The following is a list of incidents in the 80919, 80920, 80921 and 80924 ZIP codes reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from Oct. 12-18. This information is published with permission from Corona Solutions.
80919
Burglary-Auto, 5400 Block Pinon Valley Road, Oct. 12, 8:54 a.m.
Burglary-Auto, 5400 Block Pinon Valley Road, Oct. 12, 10:37 a.m.
Fraud, 1100 Block W. Woodmen Road, Oct. 12, 2:14 p.m.
Robbery, 5800 Block Delmonico Drive, Oct. 13, 2:36 a.m.
Criminal Mischief, 6100 Block Mark Dabling Blvd., Oct. 13, 11:06 a.m.
Burglary-Auto, 1600 Block Oakley Court, Oct. 13, 3:05 p.m.
Burglary-Auto, 5800 Block Delmonico Drive, Oct. 13, 3:36 p.m.
Fraud, 6200 Block Crested Butte Circle, Oct. 13, 5:05 p.m.
Burglary, 2200 Block Split Rock Drive, Oct. 13, 7:58 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 6200 Block Corporate Drive, Oct. 14, 2:56 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 5900 Block Walsh Point Drive, Oct. 14, 6:09 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 6200 Block Corporate Drive, Oct. 15, 12:49 a.m.
Burglary, 4500 Block Granby Circle, Oct. 15, 10:38 a.m.
Burglary-Auto, 5200 Block Pinon Valley Road, Oct. 15, 4:38 p.m.
Theft, 5200 Block Brodie Grove, Oct. 16, 12:04 a.m.
Theft-Vehicle, 5800 Block Lions Den Heights, Oct. 16, 5:04 a.m.
Theft, 5200 Block Brodie Grove, Oct. 16, 11:36 a.m.
Domestic Violence, 2400 Block Allegheny Drive, Oct. 16, 1:24 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 6000 Block Red Hill Circle, Oct. 16, 4:23 p.m.
Burglary, 2000 Block Montura View, Oct. 17, 11:24 a.m.
Theft, 5200 Block Brodie Grove, Oct. 17, 3:17 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 7000 Block Oak Valley Drive, Oct. 17, 8:02 p.m.
Burglary-Auto, 6300 Block Pemberton Way, Oct. 18, 1:21 p.m.
Theft-Vehicle, 400 Block Windchime Place, Oct. 18, 5:26 p.m.
Shots Fired, 1900 Block Bluffside Terrace, Oct. 18, 7:19 p.m.
80920
Domestic Violence, 8400 Block Sweetgum Terrace, Oct. 12, 2:33 p.m.
Theft, 2300 Block Elite Terrace, Oct. 12, 3:31 p.m.
Theft, 8100 Block N. Academy Blvd., Oct. 12, 5:05 p.m.
Fraud, 8200 Block Voyager Parkway, Oct. 13, 6:38 a.m.
Domestic Violence, 2600 Block Lear Drive, Oct. 13, 9:27 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 3500 Block Brisbane Drive, Oct. 14, 4:06 p.m.
Burglary, 4300 Block Basswood Drive, Oct. 14, 7:29 p.m.
Theft-Vehicle, 1500 Block Auto Mall Loop, Oct. 15, 10:04 a.m.
Theft, 1800 Block Briargate Parkway, Oct. 15, 11:07 a.m.
Burglary-Auto, 7600 Block N. Academy Blvd., Oct. 15, 1:24 p.m.
Burglary-Auto, 7800 Block Goddard St., Oct. 15, 3:59 p.m.
Burglary, 4300 Block Bays Water Drive, Oct. 17, 4:34 a.m.
Theft-Vehicle, 7800 Block Goddard St., Oct. 17, 11:09 a.m.
Assault, 2600 Block Clapton Drive, Oct. 17, 1:41 p.m.
Theft-Vehicle, 1500 Block Auto Mall Loop, Oct. 17, 6:22 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 7800 Block N. Academy Blvd., Oct. 18, 1:07 a.m.
Burglary-Auto, 3200 Block Excelsior Drive, Oct. 18, 8:49 a.m.
Theft-Vehicle, 1100 Block Chapel Hills Drive, Oct. 18, 1:42 p.m.
80921
Burglary, 2700 Block North Gate Blvd., Oct. 13, 12:43 p.m.
Assault, 1000 Block Middle Creek Parkway, Oct. 14, 4:47 p.m.
Fraud, 13200 Block Honey Run Way, Oct. 15, 3:31 p.m.
Burglary-Auto, 9800 Block Federal Drive, Oct. 17, 9:31 a.m.
Theft-Vehicle, 9800 Block Federal Drive, Oct. 17, 10:02 a.m.
Domestic Violence, 1400 Block Falcon Valley Heights, Oct. 17, 11:10 p.m.
Death, 12200 Block Woodmont Drive, Oct. 18, 9:14 p.m.
Burglary-Auto, 12900 Block Brookhill Drive, Oct. 18, 9:24 p.m.
80924
Burglary-Auto, 5600 Block Blue Moon Drive, Oct. 12, 6:52 a.m.
Theft-Vehicle, 9100 Block Crowne Springs View, Oct. 12, 7:49 a.m.
Domestic Violence, 9100 Block Crowne Springs View, Oct. 12, 2:27 p.m.
Fraud, 6500 Block Cumbre Vista Way, Oct. 13, 7:38 a.m.
Domestic Violence, 6200 Block Sorpresa Lane, Oct. 15, 2:54 p.m.