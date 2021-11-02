The following is a list of incidents in the 80919, 80920, 80921 and 80924 ZIP codes reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from Oct. 18-25. This information is published with permission from Corona Solutions.
80919
Burglary, 6200 Block Corporate Drive, Oct. 19, 6:39, p.m.
Domestic Violence, 2400 Block Denby Way, Oct. 20, 1:21, a.m.
Burglary, 5300 Block Silverstone Terrace, Oct. 20, 4:32, p.m.
Burglary, 5200 Block Brodie Grove, Oct. 21, 4:55, p.m.
Theft-Vehicle, 6500 Block Delmonico Drive, Oct. 22, 3:50, a.m.
Theft-Vehicle, 5800 Block Canyon Reserve Heights, Oct. 22, 8:18, a.m.
Burglary-Auto, 5800 Block Corporate Drive, Oct. 22, 1:05, p.m.
Burglary-Auto, 5800 Block Corporate Drive, Oct. 22, 5:06, p.m.
Domestic Violence, 6500 Block Delmonico Drive, Oct. 22, 9:56, p.m.
Shots Fired, 200 Block Rim View Drive, Oct. 23, 1:28, a.m.
Theft-Vehicle, 6400 Block Corporate Drive, Oct. 23, 4:29, a.m.
Burglary, 6800 Block Ravencrest Drive, Oct. 23, 7:16, p.m.
Domestic Violence, 800 Block Vindicator Drive, Oct. 24, 3:01, a.m.
Domestic Violence, 5900 Block Nora Point, Oct. 24, 4:30, p.m.
Burglary-Auto, 200 Block E. Woodmen Road, Oct. 25, 11:40, a.m.
Theft-Vehicle, 5200 Block Zachary Grove, Oct. 25, 8:02, p.m.
80920
Domestic Violence, 8200 Block Voyager Parkway, Oct. 19, 4:06 a.m.
Criminal Mischief, 8100 Block Summerset Drive, Oct. 19, 8:10 a.m.
Assist Fire-Medical, 7800 Block Goddard St., Oct. 19, 3:12 p.m.
Robbery, 7600 Block N. Academy Blvd., Oct. 20, 3:22 a.m.
Burglary-Auto, 8000 Block Lexington Drive, Oct. 20, 3:50 a.m.
Burglary-Auto, 2700 Block Thrush Grove, Oct. 20, 5:18 a.m.
Assault, 3900 Block Smoke Tree Drive, Oct. 20, 7:52 a.m.
Theft, 1500 Block Auto Mall Loop, Oct. 20, 10:06 a.m.
Fraud, 8900 Block Edgefield Drive, Oct. 20, 8:40 p.m.
Burglary-Auto, 1500 Block Auto Mall Loop, Oct. 21, 7:47 a.m.
Burglary-Auto, 2600 Block Clapton Drive, Oct. 21, 11:43 a.m.
Theft, 1500 Block Briargate Blvd., Oct. 21, 3:13 p.m.
Burglary, 8100 Block N. Academy Blvd., Oct. 21, 8:15 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 2700 Block Mirage Drive, Oct. 21, 11:30 p.m.
Fraud, 2200 Block Wimbleton Court, Oct. 22, 10:16 a.m.
Robbery, 1700 Block Briargate Blvd., Oct. 22, 11:09 a.m.
Burglary-Auto, 7600 Block Clover Hill Drive, Oct. 23, 6:06 p.m.
Criminal Mischief, 8100 Block Summerset Drive, Oct. 23, 7:05 p.m.
Theft, 8200 Block Voyager Parkway, Oct. 23, 11:09 p.m.
Burglary, 3900 Block Dewpoint Drive, Oct. 24, 10:50 a.m.
Theft, 7600 Block N. Academy Blvd., Oct. 24, 12:10 p.m.
Theft, 7800 Block N. Academy Blvd., Oct. 24, 2:29 p.m.
Burglary-Auto, 1900 Block Research Parkway, Oct. 24, 3:46 p.m.
Burglary-Auto, 9400 Block Palladium Heights, Oct. 24, 8:57 p.m.
Burglary-Auto, 1500 Block Auto Mall Loop, Oct. 24, 10:25 p.m.
Theft, 7800 Block N. Academy Blvd., Oct. 25, 2:38 a.m.
Burglary, 8200 Block Voyager Parkway, Oct. 25, 9:07 a.m.
80921
Death, 12200 Block Woodmont Drive, Oct. 18, 9:14 p.m.
Burglary-Auto, 12900 Block Brookhill Drive, Oct. 18, 9:24 p.m.
Robbery, 1700 Block Jet Stream Drive, Oct. 20, 8:12 a.m.
Burglary-Auto, 2100 Block Bent Creek Drive, Oct. 22, 9:43 a.m.
Fraud, 100 Block Spectrum Loop, Oct. 22, 1:25 p.m.
Burglary-Auto, 11900 Block Hanging Valley Way, Oct. 24, 4:04 a.m.
Theft-Vehicle, 1600 Block Lookout Springs Drive, Oct. 24, 9:40 a.m.
Burglary-Auto, 1300 Block Hazeline Lake Drive, Oct. 24, 5 p.m.
80924
Death, 7500 Block Crestone Peak Trail, Oct. 20, 5:41 a.m.
Burglary, 4700 Block Prominent Mesa View, Oct. 20, 7:08 a.m.
Fraud, 8700 Block Country Creek Trail, Oct. 20, 3:19 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 5200 Block Fraser Valley Lane, Oct. 20, 9:24 p.m.
Robbery, 9800 Block N. Union Blvd., Oct. 20, 11:35 p.m.
Theft, 4700 Block Prominent Mesa View, Oct. 22, 10:37 a.m.
Robbery, 9600 Block Prominent Point, Oct. 22, 4:45 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 4700 Block Prominent Mesa View, Oct. 22, 9:17 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 10500 Block Fall Creek Court, Oct. 24, 12:22 a.m.
Theft-Vehicle, 5400 Block Janga Drive, Oct. 24, 7:44 a.m.