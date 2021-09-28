neighborhood real estate

This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded June 21-27. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80918

2470 Telemark Court.........................$225,000

4865 El Camino Drive #B…..............$229,000

5521 Mansfield Court…......................$235,600

2030 Palm Drive…..............................$296,000

6225 Powder Puff Drive….................$350,000

3628 Indianpipe Circle…...................$350,000

7565 Churchwood Circle…...............$360,000

6510 Northwind Drive….....................$425,000

5635 Del Rey Drive….........................$430,000

4419 Ridgeglen Road….....................$460,000

6381 Turret Drive….............................$495,000

6060 Bestview Way….........................$515,000

6203 Soaring Drive….........................$520,000

3750 Saddle Rock Road…..................$610,000

5985 Leewood Drive…........................$615,000

2243 Collegiate Drive….....................$650,000

5425 Flintridge Drive…......................$674,000

80919

1579 Territory Trail…..........................$236,000

2088 Bristlecone Drive….................$300,000

8735 Rose Grace Heights…...............$336,909

8724 Vaunt Court…............................$389,564

7120 Grey Feather Court…...............$400,000

5830 Bourke Drive…..........................$425,000

6390 Pemberton Way…....................$450,000

6435 Dillon Circle…............................$455,000

6430 Redstone Circle….....................$475,000

6333 Delmonico Drive….....................$525,000

192 Tamarron Drive….........................$525,000

360 Silver Spring Circle….................$533,500

7320 Buckeye Court….......................$540,000

2479 Stoneridge Drive…....................$625,000

45 Arequa Ridge Drive…...................$630,000

317 E. San Rafael St….........................$720,000

6330 Sandray Court….......................$928,000

80920

1973 Mineola Court #F…....................$210,000

1550 Peterson Road….........................$284,777

7611 Bell Drive…....................................$310,000

2134 Summerset Drive…...................$375,000

7476 Johnsontown Heights…............$389,641

7618 Vallhalla Drive…........................$405,000

2615 Lightning Way…..........................$419,000

3775 Misty Meadows Drive….............$440,000

7755 Chancellor Drive…...................$448,000

2112 London Carriage….....................$466,000

8050 Interlaken Drive….....................$471,000

8610 Merrick Court…...........................$474,900

4025 Scotch Pine Drive…..................$475,000

1115 N. Wahsatch Ave…......................$500,000

1185 Turner Road.............................…$500,000

4196 Bays Water Drive…...................$505,000

4850 Ramblewood Drive…...............$520,000

3908 Cottage Drive….........................$535,000

3319 Sand Flower Drive…..................$560,000

8715 Hillsport Way…..........................$560,000

8295 Old Exchange Drive…...............$641,500

2616 Glen Arbor Drive…......................$715,000

2324 Craycroft Drive…......................$805,000

3148 Deergrass Place…......................$815,000

80921

8057 Horizon Drive….........................$360,000

5927 Mumford Drive…........................$403,410

13370 Positano Point…........................$407,120

11486 White Lotus Lane.................…$410,000

13376 Positano Point........................….$410,444

13388 Positano Point….........................$417,331

1310 Northface Court…......................$480,000

11685 Wildwood Ridge Drive….........$488,000

822 Coyote Willow Drive…................$635,000

919 Tari Drive…...................................$640,000

12861 Serenity Park Drive…..............$700,000

1368 Morro Bay Way…........................$722,000

1976 Ruffino Drive….............................$726,871

13066 Fisheye Drive…........................$728,000

11821 Artful Way….................................$771,000

80924

15860 Bankers Court…......................$302,436

8745 Rose Grace Heights…...............$359,949

6748 Tumble Creek Drive…...............$403,380

8754 Vaunt Court............................…$405,260

3830 Cloud Drive….............................$438,000

5549 Janga Drive…............................$504,934

6341 Stonefly Drive…........................$506,000

5686 Marshall Creek Drive…...........$520,000

9620 Fresh Air Drive…......................$542,500

8146 De Anza Peak Trail…................$572,500

4945 Mushroom Rock Court….........$580,000

10482 Sharon Springs Drive….........$585,400

8158 De Anza Peak Trail…................$600,000

10132 Manhattan Drive…...................$600,959

8152 De Anza Peak Trail…................$602,000

5169 Sirbal Drive…..............................$618,408

4541 Horse Gulch Loop…....................$627,014

5266 Chimney Gulch Way….............$640,000

9780 Surrey Run Drive…..................$655,000

10475 Odin Drive…...............................$671,389

10559 Odin Drive…..............................$725,879

10228 Hannaway Drive…...................$755,000

