This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded Feb. 15-21. All listings include address and sales price.

80918

1224 Bonfoy Ave...............................................$280,000

3703 Meadowland Blvd...................................$293,000

4683 Ranch Drive..............................................$340,000

6585 Flintridge Drive.......................................$340,500

6115 Bestview Way............................................$350,000

4965 Garden Trail.............................................$375,000

6235 Lemonwood Drive..................................$498,500

2210 Old Ranch Road.......................................$930,000

80920

3939 Smoke Tree Drive....................................$275,000

1881 Chapel Hills Drive.......................................$375,500

4334 Morning Glory Road...............................$415,000

2062 London Carriage....................................$430,000

2445 Linenhall Court........................................$515,000

80921

813 San Gabriel Place.......................................$250,000

4821 Pearl Kite View........................................$295,000

4663 Ridgeglen Road.......................................$319,900

13718 Paradise Villas Grove............................$400,000

1305 Sunshine Valley Way..............................$420,000

14213 Woodrock Path......................................$436,000

11848 Alydar Loop............................................$552,249

12586 Woodruff Drive.......................................$700,000

2040 Ever Red Court.......................................$850,000

13684 Random Ridge View...........................$1,969,300

80924

8730 Vista Azul Heights...................................$326,000

856 Regent Court..............................................$367,000

10117 Vervain View..............................................$380,671

6477 Moor Grass Heights................................$412,500

4834 Olympus Drive.........................................$462,000

6566 Wolf Gulch Drive....................................$463,800

5266 Makalu Drive...........................................$465,809

5057 Makalu Drive.............................................$486,015

6577 Cumbre Vista Way....................................$517,802

6464 Knapp Drive................................................$530,114

8132 Gilpin Peak Drive......................................$542,000

5817 Rowdy Drive.............................................$545,000

10531 Wrangell Circle.........................................$552,332

5409 Makalu Drive............................................$553,353

3135 Arena Road..............................................$560,000

4706 Hanging Lake Circle...............................$562,458

6592 Twin Falls Court.......................................$598,331

6435 Wolf Gulch Drive......................................$626,441

5233 Yari Drive.....................................................$701,753

