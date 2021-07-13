This list was obtained from El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded April 5-11.
80918
1036 Mt. Werner Circle...................$173,277
3460 Beechwood Court.............$280,000
2134 Palm Drive...........................$295,000
2940 Cortina Drive.......................$313,000
2875 Downhill Drive....................$354,500
4535 Bella Drive...........................$362,000
3550 Lost Hills Court..................$362,500
1801 Palm Drive............................$370,000
2375 Troy Court...........................$375,000
2440 Lyncrest Drive.....................$377,500
3415 Hideaway Place...................$381,000
2865 Maroon Bells Ave................$387,965
4703 Ranch Circle......................$400,000
3810 Topsail Drive........................$421,000
7825 Brule Road.........................$665,000
80919
6340 Vail Circle...........................$330,000
5120 Greenleaf Drive..................$425,000
6220 Perfect View......................$450,000
522 Silver Spring Circle...............$475,000
6710 Grey Wolf Court..................$565,000
1325 Bison Ridge Drive................$567,500
1310 Carlson Drive........................$575,500
1934 La Bellezza Grove..................$761,450
80920
8885 Aragon Drive.....................$243,000
1187 Applewood Drive..................$320,000
8132 Brigantine Drive..................$325,000
7837 Scarborough Drive............$350,000
8865 Boxelder Drive..................$356,000
7840 Lindsey Drive.....................$365,000
2655 Norwich Drive.....................$367,000
3930 Dewpoint Drive..................$375,000
3230 Bunker Hill Drive.................$383,200
3545 Fair Dawn Drive..................$390,000
3225 Navigation Drive................$407,000
4145 Jasperwood Court.............$410,000
3480 Fair Dawn Drive.................$440,000
9440 Wolf Pack Terrace............$445,000
8258 Cooper River Drive...........$446,000
2925 Dynamic Drive...................$655,000
1650 Delta Road..........................$820,000
3005 Hollycrest Drive................$849,000
80921
2662 Bannister Court.................$225,000
3277 Bewildering Heights............$324,766
15170 Deby Drive.........................$450,000
15475 Jessie Drive......................$500,000
13034 Cake Bread Heights.........$520,000
9835 Fountain Road..................$550,000
11578 Spectacular Bid Circle......$576,000
1984 Ruffino Drive......................$584,066
12627 Brookhill Drive...................$615,000
1177 Man O’war Way....................$625,000
13276 Cedarville Way..................$625,000
14630 Blue Wings Way...............$630,000
1959 Ruffino Drive.........................$677,921
1079 Native Dancer Terrace.......$680,013
1208 Count Fleet Court...............$690,000
12562 Cloudy Bay Drive..............$876,000
1957 Redbank Drive....................$969,000
2336 Rainbows End Point.........$1,170,000
1917 Ripple Ridge Road............$1,200,000
80924
18665 Shannon Road..................$275,000
4978 Makalu Drive.......................$436,702
6723 Tumble Creek Drive............$446,000
10545 Odin Drive.........................$450,633
6479 Knapp Drive........................$504,056
6352 Ottawa Drive.........................$514,133
5109 Sirbal Drive............................$535,337
6645 Wolf Gulch Drive.................$537,940
6491 Stonefly Drive.....................$540,000
4834 Hanging Lake Circle.........$545,789
8473 Winding Passage Drive....$552,000
10454 Sharon Springs Drive......$555,583
10418 Odin Drive...........................$583,000
6868 Black Saddle Drive............$616,000
9225 Dome Rock Point...............$628,000
6111 Leon Young Drive..................$635,000
6361 Ottawa Drive........................$639,768
6371 Ottawa Drive.........................$648,198
5976 Harney Drive......................$660,000