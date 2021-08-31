The following is a list of incidents in the 80919 and 80920 ZIP codes reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from Aug. 17-23. This information is published with permission from Corona Solutions. Information on crime incidents within the 80921 and 80924 ZIP codes was not available this week.
80919
Burglary, 6800 Block Overland Drive, Aug. 17, 12 p.m.
Theft-Vehicle, 5200 Block Zachary Grove, Aug. 17, 6:38 p.m.
Fraud, 5300 Block Autumn Hills Court, Aug. 18, 7:25 a.m.
Theft, 1300 Block Dancing Horse Drive, Aug. 18, 5:06 p.m.
Theft-Vehicle, 400 Block E. Woodmen Road, Aug. 19, 7:18 a.m.
Theft, 6800 Block Overland Drive, Aug. 19, 8:15 a.m.
Fraud, 6500 Block Foxdale Circle, Aug. 19, 1:38 p.m.
Fraud, 7500 Block Carmine Court, Aug. 19, 3 p.m.
Death, 2500 Block Rossmere St., Aug. 19, 8:37 p.m.
Theft-Vehicle, 900 Block Dancing Horse Drive, Aug. 20, 5:04 a.m.
Theft-Vehicle, 900 Block Dancing Horse Drive, Aug. 20, 8:26 a.m.
Burglary-Auto, 800 Block Village Center Drive, Aug. 20, 9:06 a.m.
Theft-Vehicle, 900 Block Dancing Horse Drive, Aug. 20, 10:32 a.m.
80920
Theft-Vehicle, 1500 Block Auto Mall Loop, Aug. 17, 6:58 a.m.
Domestic Violence, 4300 Block Mira Linda Point, Aug. 17, 8:40 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 7300 Block Bodega Point, Aug. 17, 10:35 p.m.
Theft, 1000 Block Kelly Johnson Blvd., Aug. 17, 11:13 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 8100 Block N. Academy Blvd., Aug. 18, 12:32 a.m.
Death, 8700 Block Bellcove Circle, Aug. 18, 12:16 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 8600 Block N. Union Blvd., Aug. 18, 5:23 p.m.
Theft, 2100 Block Rusty Hinge Drive, Aug. 18, 7:10 p.m.
Theft, 1000 Block Kelly Johnson Blvd., Aug. 18, 8:42 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 3400 Block Antero Drive, Aug. 19, 10:27 a.m.
Domestic Violence, 7500 Block N. Academy Blvd., Aug. 19, 4:05 p.m.
Theft-Vehicle, 7800 Block Goddard St., Aug. 20, 8:17 a.m.
Theft-Vehicle, 8200 Block Razorback Road, Aug. 20, 9:23 a.m.