This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded Feb. 22-28. All listings include address and sales price.

80918

1977 N Academy Blvd.................$167,750

2470 Ptarmigan Lane..............$338,000

6725 Villa Glen Point..............$360,000

6774 Sproul Lane....................$378,000

2956 Banjo Drive.....................$378,500

2130 Saddle Place....................$380,000

3159 Maverick Drive................$390,000

5925 Del Paz Drive..................$400,000

3585 Point Of The Rocks Drive...$410,000

5231 Alta Loma Road...............$412,000

80920

3444 Springnite Drive.............$109,500

2079 Silkwood Drive...............$305,000

8820 Boxelder Drive..............$368,000

1953 Silkwood Drive................$370,000

4330 Ramblewood Drive........$377,000

7605 Cavalier Court................$385,000

10 El Sereno Drive.....................$387,000

8115 Schooner Court...............$401,000

8355 Avens Circle.....................$401,000

3777 Thundercloud Drive......$420,000

8143 Ravenel Drive..................$452,000

7955 Chancellor Drive............$455,000

2383 Pine Valley View..............$610,000

3025 Royal Pine Drive.............$630,000

80921

15160 Pleasant View Drive.....$425,000

13352 Positano Point................$462,832

11969 Alydar Loop...................$487,647

12577 Cloudy Bay Drive.........$525,000

2096 Zenato Court..................$542,500

1953 Clayhouse Drive..............$551,589

11733 Spectacular Bid Circle...$612,900

12579 Broad Oaks Drive.........$645,000

2097 Zenato Court..................$647,293

1266 Foothills Farm Way.........$650,000

12131 Piledriver Way..................$651,060

1056 Native Dancer Terrace...$664,050

16039 Wildhaven Lane...$668,000

14650 Rosholt Loop...$687,000

981 Sir Barton Drive...$859,024

80924

7120 Allens Park Drive............$295,000

5360 Dusky Grouse Point.........$324,231

5350 Dusky Grouse Point.......$325,343

8883 White Prairie View..........$345,000

5370 Dusky Grouse Point..........$347,073

6536 Wolf Gulch Drive..............$383,709

5122 Makalu Drive.....................$390,028

6322 Ottawa Drive....................$397,206

5138 Makalu Drive..................$402,866

5170 Makalu Drive.....................$432,886

5250 Makalu Drive..................$435,091

6571 Stonefly Drive..................$440,000

9564 Dewitt Drive.....................$467,631

10467 Wrangell Circle..............$474,900

9690 Fresh Air Drive...............$485,000

6507 Tumble Creek Drive.........$513,727

10460 Wrangell Circle...............$517,628

5853 Revelstoke Drive............$535,000

8095 Gilpin Peak Drive...........$540,000

6627 Cumbre Vista Way..........$540,054

6338 Knapp Drive.....................$543,187

3871 Horse Gulch Loop.............$631,000

10141 Coyote Song Terrace....$678,000

