black Maple Lane...........…$335,000
11462 White Lotus Lane…..........$342,400
7611 Menagerie Lane…...............$386,000
5987 Cumbre Vista Way….........$415,000
13946 Paradise Villas Grove…..$425,000
333 Homeland Court…..............$550,500
417 N. Chestnut St…...................$575,000
11842 Alydar Loop….....................$584,132
1196 Meadow Oaks Drive…........$590,000
1127 Seabiscuit Drive…..............$600,000
12658 Broad Oaks Drive….........$605,000
1123 Vista Oaks Drive…................$640,000
15070 Jessie Drive…..................$695,500
13360 Clinet Drive…....................$712,500
13170 Crane Canyon Loop….......$730,000
1835 Queens Canyon Court…...$825,000
14165 Gleneagle Drive….............$849,000
12639 Pensador Drive….............$920,000
1598 Coronado Beach Drive…....$937,272
13036 Fisheye Drive….............$1,058,000
13493 Drytown Grove….............$1,175,000
15585 Castlegate Court….......$1,200,000
14344 Spyglass Hill Place….....$1,316,000
80924
8744 Vaunt Court….....................$381,658
8794 Vaunt Court…....................$383,840
9757 Wolf Lake Drive…..............$407,586
5137 Makalu Drive…....................$436,990
6437 Alyssum Heights…...........$460,000
8734 Vaunt Court…......................$462,441
5150 Janga Drive….....................$463,678
5021 Janga Drive.......................…$507,510
5005 Janga Drive......................…$511,265
8941 Balderdash Drive…..............$514,510
5838 Cumbre Vista Way….........$518,000
9727 Wolf Lake Drive…...............$534,406
5565 Janga Drive.....................…$544,140
6391 Stonefly Drive….................$550,000
6656 Wolf Gulch Drive…............$564,330
10284 Wrangell Circle….............$566,445
6651 Tumble Creek Drive…........$569,259
4826 Hanging Lake Circle….......$586,182
6675 Wolf Gulch Drive….............$598,675
8104 De Anza Peak Trail…........$600,000
10405 Odin Drive…......................$600,215
10399 Sharon Springs Drive…..$607,536
5781 Cubbage Drive….................$621,000
5361 Makalu Drive…...................$638,824
10617 Sky Pond Lane…................$672,139
5231 Mount Cutler Court…........$675,000
9796 Surrey Run Drive…..........$699,000
4476 New Santa Fe Trail….........$705,000
4407 Outlook Ridge Trail….......$720,000
3811 Horse Gulch Loop…............$726,447
4782 Horse Gulch Loop…...........$775,552
4021 Horse Gulch Loop…...........$799,900