This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded July 26-Aug. 1. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80918
4885 El Camino Drive #C….......$225,000
4882 Sonata Drive #A…............$228,000
4956 Painted Sky View…..........$300,000
1895 Brookdale Drive…..............$304,000
6115 Little Pine Circle…..............$325,888
2735 Telluride Drive.................…$353,000
5379 Fiesta Lane…......................$367,500
4815 Garden Trail…....................$460,000
2950 Garmish Place…................$476,000
3850 Schoolwood Court…........$495,000
2230 Brookwood Drive…...........$530,000
5015 Poleplant Drive…...............$550,000
4159 Cherryvale Drive…............$565,000
2065 Rockhurst Blvd…..............$685,000
4689 Bethany Court…................$725,000
5575 Canvasback Court…..........$745,000
80919
4006 Shelley Ave…....................$245,000
5861 Chokecherry Drive…........$430,000
1787 Eyrie Drive…........................$440,000
4560 Granby Circle….................$499,900
6327 Cripple Creek Lane….......$520,000
7315 Brentford Drive…...............$525,000
2455 Stoneridge Drive….............$571,500
5451 Silverstone Terrace…........$599,900
2580 Himalaya Court….............$660,000
1070 Golden Hills Road…...........$675,000
5310 Aubrey Way…......................$735,000
80920
8151 Steadman Drive…...............$365,000
3425 Ormes Way…......................$375,000
7839 Antigua Point….................$380,000
8565 Sassafras Drive….............$395,000
8115 Helm Court….......................$435,000
4345 Basswood Drive….............$447,000
1964 Silkwood Drive…...............$450,000
7966 Vectra Drive…...................$455,000
7882 Silver Maple Lane….........$490,000
7613 Potomac Drive…..................$501,000
7974 Scarborough Drive…........$525,000
3140 Windjammer Drive….........$530,000
8940 April Drive…......................$560,000
9423 Wolf Pack Terrace…..........$601,000
3061 Sovereign View…...............$625,000
10436 Fall Creek Court…...........$625,680
3434 Limber Pine Court…........$650,000
3595 Cherry Plum Drive….........$920,000
80921
2203 Shady Aspen Drive….......$403,000
14390 Peaceful Glen Grove….....$415,000
2126 Silver Creek Drive…..........$500,000
1922 Medici Lane….....................$500,000
8472 Windy Hill Drive…...............$521,087
13723 Narrowleaf Drive…...........$552,000
2176 Villa Creek Circle…............$590,000
810 Easy Goer Court…................$601,446
11890 Alydar Loop….....................$603,719
13133 Crane Canyon Loop…......$620,000
1972 Ruffino Drive…....................$628,360
11932 Alydar Loop…....................$633,406
13868 Antelope Pass Place…...$650,000
11980 Alydar Loop…...................$650,620
3380 Stagecoach Road…...........$699,999
1198 Crystal Basin Drive….........$705,000
11884 Alydar Loop…...................$706,609
13386 Cedarville Way...............…$715,000
13817 Rivercrest Circle…............$725,000
13849 Single Leaf Court….........$725,000
1520 Windwood Court….............$780,000
80924
8999 Meadow Rose View.......…$360,000
8760 Vista Azul Heights…........$365,000
7727 Crestone Peak Trail….......$365,000
8818 White Prairie View….........$375,000
6312 Rollick Drive….....................$386,942
6760 Tumble Creek Drive….......$455,825
8941 Monopoly Drive…...............$459,740
6278 Leon Young Drive….........$480,000
9767 Wolf Lake Drive…...............$487,693
8940 Tutt Blvd….........................$490,000
5473 Makalu Drive…...................$491,539
5342 Janga Drive….....................$526,325
5805 Rowdy Drive…..................$565,000
5474 Makalu Drive…...................$566,546
8134 Hunter Peak Trail…............$567,000
8137 Gilpin Peak Drive…............$592,000
5708 Adkisson Place…...............$602,924
5458 Makalu Drive…...................$633,897
5806 Adamants Drive…............$635,000
9163 Rock Pond Way…..............$660,000
4572 Horse Gulch Loop…............$661,732
5344 Mount Cutler Court…......$664,900
9290 Sky King Drive…................$675,000
3080 Hollycrest Drive…............$695,000
5606 Cisco Drive…......................$710,000
5285 Chimney Gulch Way…......$760,000