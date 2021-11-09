neighborhood real estate

Photo courtesy of Metro Creative Connection

This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded Aug. 2-8. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80918

6157 Little Pine Circle…..............$310,000

3319 N. Arcadia St….....................$316,500

2652 Lynbarton Point….............$340,000

3706 Anemone Circle….............$350,000

2649 Hatch Circle…....................$360,000

5423 Alta Loma Road…..............$375,000

6617 Charter Drive…...................$385,000

5070 Montebello Place…..........$400,000

6230 Northwind Drive…............$400,000

6910 Sproul Lane…......................$410,000

4748 Shadowglen Drive…..........$410,000

5030 S. Hackamore Drive….......$415,000

10277 Crags Court…....................$572,380

6110 Garlock Way….....................$580,000

4980 Sapphire Drive…...............$590,000

15798 Dawson Creek Drive…....$595,000

80919

2174 Alpine Shadows View…....$445,000

5974 Canyon Reserve Heights..$467,000

5450 Majestic Drive…................$486,000

810 Big Valley Drive….................$575,000

6965 Blackhawk Place…...........$585,000

1045 Hunters Ridge Drive….......$587,600

1010 S. War Eagle Drive…...........$600,000

1055 Allegheny Drive…..............$659,900

6435 Ashton Park Place…........$700,000

2115 Spirerock Path….................$850,600

80920

231 Longfellow Drive…................$168,000

1703 Chautauqua Drive…...........$230,000

3637 Meadowland Blvd…...........$265,000

1188 Commanchero Drive….......$274,000

3923 Fetlock Circle…...................$310,000

4363 Stonesthrow View…..........$375,000

7890 Conifer Drive…...................$375,000

7750 Silver Maple Lane…..........$390,000

9330 Cut Bank Drive…................$390,734

8720 Boxelder Drive…...............$445,000

7947 Watervalley Road…..........$460,000

4740 Squirreltail Drive…...........$496,000

3937 Whisper Hollow Drive…...$505,000

4420 Cavendish Drive….............$515,000

7521 Milner Drive…......................$535,000

8009 French Road…..................$540,000

9946 Red Sage Drive…...............$691,323

9731 Highland Glen Place…...$2,505,000

80921

4840 Artistic Circle….................$350,000

18935 Birchwood Way….............$425,000

270 Doral Way…..........................$500,000

1923 Ruffino Drive…......................$518,196

210 Scottsdale Drive…................$532,800

15355 Sostrin Lane…..................$560,000

180 Huntington Beach Drive….$625,000

10264 Crags Court…...................$646,802

933 Kettle Rock Court…..............$679,900

12915 Brookhill Drive...............…$685,000

1065 Diamond Rim Drive….......$695,000

2255 Diamond Creek Drive…....$725,000

41 Seagull Circle…........................$725,000

15860 Holbein Drive…................$740,000

80 Coyote Willow Drive…..........$740,000

1988 Ruffino Drive…...................$798,094

1071 Kelso Place…........................$837,500

1909 Clayhouse Drive….............$880,957

12272 Monarchos Lane…...........$898,076

16695 W. Cherry Stage Road...$960,000

1977 Clayhouse Drive…..............$975,000

12446 Arrow Creek Court…......$975,000

2242 Coyote Crest View…........$1,160,000

14080 Roller Coaster Road…..$1,799,900

80924

8710 Quinn Point…......................$352,000

6352 Rollick Drive….....................$420,745

6351 Ottawa Drive….....................$482,376

6514 Mancala Way…...................$505,454

10240 Elgon Drive…......................$511,400

5042 Makalu Drive…....................$513,992

6431 Stonefly Drive…..................$515,000

5085 Janga Drive…....................$535,520

5470 Janga Drive….......................$536,709

5442 Makalu Drive…...................$548,974

5734 Griffin Drive…......................$550,100

9517 Dewitt Drive….....................$558,630

10447 Odin Drive….......................$567,303

5145 Sirbal Drive…........................$580,121

10531 Odin Drive…........................$583,795

5554 Makalu Drive…...................$592,565

5203 Yari Drive…..........................$613,028

10323 Mount Rosa Lane…...........$627,322

10113 Manhattan Drive…..............$627,549

10076 Thrive Lane…...................$650,000

4723 Portillo Place…...................$671,000

9130 Sky King Drive….................$675,000

10469 Sharon Springs Drive…...$675,816

6478 Knapp Drive…....................$689,942

6191 Adamants Drive…...............$735,500

10636 Sky Pond Lane….................$812,133

Tags

Load comments