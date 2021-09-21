The following is a list of incidents in the 80919, 80920, 80921 and 80924 ZIP codes reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from Sept. 7-13. This information is published with permission from Corona Solutions.
80919
Theft, 6900 Block Delmonico Drive, Sept. 7, 5:55 a.m.
Theft, 100 Block S. Rockrimmon Blvd., Sept. 7, 12:57 p.m.
Burglary-Auto, 1300 Block Bison Ridge Drive, Sept. 7, 6:23 p.m.
Burglary-Auto, 300 Block E. Woodmen Road, Sept. 7, 7:16 p.m.
Theft, 6900 Block Delmonico Drive, Sept. 7, 8:36 p.m.
Robbery, 4800 Block Centennial Blvd., Sept. 7, 8:50 p.m.
Robbery, 4800 Block Centennial Blvd., Sept. 7, 9:43 p.m.
Assault, 5800 Block Wisteria Drive, Sept. 7, 11:36 p.m.
Fraud, 1800 Block Starstone Court, Sept. 8, 9:07 a.m.
Burglary, 500 Block Silver Spring Circle, Sept. 8, 9:07 a.m.
Domestic Violence, 6800 Block Dauntless Court, Sept. 8, 3:31 p.m.
Fraud, 1400 Block Big Valley Drive, Sept. 8, 5:10 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 6400 Block Corporate Drive, Sept. 8, 9:33 p.m.
Burglary, 2500 Block Mirror Lake Court, Sept. 9, 7:13 a.m.
Burglary, 1800 Block Montura View, Sept. 9, 4:18 p.m.
Assault, 6700 Block Corporate Drive, Sept. 9, 4:53 p.m.
Robbery, 4800 Block Centennial Blvd., Sept. 9, 8:55 p.m.
Burglary, 5800 Block Walsh Point Drive, Sept. 9, 9:05 p.m.
Robbery, 4800 Block Centennial Blvd., Sept. 9, 10:12 p.m.
Prowler, 1800 Block Montura View, Sept. 10, 4:07 a.m.
Burglary, 1800 Block Montura View, Sept. 10, 4:55 a.m.
Theft, 1300 Block Bison Ridge Drive, Sept. 10, 2:58 p.m.
Death, 200 Block W. Woodmen Road, Sept. 10, 6:37 p.m.
Theft-Vehicle, 6800 Block Corporate Drive, Sept. 10, 8:10 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 2300 Block Split Rock Drive, Sept. 10, 9:37 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 7200 Block Commerce Center Drive, Sept. 11, 6:36 a.m.
Domestic Violence, 6600 Block Overland Drive, Sept. 11, 12:58 p.m.
Burglary-Auto, 5200 Block Pinon Valley Road, Sept. 11, 1:23 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 7300 Block Centennial Blvd., Sept. 11, 9:29 p.m.
Death, 5500 Block Tech Center Drive, Sept. 12, 3:55 a.m.
Theft, 1000 Block Big Valley Drive, Sept. 12, 7:27 a.m.
Domestic Violence, 2400 Block Split Rock Drive, Sept. 12, 4:42 p.m.
Theft, 1000 Block Big Valley Drive, Sept. 12, 7:14 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 2200 Block Split Rock Drive, Sept. 13, 1:56 a.m.
Burglary-Auto, 5800 Block Walsh Point Drive, Sept. 13, 4:43 a.m.
Burglary-Auto, 300 Block E. Woodmen Road, Sept. 13, 11:04 a.m.
Criminal Mischief, 2500 Block Stoneridge Drive, Sept. 13, 9:12 p.m.
80920
Domestic Violence, 1300 Block Fuller Road, Sept. 7, 12:31 a.m.
Theft, 8000 Block N. Academy Blvd., Sept. 7, 1:43 a.m.
Robbery, 8200 Block Razorback Road, Sept. 7, 11:41 a.m.
Theft, 1500 Block Auto Mall Loop, Sept. 7, 3:22 p.m.
Theft-Vehicle, 500 Block Chapel Hills Drive, Sept. 7, 7:41 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 8100 Block N. Academy Blvd., Sept. 8, 1:53 a.m.
Theft-Vehicle, 4300 Block Mira Linda Point, Sept. 8, 3:22 a.m.
Domestic Violence, 8100 Block N. Academy Blvd., Sept. 8, 1:26 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 7500 Block Liberty Bell Drive, Sept. 8, 7:25 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 1300 Block Kelly Johnson Blvd., Sept. 8, 10:07 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 7900 Block Summit Ridge Place, Sept. 9, 7:48 a.m.
Criminal Mischief, 2400 Block Vintage Drive, Sept. 9, 10:19 a.m.
Theft, 1700 Block Briargate Blvd., Sept. 9, 1:33 p.m.
Robbery, 7200 Block N. Academy Blvd., Sept. 9, 2:45 p.m.
Burglary-Auto, 1700 Block Briargate Blvd., Sept. 9, 7:24 p.m.
Burglary-Auto, 8200 Block Voyager Parkway, Sept. 10, 4:51 a.m.
Theft-Vehicle, 2800 Block Helmsdale Drive, Sept. 10, 6:45 a.m.
Domestic Violence, 8200 Block Voyager Parkway, Sept. 10, 8:59 a.m.
Burglary-Auto, 8600 Block Explorer Drive, Sept. 10, 1:03 p.m.
Burglary, 7500 Block Topango Court, Sept. 10, 1:14 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 7500 Block Liberty Bell Drive, Sept. 10, 8:38 p.m.
Burglary, 2900 Block Underwood Point, Sept. 10, 10:01 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 3900 Block Zurich Drive, Sept. 10, 11:04 p.m.
Burglary, 2200 Block Silkwood Drive, Sept. 11, 10:18 p.m.
Robbery, 3700 Block Randall Drive, Sept. 12, 5:15 a.m.
Robbery, 7600 Block N. Academy Blvd., Sept. 12, 10:14 a.m.
Theft-Vehicle, 3400 Block Cape Roman Drive, Sept. 13, 7:30 a.m.
Burglary-Auto, 8100 Block N. Academy Blvd., Sept. 13, 11:37 a.m.
Death, 7600 Block Stampede Drive, Sept. 13, 8:40 p.m.
Death, 2200 Block Havenridge Drive, Sept. 13, 8:54 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 7800 Block N. Academy Blvd., Sept. 13, 10:50 p.m.
80921
Theft, 2500 Block Crooked Vine Court, Sept. 7, 5:28 p.m.
Criminal Mischief, 1800 Block North Gate Blvd., Sept. 8, 1:52 p.m.
Theft-Vehicle, 9400 Block Federal Drive, Sept. 9, 9:33 a.m.
Burglary-Auto, 1300 Block Republic Drive, Sept. 9, 1:07 p.m.
Robbery, 2600 Block North Gate Blvd., Sept. 9, 8:11 p.m.
Burglary-Auto, 800 Block Coyote Willow Drive, Sept. 10, 11:09 a.m.
Burglary-Auto, 800 Block Coyote Willow Drive, Sept. 10, 1:05 p.m.
Burglary-Auto, 800 Block Coyote Willow Drive, Sept. 10, 5:09 p.m.
Burglary, 1600 Block Old Ranch Road, Sept. 12, 10:22 a.m.
80924
Burglary, 10400 Block Mount Rosa Lane, Sept. 8, 6:11 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 4700 Block Prominent Mesa View, Sept. 8, 10:50 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 4500 Block Continental Heights, Sept. 11, 8:01 a.m.
Theft-Vehicle, 5300 Block Janga Drive, Sept. 11, 8:39 a.m.
Theft, 5600 Block Flicka Drive, Sept. 11, 12:21 p.m.
Criminal Mischief, 4500 Block Continental Heights, Sept. 11, 5:47 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 9900 Block Prominent Peak Heights, Sept. 12, 1:18 a.m.
Theft-Vehicle, 3400 Block Cape Romain Drive, Sept. 13, 7:30 a.m.
Burglary, 10200 Block Elgon Drive, Sept. 13, 12:54 p.m.
Theft-Vehicle, 9100 Block Crowne Springs View, Sept. 13, 1:45 p.m.