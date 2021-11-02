Couple with keys to new home
This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded July 26-Aug. 1. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80918

4885 El Camino Drive #C….......$225,000

4882 Sonata Drive #A…............$228,000

4956 Painted Sky View…..........$300,000

1895 Brookdale Drive…..............$304,000

6115 Little Pine Circle…..............$325,888

2735 Telluride Drive.................…$353,000

5379 Fiesta Lane…......................$367,500

4815 Garden Trail…....................$460,000

2950 Garmish Place…................$476,000

3850 Schoolwood Court…........$495,000

2230 Brookwood Drive…...........$530,000

5015 Poleplant Drive…...............$550,000

4159 Cherryvale Drive…............$565,000

2065 Rockhurst Blvd…..............$685,000

4689 Bethany Court…................$725,000

5575 Canvasback Court…..........$745,000

80919

4006 Shelley Ave…....................$245,000

5861 Chokecherry Drive…........$430,000

1787 Eyrie Drive…........................$440,000

4560 Granby Circle….................$499,900

6327 Cripple Creek Lane….......$520,000

7315 Brentford Drive…...............$525,000

2455 Stoneridge Drive….............$571,500

5451 Silverstone Terrace…........$599,900

2580 Himalaya Court….............$660,000

1070 Golden Hills Road…...........$675,000

5310 Aubrey Way…......................$735,000

80920

8151 Steadman Drive…...............$365,000

3425 Ormes Way…......................$375,000

7839 Antigua Point….................$380,000

8565 Sassafras Drive….............$395,000

8115 Helm Court….......................$435,000

4345 Basswood Drive….............$447,000

1964 Silkwood Drive…...............$450,000

7966 Vectra Drive…...................$455,000

7882 Silver Maple Lane….........$490,000

7613 Potomac Drive…..................$501,000

7974 Scarborough Drive…........$525,000

3140 Windjammer Drive….........$530,000

8940 April Drive…......................$560,000

9423 Wolf Pack Terrace…..........$601,000

3061 Sovereign View…...............$625,000

10436 Fall Creek Court…...........$625,680

3434 Limber Pine Court…........$650,000

3595 Cherry Plum Drive….........$920,000

80921

2203 Shady Aspen Drive….......$403,000

14390 Peaceful Glen Grove….....$415,000

2126 Silver Creek Drive…..........$500,000

1922 Medici Lane….....................$500,000

8472 Windy Hill Drive…...............$521,087

13723 Narrowleaf Drive…...........$552,000

2176 Villa Creek Circle…............$590,000

810 Easy Goer Court…................$601,446

11890 Alydar Loop….....................$603,719

13133 Crane Canyon Loop…......$620,000

1972 Ruffino Drive…....................$628,360

11932 Alydar Loop…....................$633,406

13868 Antelope Pass Place…...$650,000

11980 Alydar Loop…...................$650,620

3380 Stagecoach Road…...........$699,999

1198 Crystal Basin Drive….........$705,000

11884 Alydar Loop…...................$706,609

13386 Cedarville Way...............…$715,000

13817 Rivercrest Circle…............$725,000

13849 Single Leaf Court….........$725,000

1520 Windwood Court….............$780,000

80924

8999 Meadow Rose View.......…$360,000

8760 Vista Azul Heights…........$365,000

7727 Crestone Peak Trail….......$365,000

8818 White Prairie View….........$375,000

6312 Rollick Drive….....................$386,942

6760 Tumble Creek Drive….......$455,825

8941 Monopoly Drive…...............$459,740

6278 Leon Young Drive….........$480,000

9767 Wolf Lake Drive…...............$487,693

8940 Tutt Blvd….........................$490,000

5473 Makalu Drive…...................$491,539

5342 Janga Drive….....................$526,325

5805 Rowdy Drive…..................$565,000

5474 Makalu Drive…...................$566,546

8134 Hunter Peak Trail…............$567,000

8137 Gilpin Peak Drive…............$592,000

5708 Adkisson Place…...............$602,924

5458 Makalu Drive…...................$633,897

5806 Adamants Drive…............$635,000

9163 Rock Pond Way…..............$660,000

4572 Horse Gulch Loop…............$661,732

5344 Mount Cutler Court…......$664,900

9290 Sky King Drive…................$675,000

3080 Hollycrest Drive…............$695,000

5606 Cisco Drive…......................$710,000

5285 Chimney Gulch Way…......$760,000

