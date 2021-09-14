The following is a list of incidents in the 80919, 80920, 80921 and 80924 ZIP codes reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from Aug. 31-Sept. 6. This information is published with permission from Corona Solutions.
80919
Burglary-Auto, 400 Block W. Rockrimmon Blvd., Aug. 31, 8:23 a.m.
Indecent Exposure, 100 Block S. Rockrimmon Blvd., Aug. 31, 11:46 a.m.
Domestic Violence, 800 Block Village Center, Aug. 31, 12:39 p.m.
Burglary-Auto, 6200 Block Corporate Drive, Aug. 31, 4:49 p.m.
Theft, 5800 Block Walsh Point Drive, Aug. 31, 9:52 p.m.
Robbery, 4800 Block Centennial Blvd., Aug. 31, 10:45 p.m.
Robbery, 4800 Block Centennial Blvd., Sept. 1, 12 a.m.
Fraud, 5700 Block Pale Rock Terrace, Sept. 1, 2:06 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 2200 Block Silent Rain Drive, Sept. 2, 8:08 a.m.
Burglary-Auto, 800 Block Vindicator Drive, Sept. 2, 8:46 a.m.
Robbery, 4800 Block Centennial Blvd., Sept. 2, 8:43 p.m.
Robbery, 4800 Block Centennial Blvd., Sept. 2, 10:09 p.m.
Assault, 5800 Block Wisteria Drive, Sept. 3, 3:34 a.m.
Robbery, 5000 Block Centennial Blvd., Sept. 3, 8:06 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 6900 Block Peyote Way, Sept. 4, 2:40 a.m.
Prowler, 7400 Block Dairy Ranch Road, Sept. 5, 2:46 a.m.
Domestic Violence, 5500 Block Tech Center Drive, Sept. 6, 1:17 a.m.
Burglary-Auto, 400 Block Rolling Hills Drive, Sept. 6, 7:12 a.m.
Burglary, 5800 Block Walsh Point Drive, Sept. 6, 9:16 a.m.
Theft, 2300 Block Rossmere St., Sept. 6, 11:25 a.m.
Robbery, 4800 Block Centennial Blvd., Sept. 6, 2:38 p.m.
80920
Fraud, 1900 Block Rusty Hinge Drive, Aug. 30, 6:49 p.m.
Fraud, 1600 Block Chapel Hills Drive, Aug. 31, 4 p.m.
Burglary, 8500 Block Contrails Drive, Sept. 1, 10:39 p.m.
Burglary, 2200 Block Fuller Road, Sept. 2, 8:59 a.m.
Domestic Violence, 7500 Block N. Academy Blvd., Sept. 2, 9:08 p.m.
Theft, 1000 Block Kelly Johnson Blvd., Sept. 2, 11:52 p.m.
Death, 1000 Block Kelly Johnson Blvd., Sept. 3, 12:04 p.m.
Indecent Exposure, 8100 Block Voyager Parkway, Sept. 3, 1:19 p.m.
Burglary, 8100 Block Dartmoor Court, Sept. 3, 10:12 p.m.
Robbery, 7600 Block N. Academy Blvd., Sept. 4, 11:17 p.m.
Burglary-Auto, 1600 Block Jamboree Drive, Sept. 5, 8:13 a.m.
Burglary-Auto, 7600 Block N. Academy Blvd., Sept. 5, 11:07 a.m.
Theft, 7800 Block N. Academy Bl, Sept. 5, 10:05 p.m.
Burglary-Auto, 9400 Block Cadmium View, Sept. 5, 10:53 p.m.
Burglary, 3500 Block Smokestone Place, Sept. 6, 1:48 a.m.
Burglary-Auto, 9400 Block Cadmium View, Sept. 6, 10:25 a.m.
Theft-Vehicle, 8100 Block Summerset Drive, Sept. 6, 10:29 a.m.
Theft-Vehicle, 8100 Block Summerset Drive, Sept. 6, 11:08 a.m.
Burglary-Auto, 8600 Block Explorer Drive, Sept. 6, 11:44 a.m.
Burglary, 1300 Block Kelly Johnson Blvd., Sept. 6, 2:15 p.m.
Robbery, 1700 Block Briargate Blvd., Sept. 6, 2:30 p.m.
Burglary, 9400 Block Palladium Heights, Sept. 6, 4:11 p.m.
Criminal Mischief, 1400 Block Chapel Hills Drive, Sept. 6, 7:52 p.m.
Burglary-Auto, 7500 Block Tucson Court, Sept. 6, 8:01 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 8100 Block Summerset Drive, Sept. 6, 8:43 p.m.
Theft, 7800 Block N. Academy Blvd., Sept. 6, 11:13 p.m.
80921
Burglary, 2400 Block Veneto Way, Aug. 31, 1:46 a.m.
Domestic Violence, North Gate Blvd./Voyager Parkway, Sept. 3, 9:57 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 11300 Block Nahcolite Point, Sept. 5, 8:03 a.m.
Domestic Violence, 11300 Block Nahcolite Point, Sept. 6, 12:25 p.m.
80924
Burglary, 9900 Block Prominent Peak Heights, Aug. 31, 2021, 4:06 a.m.
Death, 10200 Block Hannaway Drive, Aug. 31, 2021, 6:36 a.m.
Assault, 7600 Block Sandy Rock Point, Aug. 31, 2021, 9:40 a.m.
Theft, 11800 Block Grand Lawn Circle, Aug. 31, 2021, 9:41 a.m.
Domestic Violence, 5000 Block Makalu Drive, Sept. 1, 2021, 11:16 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 4700 Block Prominent Peak Heights, Sept. 3, 2021, 10:59 a.m.
Burglary, 8700 Block Shady Ridge Parkway, Sept. 4, 2021, 10:19 a.m.
Theft-Vehicle, 6300 Block Cubbage Drive, Sept. 4, 2021, 10:01 p.m.
Prowler, 5600 Block Makalu Drive, Sept. 6, 2021, 4:23 a.m.
Burglary, 5400 Block Smokey Heights, Sept. 6, 2021, 2:18 p.m.
Burglary-Auto, 5300 Block Makalu Drive, Sept. 6, 2021, 3:03 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 9800 Block Prominent Peak Heights, Sept. 6, 2021, 10:49 p.m.