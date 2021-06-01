This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded Feb. 22-28. All listings include address and sales price.
80918
1977 N Academy Blvd.................$167,750
2470 Ptarmigan Lane..............$338,000
6725 Villa Glen Point..............$360,000
6774 Sproul Lane....................$378,000
2956 Banjo Drive.....................$378,500
2130 Saddle Place....................$380,000
3159 Maverick Drive................$390,000
5925 Del Paz Drive..................$400,000
3585 Point Of The Rocks Drive...$410,000
5231 Alta Loma Road...............$412,000
80920
3444 Springnite Drive.............$109,500
2079 Silkwood Drive...............$305,000
8820 Boxelder Drive..............$368,000
1953 Silkwood Drive................$370,000
4330 Ramblewood Drive........$377,000
7605 Cavalier Court................$385,000
10 El Sereno Drive.....................$387,000
8115 Schooner Court...............$401,000
8355 Avens Circle.....................$401,000
3777 Thundercloud Drive......$420,000
8143 Ravenel Drive..................$452,000
7955 Chancellor Drive............$455,000
2383 Pine Valley View..............$610,000
3025 Royal Pine Drive.............$630,000
80921
15160 Pleasant View Drive.....$425,000
13352 Positano Point................$462,832
11969 Alydar Loop...................$487,647
12577 Cloudy Bay Drive.........$525,000
2096 Zenato Court..................$542,500
1953 Clayhouse Drive..............$551,589
11733 Spectacular Bid Circle...$612,900
12579 Broad Oaks Drive.........$645,000
2097 Zenato Court..................$647,293
1266 Foothills Farm Way.........$650,000
12131 Piledriver Way..................$651,060
1056 Native Dancer Terrace...$664,050
16039 Wildhaven Lane...$668,000
14650 Rosholt Loop...$687,000
981 Sir Barton Drive...$859,024
80924
7120 Allens Park Drive............$295,000
5360 Dusky Grouse Point.........$324,231
5350 Dusky Grouse Point.......$325,343
8883 White Prairie View..........$345,000
5370 Dusky Grouse Point..........$347,073
6536 Wolf Gulch Drive..............$383,709
5122 Makalu Drive.....................$390,028
6322 Ottawa Drive....................$397,206
5138 Makalu Drive..................$402,866
5170 Makalu Drive.....................$432,886
5250 Makalu Drive..................$435,091
6571 Stonefly Drive..................$440,000
9564 Dewitt Drive.....................$467,631
10467 Wrangell Circle..............$474,900
9690 Fresh Air Drive...............$485,000
6507 Tumble Creek Drive.........$513,727
10460 Wrangell Circle...............$517,628
5853 Revelstoke Drive............$535,000
8095 Gilpin Peak Drive...........$540,000
6627 Cumbre Vista Way..........$540,054
6338 Knapp Drive.....................$543,187
3871 Horse Gulch Loop.............$631,000
10141 Coyote Song Terrace....$678,000