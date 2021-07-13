Key in door

This list was obtained from El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded April 5-11.

80918

1036 Mt. Werner Circle...................$173,277

3460 Beechwood Court.............$280,000

2134 Palm Drive...........................$295,000

2940 Cortina Drive.......................$313,000

2875 Downhill Drive....................$354,500

4535 Bella Drive...........................$362,000

3550 Lost Hills Court..................$362,500

1801 Palm Drive............................$370,000

2375 Troy Court...........................$375,000

2440 Lyncrest Drive.....................$377,500

3415 Hideaway Place...................$381,000

2865 Maroon Bells Ave................$387,965

4703 Ranch Circle......................$400,000

3810 Topsail Drive........................$421,000

7825 Brule Road.........................$665,000

80919

6340 Vail Circle...........................$330,000

5120 Greenleaf Drive..................$425,000

6220 Perfect View......................$450,000

522 Silver Spring Circle...............$475,000

6710 Grey Wolf Court..................$565,000

1325 Bison Ridge Drive................$567,500

1310 Carlson Drive........................$575,500

1934 La Bellezza Grove..................$761,450

80920

8885 Aragon Drive.....................$243,000

1187 Applewood Drive..................$320,000

8132 Brigantine Drive..................$325,000

7837 Scarborough Drive............$350,000

8865 Boxelder Drive..................$356,000

7840 Lindsey Drive.....................$365,000

2655 Norwich Drive.....................$367,000

3930 Dewpoint Drive..................$375,000

3230 Bunker Hill Drive.................$383,200

3545 Fair Dawn Drive..................$390,000

3225 Navigation Drive................$407,000

4145 Jasperwood Court.............$410,000

3480 Fair Dawn Drive.................$440,000

9440 Wolf Pack Terrace............$445,000

8258 Cooper River Drive...........$446,000

2925 Dynamic Drive...................$655,000

1650 Delta Road..........................$820,000

3005 Hollycrest Drive................$849,000

80921

2662 Bannister Court.................$225,000

3277 Bewildering Heights............$324,766

15170 Deby Drive.........................$450,000

15475 Jessie Drive......................$500,000

13034 Cake Bread Heights.........$520,000

9835 Fountain Road..................$550,000

11578 Spectacular Bid Circle......$576,000

1984 Ruffino Drive......................$584,066

12627 Brookhill Drive...................$615,000

1177 Man O’war Way....................$625,000

13276 Cedarville Way..................$625,000

14630 Blue Wings Way...............$630,000

1959 Ruffino Drive.........................$677,921

1079 Native Dancer Terrace.......$680,013

1208 Count Fleet Court...............$690,000

12562 Cloudy Bay Drive..............$876,000

1957 Redbank Drive....................$969,000

2336 Rainbows End Point.........$1,170,000

1917 Ripple Ridge Road............$1,200,000

80924

18665 Shannon Road..................$275,000

4978 Makalu Drive.......................$436,702

6723 Tumble Creek Drive............$446,000

10545 Odin Drive.........................$450,633

6479 Knapp Drive........................$504,056

6352 Ottawa Drive.........................$514,133

5109 Sirbal Drive............................$535,337

6645 Wolf Gulch Drive.................$537,940

6491 Stonefly Drive.....................$540,000

4834 Hanging Lake Circle.........$545,789

8473 Winding Passage Drive....$552,000

10454 Sharon Springs Drive......$555,583

10418 Odin Drive...........................$583,000

6868 Black Saddle Drive............$616,000

9225 Dome Rock Point...............$628,000

6111 Leon Young Drive..................$635,000

6361 Ottawa Drive........................$639,768

6371 Ottawa Drive.........................$648,198

5976 Harney Drive......................$660,000

