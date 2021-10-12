The following is a list of incidents in the 80919, 80920, 80921 and 80924 ZIP codes reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from Sept. 28-Oct. 4. This information is published with permission from Corona Solutions.
80919
Burglary-Auto, 200 Block Rim View Drive, Sept. 28, 9 a.m.
Domestic Violence, 2400 Block Allegheny Drive, Sept. 28, 12 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 5900 Block Walsh Point Drive, Sept. 28, 11:04 p.m.
Burglary-Auto, 400 Block Wintery Circle, Sept. 29, 6:34 a.m.
Burglary-Auto, 500 Block Wintery Circle, Sept. 29, 7:40 a.m.
Theft, 1000 Block War Eagle Drive, Sept. 29, 9:33 a.m.
Burglary, 5900 Block Nora Point, Sept. 29, 9:43 a.m.
Burglary-Auto, 7100 Block Wintery Loop, Sept. 29, 10:55 a.m.
Fraud, 6500 Block Foxdale Circle, Sept. 30, 2:09 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 5800 Block Walsh Point, Sept. 30, 9:10 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 500 Block S. Rockrimmon Blvd., Oct. 1, 2:01 p.m.
Robbery, 100 Block Pro Rodeo Drive, Oct. 1, 4:54 p.m.
Burglary-Auto, 4500 Block Granby Circle, Oct. 1, 8:46 p.m.
Burglary, 6600 Block Delmonico Drive, Oct. 2, 5:49 a.m.
Burglary, 6800 Block Centennial Blvd., Oct. 2, 8:53 a.m.
Theft-Vehicle, 6200 Block Corporate Drive, Oct. 3, 6:40 a.m.
Burglary-Auto, 4500 Block Granby Circle, Oct. 3, 1:18 p.m.
Theft-Vehicle, 5200 Block Brodie Grove, Oct. 3, 4:14 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 7000 Block Oak Valley Drive, Oct. 3, 5:23 p.m.
Burglary-Auto, 300 Block S. Rockrimmon Blvd., Oct. 3, 7:14 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 5200 Block Pinon Valley Road, Oct. 3, 7:50 p.m.
Theft, 7600 Block Calloway Court, Oct. 4, 7:21 p.m.
80920
Domestic Violence, 8200 Block Razorback Road, Sept. 28, 11:48 a.m.
Theft, 8200 Block Razorback Road, Sept. 28, 12:42 p.m.
Burglary-Auto, 7600 Block N. Academy Blvd., Sept. 28, 2:35 p.m.
Fraud, 7700 Block Fall Brook Court, Sept. 28, 3:50 p.m.
Robbery, 7600 Block N. Academy Blvd., Sept. 28, 3:52 p.m.
Burglary-Auto, 7700 Block Fall Brook Court, Sept. 29, 3:31 a.m.
Domestic Violence, 4200 Block Archwood Drive, Sept. 29, 5:05 a.m.
Theft-Vehicle, 4100 Block Limberwood Court, Sept. 29, 5:27 a.m.
Theft-Vehicle, 4100 Block Limberwood Court, Sept. 29, 1:29 p.m.
Theft, 1700 Block Briargate Blvd., Sept. 29, 2:26 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 7600 Block Bordeaux Drive, Sept. 29, 8:44 p.m.
Burglary-Auto, 1500 Block Chapel Hills Drive, Sept. 29, 10:44 p.m.
Robbery, 8100 Block Dorothy Lane, Sept. 30, 7:27 a.m.
Domestic Violence, 7500 Block Liberty Bell Drive, Sept. 30, 4:12 p.m.
Burglary-Auto, 3500 Block Hartsel Drive, Oct. 1, 2:09 a.m.
Theft, 1000 Block Kelly Johnson Blvd., Oct. 1, 10 p.m.
Theft-Vehicle, 8200 Block Voyager Parkway, Oct. 2, 10:53 a.m.
Criminal Mischief, 3500 Block Briargate Parkway, Oct. 2, 1:24 p.m.
Assault, 8100 Block N. Academy Blvd, Oct. 3, 4:18 a.m.
Theft-Vehicle, 8200 Block Voyager Parkway, Oct. 3, 8:20 a.m.
Theft-Vehicle, 1700 Block Telstar Drive, Oct. 3, 12:11 p.m.
Theft, 1700 Block Briargate Blvd., Oct. 3, 3:31 p.m.
Assault, 1000 Block Robbie View, Oct. 3, 8:41 p.m.
Theft, 1500 Block Auto Mall Loop, Oct. 4, 1:19 a.m.
80921
Fraud, 1900 Block Walnut Creek Court, Sept. 28, 2021 8:45, p.m.
Theft, 1300 Block Republic Drive, Sept. 29, 2021, 7:34 a.m.
Robbery, 1300 Block Republic Drive, Sept. 30, 2021, 4:32 p.m.
Fraud, 13300 Block Voyager Parkway, Oct. 1, 2021, 4:39 p.m.
Robbery, 10900 Block New Allegiance Drive, Oct. 1, 2021, 6:20 p.m.
Theft, 1100 Block Middle Creek Parkway, Oct. 2, 2021, 2 a.m.
Burglary-Auto, 100 Block Spectrum Loop, Oct. 3, 2021, 5 p.m.
Burglary-Auto, 9400 Block Federal Drive, Oct. 3, 2021, 7:37 p.m.
80924
Domestic Violence, 9100 Block Crowne Springs View, Sept. 29, 12:09 a.m.
Fraud, 10000 Block Edgemont Ranch Lane, Sept. 29, 11:08 a.m.
Domestic Violence, 6200 Block Sorpresa Lane, Sept. 29, 9:05 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 6200 Block Sorpresa Lane, Sept. 29, 11:49 p.m.
Burglary, 4700 Block Prominent Mesa View, Sept. 30, 8:16 a.m.
Theft-Vehicle, 10400 Block Odin Drive, Oct. 1, 12:56 p.m.