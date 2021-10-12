Couple with keys to new home
This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded July 5-11. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80918

2607 Fairmount St......................$244,000

3206 Pennsylvania Ave…...........$250,000

1135 W. Nolte Drive…...................$256,000

6752 Gelbvieh Road….................$270,000

1427 Osgood Road….....................$284,130

4890 Hunters Run…...................$295,000

6023 Kingdom View…................$339,000

3865 Caviar Court…...................$360,000

5340 El Camino Drive….............$365,000

6412 Gemfield Drive….................$381,000

4120 Cricket Court…..................$390,000

3435 Mountainside Drive…......$400,000

2830 Deliverance Drive…...........$415,000

6360 Lange Drive…....................$425,000

2980 El Capitan Drive…............$425,000

6545 Plaid Place…......................$450,000

1928 Brookdale Drive…..............$455,000

4313 Ridgeglen Road…..............$466,500

3335 Redcoat Lane….................$508,000

8677 Coyote Creek Drive….......$595,000

4709 Farmingdale Drive….........$670,000

1622 Vickers Drive....................…$680,000

4815 Calverton Place…...............$780,000

80919

330 Dusty Haven Court…...........$150,000

2021 Erin Loop…..........................$205,000

5110 Redleaf Lane…....................$365,000

5721 Canyon Reserve Heights..$462,500

455 N. Wintery Circle…...............$591,000

720 Blackhawk Drive…...............$600,000

1019 Haverhill Place…................$605,000

7158 Oak Valley Drive…............$668,000

8415 Ryegrass Trail….................$845,000

3205 Blodgett Drive….............$1,050,000

80920

8180 Steadman Drive…...............$361,000

8657 Bellcove Circle…................$437,000

3316 Union Jack Way…..............$440,000

2640 Norwich Drive….................$451,000

8550 Boxelder Drive…..............$458,000

7715 Scarborough Drive….........$465,900

8020 Lorton Drive…..................$492,000

2449 Marston Heights…............$499,900

4071 Purple Plum Way…............$535,000

2473 Craycroft Drive…...............$560,000

7325 Chancellor Drive…............$570,000

2010 Bramblwood Lane…..........$574,000

8130 Dartmoor Court….............$585,000

8975 Backgammon Drive…......$585,885

3303 Silver Pine Trail…...............$715,000

2935 Dynamic Drive…................$720,000

9682 Sycamore Glen Trail…......$901,000

2396 Pine Valley View…............$950,000

10065 Otero Ave…...................$2,100,000

80921

14378 Secret Glen Grove…........$430,000

14415 Club Villa Dr #D…............$445,000

970 Wuthering Heights Drive....$477,000

1530 Promontory Bluff View….$485,000

14735 Gleneagle Drive…............$535,000

2177 Villa Creek Circle….............$578,000

1593 Lookout Springs Drive…..$626,000

873 Easy Goer Court…...............$654,438

2436 Delicato Court…................$670,000

11935 Hanging Valley Way…......$700,000

225 Doral Way…...........................$748,000

1938 Redbank Drive…................$750,000

12794 Mission Meadow Drive….$815,000

2057 Ripple Ridge Road….......$1,185,000

2333 Red Edge Heights…........$1,750,000

80924

1685 Mineola St….......................$272,000

5363 Henry Doren Point…........$330,000

8764 Vaunt Court….......................$423,371

8784 Vaunt Court….....................$432,962

6332 Ottawa Drive…...................$507,040

4848 Turquoise Lake Court...…$515,000

6341 Harney Drive…...................$550,000

10291 Wrangell Circle…..............$550,345

6251 Leon Young Drive…...........$575,000

5181 Sirbal Drive….......................$585,850

6430 Mancala Way….................$590,000

4975 Olympus Drive…................$599,855

8845 Rory Creek St…...............$600,000

10385 Sharon Springs Drive….$605,308

9108 Jasper Falls Place….........$620,000

9204 Rock Pond Way….............$665,560

9547 Pancake Rocks Trail….....$670,000

5195 Eldorado Canyon Court…$675,000

10407 Fall Creek Court…...........$684,417

5058 Makalu Drive….................$684,950

9142 Lookout Mountain Court..$699,000

