This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded Aug. 16-22. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80918

3715 Pembroke St..........................$196,143

2347 Dublin Blvd…......................$340,000

4211 Driftwood Drive…................$360,000

3836 S Vaquero Circle…............$365,000

6565 Lange Drive......................…$369,500

6085 Little Johnny Drive….......$370,000

2262 Ptarmigan Lane….............$380,000

2785 Inspiration Drive…............$389,500

4515 Ridgeglen Road…...............$390,000

5360 Galena Drive…...................$394,000

5979 Eldora Lane…....................$426,000

1932 Palm Drive…........................$435,000

2729 Flintridge Drive…..............$450,000

5624 Altitude Drive….................$450,000

3650 Gingham Way….................$460,000

4765 Diamond Drive…................$555,000

1602 Vickers Drive…...................$635,000

80919

1896 Lanka Lane….......................$231,000

478 Anaconda Drive…................$440,000

544 Anaconda Drive…................$480,000

2653 Front Royal Drive…............$486,100

1105 Big Valley Drive…...............$582,500

945 N War Eagle Drive…...........$585,000

10236 Crags Court…...................$640,955

2176 Ramsgate Terrace…...........$643,500

1837 La Bellezza Grove…............$761,000

7612 Solitude Lane…...................$920,000

1261 Golden Hills Drive…..........$1,075,000

80920

8015 Lexington Park Drive….....$301,500

3277 Tempe Court…....................$301,500

2925 Nevermind Lane…..............$312,500

7953 Lexington Park Drive….....$318,500

2686 Deliverance Drive…..........$350,000

2850 Mirage Drive…...................$380,000

7880 Manston Drive…................$380,000

11538 Mountain Turtle Drive…..$385,000

2924 Pennsylvania Ave…..........,$395,000

2752 Thrush Grove…...................$415,000

2160 Berthoud Court…...............$416,000

2845 Zephyr Drive…...................$427,000

2409 Vintage Drive….................$430,000

4755 Kenley Place…...................$455,000

7845 Montane Drive…...............$459,800

8850 Bellcove Circle…..............$460,000

3540 Birnamwood Drive…........$489,500

5026 Herndon Circle…...............$504,900

9030 Tuscany Way…...................$535,000

8623 Candleflower Circle.........$540,000

9025 Estebury Circle…..............$562,888

4960 Kashmire Drive…..............$576,000

3361 Sugar Pine Way…...............$625,000

1500 Coronado Beach Drive…..$633,306

8305 Twinberry Point…............$640,000

4236 Apple Hill Court….............$645,000

7180 Stinson Drive…................$1,000,000

80921

1344 Sunshine Valley Way…......$425,000

852 Yellow Jasper Point…........$505,000

11339 Rill Point…..........................$525,000

15460 Paddington Circle…........$540,000

1613 Lily Lake Drive….................$560,000

1924 Ruffino Drive…....................$593,209

1983 Ruffino Drive…......................$633,152

379 Sedona Drive…....................$650,000

14715 Air Garden Lane…............$650,500

12692 Barossa Valley Road…....$675,000

11944 Alydar Loop…....................$735,985

12260 Monarchos Lane…...........$850,691

14475 Granby Road…..................$910,000

80924

5430 Saxton Hollow Road…......$275,000

8872 White Prairie View….........$380,000

920 W Cheyenne Road…...........$400,000

6736 Tumble Creek Drive….......$407,590

7905 Mount Hayden Drive…......$510,000

10083 Manhattan Drive…...........$514,580

5246 Janga Drive…....................$522,080

8934 Tutt Blvd…..........................$538,000

6180 Leon Young Drive…..........$565,000

5037 Galloping Goose Way…....$607,000

5765 Cubbage Drive…................$655,559

8911 Haven Rock Court…...........$675,000

4802 Hanging Lake Circle….......$710,000

