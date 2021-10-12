This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded July 5-11. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80918
2607 Fairmount St......................$244,000
3206 Pennsylvania Ave…...........$250,000
1135 W. Nolte Drive…...................$256,000
6752 Gelbvieh Road….................$270,000
1427 Osgood Road….....................$284,130
4890 Hunters Run…...................$295,000
6023 Kingdom View…................$339,000
3865 Caviar Court…...................$360,000
5340 El Camino Drive….............$365,000
6412 Gemfield Drive….................$381,000
4120 Cricket Court…..................$390,000
3435 Mountainside Drive…......$400,000
2830 Deliverance Drive…...........$415,000
6360 Lange Drive…....................$425,000
2980 El Capitan Drive…............$425,000
6545 Plaid Place…......................$450,000
1928 Brookdale Drive…..............$455,000
4313 Ridgeglen Road…..............$466,500
3335 Redcoat Lane….................$508,000
8677 Coyote Creek Drive….......$595,000
4709 Farmingdale Drive….........$670,000
1622 Vickers Drive....................…$680,000
4815 Calverton Place…...............$780,000
80919
330 Dusty Haven Court…...........$150,000
2021 Erin Loop…..........................$205,000
5110 Redleaf Lane…....................$365,000
5721 Canyon Reserve Heights..$462,500
455 N. Wintery Circle…...............$591,000
720 Blackhawk Drive…...............$600,000
1019 Haverhill Place…................$605,000
7158 Oak Valley Drive…............$668,000
8415 Ryegrass Trail….................$845,000
3205 Blodgett Drive….............$1,050,000
80920
8180 Steadman Drive…...............$361,000
8657 Bellcove Circle…................$437,000
3316 Union Jack Way…..............$440,000
2640 Norwich Drive….................$451,000
8550 Boxelder Drive…..............$458,000
7715 Scarborough Drive….........$465,900
8020 Lorton Drive…..................$492,000
2449 Marston Heights…............$499,900
4071 Purple Plum Way…............$535,000
2473 Craycroft Drive…...............$560,000
7325 Chancellor Drive…............$570,000
2010 Bramblwood Lane…..........$574,000
8130 Dartmoor Court….............$585,000
8975 Backgammon Drive…......$585,885
3303 Silver Pine Trail…...............$715,000
2935 Dynamic Drive…................$720,000
9682 Sycamore Glen Trail…......$901,000
2396 Pine Valley View…............$950,000
10065 Otero Ave…...................$2,100,000
80921
14378 Secret Glen Grove…........$430,000
14415 Club Villa Dr #D…............$445,000
970 Wuthering Heights Drive....$477,000
1530 Promontory Bluff View….$485,000
14735 Gleneagle Drive…............$535,000
2177 Villa Creek Circle….............$578,000
1593 Lookout Springs Drive…..$626,000
873 Easy Goer Court…...............$654,438
2436 Delicato Court…................$670,000
11935 Hanging Valley Way…......$700,000
225 Doral Way…...........................$748,000
1938 Redbank Drive…................$750,000
12794 Mission Meadow Drive….$815,000
2057 Ripple Ridge Road….......$1,185,000
2333 Red Edge Heights…........$1,750,000
80924
1685 Mineola St….......................$272,000
5363 Henry Doren Point…........$330,000
8764 Vaunt Court….......................$423,371
8784 Vaunt Court….....................$432,962
6332 Ottawa Drive…...................$507,040
4848 Turquoise Lake Court...…$515,000
6341 Harney Drive…...................$550,000
10291 Wrangell Circle…..............$550,345
6251 Leon Young Drive…...........$575,000
5181 Sirbal Drive….......................$585,850
6430 Mancala Way….................$590,000
4975 Olympus Drive…................$599,855
8845 Rory Creek St…...............$600,000
10385 Sharon Springs Drive….$605,308
9108 Jasper Falls Place….........$620,000
9204 Rock Pond Way….............$665,560
9547 Pancake Rocks Trail….....$670,000
5195 Eldorado Canyon Court…$675,000
10407 Fall Creek Court…...........$684,417
5058 Makalu Drive….................$684,950
9142 Lookout Mountain Court..$699,000