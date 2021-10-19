The following is a list of incidents in the 80919, 80920, 80921 and 80924 ZIP codes reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from Oct. 5-11. This information is published with permission from Corona Solutions.
80919
Burglary, 6800 Block Centennial Blvd., Oct. 5, 4:53 a.m.
Theft-Vehicle, 2100 Block Oak Hills Drive, Oct. 5, 7:33 a.m.
Domestic Violence, 1000 Block Big Valley Drive, Oct. 5, 5:16 p.m.
Burglary-Auto, 800 Block Vindicator Drive, Oct. 6, 10:52 a.m.
Burglary-Auto, 6100 Block Pemberton Way, Oct. 6, 11:08 a.m.
Burglary-Auto, 300 Block S. Rockrimmon Blvd., Oct. 6, 11:41 a.m.
Burglary-Auto, 300 Block W. Rockrimmon Blvd., Oct. 6, 11:47 a.m.
Fraud, 800 Block Vindicator Drive, Oct. 7, 7:37 a.m.
Burglary, 5700 Block Huffman Court, Oct. 7, 9:03 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 2300 Block Allegheny Drive, Oct. 8, 9:59, p.m.
Burglary, 6100 Block Rendezvous Trail, Oct. 9, 1:35 a.m.
Burglary-Auto, 400 Block Ocelot Drive, Oct. 9, 7:45 a.m.
Burglary-Auto, 900 Block War Eagle Drive, Oct. 9, 10:16 a.m.
Burglary, 5800 Block Walsh Point Drive, Oct. 9, 10:57 a.m.
Burglary-Auto, 900 Block War Eagle Drive, Oct. 9, 6:49 p.m.
Burglary-Auto, 200 Block E. Woodmen Road, Oct. 9, 7:54 p.m.
Burglary-Auto, 200 Block E. Woodmen Road, Oct. 10, 9:20 a.m.
Theft-Vehicle, 5500 Block Tech Center Drive, Oct. 10, 11:03 a.m.
Domestic Violence, 2500 Block Tamora Way, Oct. 10, 11:41 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 5900 Block Nora Point, Oct. 11, 1:24 a.m.
Burglary-Auto, 5900 Block Delmonico Drive, Oct. 11, 7:05 a.m.
Death, 6400 Block Delmonico Drive, Oct. 11, 11:31 a.m.
Burglary, 1800 Block Montura View, Oct. 11, 7:01 p.m.
Burglary, 2200 Block Split Rock Drive, Oct. 11, 7:42 p.m.
80920
Burglary-Auto, 7600 Block Burns Point, Oct. 5, 8:01 a.m.
Domestic Violence, 900 Block Robbie View, Oct. 5, 9:10 a.m.
Burglary-Auto, 900 Block Robbie View, Oct. 5, 2:19 p.m.
Fraud, 7600 Block Yellowwood Drive, Oct. 5, 2:39 p.m.
Burglary-Auto, 1700 Block Briargate Blvd., Oct. 5, 4:34 p.m.
Burglary-Auto, 4000 Block Family Place, Oct. 5, 4:46 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 7300 Block Bodega Point, Oct. 5, 11:13 p.m.
Theft-Vehicle, 7600 Block Kaleb Grove, Oct. 6, 9:24 a.m.
Burglary-Auto, 7600 Block N. Academy Blvd., Oct. 6, 12:28 p.m.
Fraud, 3500 Block Hartsel Drive, Oct. 6, 1:55 p.m.
Fraud, 8100 Block Voyager Parkway, Oct. 6, 2:44 p.m.
Theft, 1700 Block Briargate Blvd., Oct. 6, 4:46 p.m.
Fraud, 7800 Block Goddard St., Oct. 6, 5:31 p.m.
Prowler, 7300 Block Bodega Point, Oct. 7, 1:32 a.m.
Fraud, 1600 Block Briargate Blvd., Oct. 7, 9:55 a.m.
Theft-Vehicle, 1500 Block Auto Mall Loop, Oct. 7, 10:26 a.m.
Theft, 7400 Block N. Academy Blvd., Oct. 7, 11:32 a.m.
Domestic Violence, 8300 Block Razorback Road, Oct. 7, 3:14 p.m.
Burglary, 3700 Block E. Woodmen Road, Oct. 8, 6:06 a.m.
Burglary, 7800 Block N. Academy Blvd, Oct. 8, 6:32 a.m.
Domestic Violence, 9400 Block Palladium Heights, Oct. 8, 7:13 a.m.
Burglary-Auto, 4200 Block Mira Linda Point, Oct. 8, 7:28 a.m.
Burglary-Auto, 4200 Block Mira Linda Point, Oct. 8, 1:51 p.m.
Graffiti, 4000 Block Family Place, Oct. 8, 5:54 p.m.
Theft, 2800 Block Briargate Blvd., Oct. 8, 7:22 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 2900 Block Underwood Pt, Oct. 8, 10:27 p.m.
Burglary-Auto, 1500 Block Auto Mall Loop, Oct. 9, 7:42 a.m.
Burglary, 7600 Block N. Union Blvd, Oct. 9, 8:40 a.m.
Domestic Violence, 4300 Block Scotch Pine Drive, Oct. 9, 6:30 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 4100 Block Mira Linda Point, Oct. 9, 9:01 p.m.
Assault, 8700 Block Anglewood Court, Oct. 9, 10:18 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 2300 Block Vintage Drive, Oct. 10, 1:20 p.m.
Theft-Vehicle, 8200 Block Razorback Road, Oct. 10, 2:42 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 2700 Block Mirage Drive, Oct. 10, 10:57 p.m.
Criminal Mischief, 7600 Block Bell Drive, Oct. 11, 7:05 a.m.
Theft-Vehicle, 7800 Block Goddard St., Oct. 11, 6:19 p.m.
Burglary-Auto, 8100 Block Trafalger Drive, Oct. 11, 8:36 p.m.
80921
Theft, 1100 Block Glengary Place, Oct. 5, 7:46 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 10600 Block Hiker Peak View, Oct. 6, 3:26 a.m.
Burglary-Auto, 1800 Block Bridle Oaks Lane, Oct. 7, 7:31 a.m.
Fraud, 13700 Block Lazy Creek Road, Oct. 7, 5:58 p.m.
Fraud, 11200 Block Nahcolite Point, Oct. 8, 9:08 a.m.
Burglary-Auto, 9400 Block Federal Drive, Oct. 9, 8:35 a.m.
Theft-Vehicle, 9400 Block Federal Drive, Oct. 9, 9:20 a.m.
Domestic Violence, 10600 Block Hiker Peak View, Oct. 9, 7:49 p.m.
Theft, 200 Block North Gate Blvd., Oct. 9, 8:05 p.m.
Burglary-Auto, 9400 Block Federal Drive, Oct. 10, 8:29 a.m.
Burglary-Auto, 9400 Block Federal Drive, Oct. 11, 10 a.m.
Civil Matter, 300 Block Fox Run Circle, Oct. 11, 2:46 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 2300 Block Coyote Crest View, Oct. 11, 8:47 p.m.
80924
Burglary, 8400 Block Roaring Fork Drive, Oct. 6, 1:12 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 4600 Block Nautilus Point, Oct. 6, 9:21 p.m.
Fraud, 9100 Block Jasper Falls Place, Oct. 7, 10:01 a.m.
Criminal Mischief, 11800 Block Grand Lawn Circle, Oct. 10, 10:35 a.m.
Burglary-Auto, 4700 Block Prominent Mesa View, Oct. 11, 9:09 a.m.
Burglary, 5400 Block Smokey Heights, Oct. 11, 8:55 p.m.