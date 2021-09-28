The following is a list of incidents in the 80919, 80920, 80921 and 80924 ZIP codes reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from Sept. 14-20. This information is published with permission from Corona Solutions.
80919
Burglary-Auto, 5500 Block Big Paw Heights, Sept. 14, 6:44 a.m.
Burglary-Auto, 4900 Block Nightshade Circle, Sept. 14, 7:39 a.m.
Fraud, 2800 Block Rossmere St., Sept. 14, 8:54 a.m.
Theft-Vehicle, 400 Block E. Woodmen Road, Sept. 14, 5:30 p.m.
Burglary-Auto, 400 Block Anaconda Drive, Sept. 15, 8:10 a.m.
Theft-Vehicle, 5600 Block Red Ash Point, Sept. 15, 12:13 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 2300 Block Split Rock Drive, Sept. 15, 6:22 p.m.
Burglary-Auto, 7200 Block Commerce Center Drive, Sept. 16, 6:08 a.m.
Criminal Mischief, 7100 Block Commerce Center Drive, Sept. 16, 6:17 a.m.
Assault, 200 Block W. Rockrimmon Blvd., Sept. 16, 7:14 a.m.
Domestic Violence, 200 Block Eagle Summit Point, Sept. 16, 9:45 p.m.
Robbery, 4800 Block Centennial Blvd., Sept. 16, 10:30 p.m.
Theft-Vehicle, 400 Block E. Woodmen Road, Sept. 17, 12:29 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 6900 Block Peyote Way, Sept. 18, 2:43 a.m.
Burglary, 700 Block Village Center Drive, Sept. 18, 6:38 a.m.
Domestic Violence, 4900 Block Nightshade Circle, Sept. 19, 12:59 a.m.
Burglary-Auto, 1800 Block Montura View, Sept. 19, 6:49 a.m.
Burglary-Auto, 7200 Block Commerce Center Drive, Sept. 19, 10:10 a.m.
Theft, 500 Block S. Rockrimmon Blvd., Sept. 19, 10:57 a.m.
Theft-Vehicle, 6900 Block Gayle Lyn Lane, Sept. 19, 12:25 p.m.
Theft, 5100 Block Hearthstone Lane, Sept. 19, 2:27 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 500 Block S Rockrimmon Blvd., Sept. 19, 2:41 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 6700 Block Delmonico Drive, Sept. 19, 2:56 p.m.
Burglary-Auto, 500 Block S Rockrimmon Blvd., Sept. 20, 10:46 a.m.
Burglary-Auto, 7200 Block Commerce Center Drive, Sept. 20, 11:15 a.m.
Burglary-Auto, 1800 Block Montura View, Sept. 20, 6:35 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 6200 Block Corporate Drive, Sept. 20, 8:04 p.m.
80920
Theft, 2400 Block Linenhall Court, Sept. 14, 2:49 a.m.
Theft, 9200 Block N. Union Blvd., Sept. 14, 11:45 a.m.
Theft, 7700 Block N. Academy Blvd., Sept. 14, 11:49 a.m.
Burglary, 8200 Block Voyager Parkway, Sept. 14, 3:25 p.m.
Burglary, 8300 Block Boxelder Drive, Sept. 14, 3:33 p.m.
Burglary-Auto, 1700 Block Briargate Blvd., Sept. 14, 4:27 p.m.
Burglary-Auto, 9400 Block Palladium Heights, Sept. 14, 5:36 p.m.
Fraud, 2300 Block Elite Terrace, Sept. 14, 7 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 8100 Block Summerset Drive, Sept. 14, 10:09 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 3900 Block Smoke Tree Drive, Sept. 14, 10:38 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 3900 Block Smoke Tree Drive, Sept. 15, 1:46 a.m.
Domestic Violence, 3900 Block Smoke Tree Drive, Sept. 15, 3:40 a.m.
Burglary, 1000 Block Kelly Johnson Blvd., Sept. 15, 4:53 a.m.
Burglary-Auto, 9400 Block Palladium Heights, Sept. 15, 8:50 a.m.
Theft, 9200 Block N. Union Blvd., Sept. 15, 12:35 p.m.
Theft, 1000 Block Kelly Johnson Blvd., Sept. 15, 5:23 p.m.
Theft, 1500 Block Auto Mall Loop, Sept. 16, 3:28 a.m.
Robbery, 3700 Block Briargate Blvd., Sept. 16, 11:38 a.m.
Burglary, 7500 Block Stinson Road, Sept. 16, 1:37 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 3600 Block Cape Roman Drive, Sept. 16, 2:55 p.m.
Fraud, 3800 Block Whisper Hollow Drive, Sept. 17, 1:24 p.m.
Fraud, 7600 Block Conifer Drive, Sept. 17, 1:50 p.m.
Theft-Vehicle, 1500 Block Auto Mall Loop, Sept. 17, 2:01 p.m.
Theft, 1700 Block Briargate Blvd., Sept. 17, 2:45 p.m.
Burglary, 2400 Block Mirage Drive, Sept. 17, 4:52 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 7200 Block Bodega Point, Sept. 17, 5:47 p.m.
Burglary-Auto, 1400 Block Jamboree Drive, Sept. 17, 11:10 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 3400 Block Plantation Grove, Sept. 18, 2:52 p.m.
Death, 8800 Block Edgefield Drive, Sept. 18, 3:33 p.m.
Criminal Mischief, 1800 Block Briargate Blvd., Sept. 18, 6:58 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 8200 Block Voyager Parkway, Sept. 18, 10:41 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 7800 Block Curlew Court, Sept. 19, 1:55 a.m.
Theft, 1000 Block Kelly Johnson Blvd., Sept. 19, 12:35 p.m.
Fraud, 1700 Block Briargate Blvd., Sept. 19, 4:57 p.m.
Criminal Mischief, 7800 Block Goddard St., Sept. 20, 6:46 a.m.
Burglary-Auto, 8600 Block Braeswood Point, Sept. 20, 7:20 a.m.
80921
Domestic Violence, 13300 Block Voyager Parkway, Sept. 15, 5:04 p.m.
Burglary-Auto, 700 Block Copper Center Parkway, Sept. 16, 8:55 a.m.
Burglary, 13700 Block Narrowleaf Place, Sept. 18, 6:15 p.m.
Assault, 2000 Block Zenato Court, Sept. 18, 7:04 p.m.
Fraud, 1200 Block Interquest Parkway, Sept. 20, 12:10 p.m.
Fraud, 1500 Block Lily Lake Drive, Sept. 20, 1:19 p.m.
Death, 1100 Block Mount Estes Drive, Sept. 20, 2:39 p.m.
80924
Theft, 8800 Block Wolf Lake Drive, Sept. 14, 7:44 a.m.
Fraud, 8600 Block Quinn Pointe, Sept. 14, 2:48 p.m.
Theft-Vehicle, 9900 Block Prominent Peak Heights, Sept. 14, 4:10 p.m.
Burglary-Auto, 9100 Block Crowne Springs View, Sept. 15, 11:14 a.m.
Robbery, 4600 Block Nautilus Peak View, Sept. 20, 9:34 a.m.