This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded June 21-27. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80918
2470 Telemark Court.........................$225,000
4865 El Camino Drive #B…..............$229,000
5521 Mansfield Court…......................$235,600
2030 Palm Drive…..............................$296,000
6225 Powder Puff Drive….................$350,000
3628 Indianpipe Circle…...................$350,000
7565 Churchwood Circle…...............$360,000
6510 Northwind Drive….....................$425,000
5635 Del Rey Drive….........................$430,000
4419 Ridgeglen Road….....................$460,000
6381 Turret Drive….............................$495,000
6060 Bestview Way….........................$515,000
6203 Soaring Drive….........................$520,000
3750 Saddle Rock Road…..................$610,000
5985 Leewood Drive…........................$615,000
2243 Collegiate Drive….....................$650,000
5425 Flintridge Drive…......................$674,000
80919
1579 Territory Trail…..........................$236,000
2088 Bristlecone Drive….................$300,000
8735 Rose Grace Heights…...............$336,909
8724 Vaunt Court…............................$389,564
7120 Grey Feather Court…...............$400,000
5830 Bourke Drive…..........................$425,000
6390 Pemberton Way…....................$450,000
6435 Dillon Circle…............................$455,000
6430 Redstone Circle….....................$475,000
6333 Delmonico Drive….....................$525,000
192 Tamarron Drive….........................$525,000
360 Silver Spring Circle….................$533,500
7320 Buckeye Court….......................$540,000
2479 Stoneridge Drive…....................$625,000
45 Arequa Ridge Drive…...................$630,000
317 E. San Rafael St….........................$720,000
6330 Sandray Court….......................$928,000
80920
1973 Mineola Court #F…....................$210,000
1550 Peterson Road….........................$284,777
7611 Bell Drive…....................................$310,000
2134 Summerset Drive…...................$375,000
7476 Johnsontown Heights…............$389,641
7618 Vallhalla Drive…........................$405,000
2615 Lightning Way…..........................$419,000
3775 Misty Meadows Drive….............$440,000
7755 Chancellor Drive…...................$448,000
2112 London Carriage….....................$466,000
8050 Interlaken Drive….....................$471,000
8610 Merrick Court…...........................$474,900
4025 Scotch Pine Drive…..................$475,000
1115 N. Wahsatch Ave…......................$500,000
1185 Turner Road.............................…$500,000
4196 Bays Water Drive…...................$505,000
4850 Ramblewood Drive…...............$520,000
3908 Cottage Drive….........................$535,000
3319 Sand Flower Drive…..................$560,000
8715 Hillsport Way…..........................$560,000
8295 Old Exchange Drive…...............$641,500
2616 Glen Arbor Drive…......................$715,000
2324 Craycroft Drive…......................$805,000
3148 Deergrass Place…......................$815,000
80921
8057 Horizon Drive….........................$360,000
5927 Mumford Drive…........................$403,410
13370 Positano Point…........................$407,120
11486 White Lotus Lane.................…$410,000
13376 Positano Point........................….$410,444
13388 Positano Point….........................$417,331
1310 Northface Court…......................$480,000
11685 Wildwood Ridge Drive….........$488,000
822 Coyote Willow Drive…................$635,000
919 Tari Drive…...................................$640,000
12861 Serenity Park Drive…..............$700,000
1368 Morro Bay Way…........................$722,000
1976 Ruffino Drive….............................$726,871
13066 Fisheye Drive…........................$728,000
11821 Artful Way….................................$771,000
80924
15860 Bankers Court…......................$302,436
8745 Rose Grace Heights…...............$359,949
6748 Tumble Creek Drive…...............$403,380
8754 Vaunt Court............................…$405,260
3830 Cloud Drive….............................$438,000
5549 Janga Drive…............................$504,934
6341 Stonefly Drive…........................$506,000
5686 Marshall Creek Drive…...........$520,000
9620 Fresh Air Drive…......................$542,500
8146 De Anza Peak Trail…................$572,500
4945 Mushroom Rock Court….........$580,000
10482 Sharon Springs Drive….........$585,400
8158 De Anza Peak Trail…................$600,000
10132 Manhattan Drive…...................$600,959
8152 De Anza Peak Trail…................$602,000
5169 Sirbal Drive…..............................$618,408
4541 Horse Gulch Loop…....................$627,014
5266 Chimney Gulch Way….............$640,000
9780 Surrey Run Drive…..................$655,000
10475 Odin Drive…...............................$671,389
10559 Odin Drive…..............................$725,879
10228 Hannaway Drive…...................$755,000