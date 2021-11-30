This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded Aug. 16-22. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80918
3715 Pembroke St..........................$196,143
2347 Dublin Blvd…......................$340,000
4211 Driftwood Drive…................$360,000
3836 S Vaquero Circle…............$365,000
6565 Lange Drive......................…$369,500
6085 Little Johnny Drive….......$370,000
2262 Ptarmigan Lane….............$380,000
2785 Inspiration Drive…............$389,500
4515 Ridgeglen Road…...............$390,000
5360 Galena Drive…...................$394,000
5979 Eldora Lane…....................$426,000
1932 Palm Drive…........................$435,000
2729 Flintridge Drive…..............$450,000
5624 Altitude Drive….................$450,000
3650 Gingham Way….................$460,000
4765 Diamond Drive…................$555,000
1602 Vickers Drive…...................$635,000
80919
1896 Lanka Lane….......................$231,000
478 Anaconda Drive…................$440,000
544 Anaconda Drive…................$480,000
2653 Front Royal Drive…............$486,100
1105 Big Valley Drive…...............$582,500
945 N War Eagle Drive…...........$585,000
10236 Crags Court…...................$640,955
2176 Ramsgate Terrace…...........$643,500
1837 La Bellezza Grove…............$761,000
7612 Solitude Lane…...................$920,000
1261 Golden Hills Drive…..........$1,075,000
80920
8015 Lexington Park Drive….....$301,500
3277 Tempe Court…....................$301,500
2925 Nevermind Lane…..............$312,500
7953 Lexington Park Drive….....$318,500
2686 Deliverance Drive…..........$350,000
2850 Mirage Drive…...................$380,000
7880 Manston Drive…................$380,000
11538 Mountain Turtle Drive…..$385,000
2924 Pennsylvania Ave…..........,$395,000
2752 Thrush Grove…...................$415,000
2160 Berthoud Court…...............$416,000
2845 Zephyr Drive…...................$427,000
2409 Vintage Drive….................$430,000
4755 Kenley Place…...................$455,000
7845 Montane Drive…...............$459,800
8850 Bellcove Circle…..............$460,000
3540 Birnamwood Drive…........$489,500
5026 Herndon Circle…...............$504,900
9030 Tuscany Way…...................$535,000
8623 Candleflower Circle.........$540,000
9025 Estebury Circle…..............$562,888
4960 Kashmire Drive…..............$576,000
3361 Sugar Pine Way…...............$625,000
1500 Coronado Beach Drive…..$633,306
8305 Twinberry Point…............$640,000
4236 Apple Hill Court….............$645,000
7180 Stinson Drive…................$1,000,000
80921
1344 Sunshine Valley Way…......$425,000
852 Yellow Jasper Point…........$505,000
11339 Rill Point…..........................$525,000
15460 Paddington Circle…........$540,000
1613 Lily Lake Drive….................$560,000
1924 Ruffino Drive…....................$593,209
1983 Ruffino Drive…......................$633,152
379 Sedona Drive…....................$650,000
14715 Air Garden Lane…............$650,500
12692 Barossa Valley Road…....$675,000
11944 Alydar Loop…....................$735,985
12260 Monarchos Lane…...........$850,691
14475 Granby Road…..................$910,000
80924
5430 Saxton Hollow Road…......$275,000
8872 White Prairie View….........$380,000
920 W Cheyenne Road…...........$400,000
6736 Tumble Creek Drive….......$407,590
7905 Mount Hayden Drive…......$510,000
10083 Manhattan Drive…...........$514,580
5246 Janga Drive…....................$522,080
8934 Tutt Blvd…..........................$538,000
6180 Leon Young Drive…..........$565,000
5037 Galloping Goose Way…....$607,000
5765 Cubbage Drive…................$655,559
8911 Haven Rock Court…...........$675,000
4802 Hanging Lake Circle….......$710,000