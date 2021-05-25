This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded Feb. 15-21. All listings include address and sales price.
80918
1224 Bonfoy Ave...............................................$280,000
3703 Meadowland Blvd...................................$293,000
4683 Ranch Drive..............................................$340,000
6585 Flintridge Drive.......................................$340,500
6115 Bestview Way............................................$350,000
4965 Garden Trail.............................................$375,000
6235 Lemonwood Drive..................................$498,500
2210 Old Ranch Road.......................................$930,000
80920
3939 Smoke Tree Drive....................................$275,000
1881 Chapel Hills Drive.......................................$375,500
4334 Morning Glory Road...............................$415,000
2062 London Carriage....................................$430,000
2445 Linenhall Court........................................$515,000
80921
813 San Gabriel Place.......................................$250,000
4821 Pearl Kite View........................................$295,000
4663 Ridgeglen Road.......................................$319,900
13718 Paradise Villas Grove............................$400,000
1305 Sunshine Valley Way..............................$420,000
14213 Woodrock Path......................................$436,000
11848 Alydar Loop............................................$552,249
12586 Woodruff Drive.......................................$700,000
2040 Ever Red Court.......................................$850,000
13684 Random Ridge View...........................$1,969,300
80924
8730 Vista Azul Heights...................................$326,000
856 Regent Court..............................................$367,000
10117 Vervain View..............................................$380,671
6477 Moor Grass Heights................................$412,500
4834 Olympus Drive.........................................$462,000
6566 Wolf Gulch Drive....................................$463,800
5266 Makalu Drive...........................................$465,809
5057 Makalu Drive.............................................$486,015
6577 Cumbre Vista Way....................................$517,802
6464 Knapp Drive................................................$530,114
8132 Gilpin Peak Drive......................................$542,000
5817 Rowdy Drive.............................................$545,000
10531 Wrangell Circle.........................................$552,332
5409 Makalu Drive............................................$553,353
3135 Arena Road..............................................$560,000
4706 Hanging Lake Circle...............................$562,458
6592 Twin Falls Court.......................................$598,331
6435 Wolf Gulch Drive......................................$626,441
5233 Yari Drive.....................................................$701,753