The following is a list of incidents in the 80919, 80920, 80921 and 80924 ZIP codes reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from Oct. 26-Nov. 1. This information is published with permission from Corona Solutions.
80919
Burglary-Auto, 200 Block E Woodmen Road, Oct. 26, 7:11 a.m.
Harassment, 2300 Block Split Rock Drive, Oct. 26, 9:24 p.m.
Criminal Mischief, 7600 Block Julynn Road, Oct. 27, 10:47 a.m.
Robbery, 5100 Block Centennial Blvd., Oct. 27, 1:31 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 7600 Block Julynn Road, Oct. 28 6:41, p.m.
Domestic Violence, 5200 Block Pinon Valley Road, Oct. 28 9:07, p.m.
Harassment, 5500 Block Darien Way, Oct. 29, 7:06 p.m.
Burglary-Auto, 2100 Block Alicia Point, Oct. 30, 10:19 a.m.
Fraud, 5500 Block Darien Way, Oct. 30, 2:11 p.m.
Burglary, 400 Block Delmonico Court, Oct. 31, 12:09 a.m.
80920
Shots Fired, 2700 Block Dristol Drive, Oct. 26, 7:27 a.m.
Robbery, 7200 Block N. Academy Blvd., Oct. 26, 7:48 a.m.
Theft, 3500 Block Hartsel Drive, Oct. 26, 10:37 a.m.
Theft, 1000 Block Kelly Johnson Blvd., Oct. 26, 1:07 p.m.
Theft, 2400 Block Research Parkway, Oct. 26, 2:33 p.m.
Burglary-Auto, 3900 Block Smoke Tree Drive, Oct. 26, 2:54 p.m.
Robbery, 7200 Block N. Academy Blvd., Oct. 27, 4:10 a.m.
Burglary, 4100 Block Thundercloud Drive, Oct. 27, 6:19 a.m.
Assault, 8100 Block Dartmoor Court, Oct. 27, 10:07 a.m.
Burglary-Auto, 2700 Block Montague Drive, Oct. 27, 10:20 a.m.
Burglary, 2600 Block Briargate Blvd., Oct. 27, 10:22 a.m.
Domestic Violence, 2700 Block Mirage Drive, Oct. 27, 11:40 a.m.
Theft-Vehicle, 8200 Block Razorback Road, Oct. 27, 11:58 a.m.
Theft-Vehicle, 3100 Block Mirage Dr, Oct. 27, 3:20 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 2700 Block Mirage Drive, Oct. 27, 6:24 p.m.
Criminal Mischief, 4100 Block E. Woodmen Road, Oct. 28, 7:59 a.m.
Domestic Violence, 3900 Block Smoke Tree Drive, Oct. 28, 8:21 a.m.
Criminal Mischief, 8200 Block Voyager Parkway, Oct. 28, 7:37 p.m.
Burglary, 1700 Block Telstar Drive, Oct. 29, 5:57 a.m.
Burglary-Auto, 1500 Block Auto Mall Loop, Oct. 29, 12:44 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 3900 Block Smoke Tree Drive, Oct. 30, 9:18 a.m.
Burglary-Auto, 1500 Block Jamboree Drive, Oct. 30, 10:06 a.m.
Burglary-Auto, 8200 Block Voyager Parkway, Oct. 30, 10:50 a.m.
Burglary-Auto, 7600 Block Clover Hill Drive, Oct. 30, 12:45 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 4100 Block Bardot Drive, Oct. 30, 2:50 p.m.
Burglary-Auto, 1500 Block Auto Mall Loop, Oct. 30, 10:26 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 2900 Block Underwood Point, Oct. 31, 6:54 p.m.
Burglary-Auto, 3800 Block Orchard Drive, Nov. 1, 6:35 a.m.
Burglary-Auto, 8200 Block Razorback Road, Nov. 1, 6:51 p.m.
Fraud, 1700 Block Briargate Blvd., Nov. 1, 11:34 p.m.
80921
Burglary-Auto, 1700 Block Jet Stream Drive, Oct. 26, 11:22 a.m.
Domestic Violence, 11500 Block Wildwood Ridge Drive, Oct. 27, 5:23 a.m.
Fraud, 1100 Block Glengary Place, Oct. 27, 8:57 a.m.
Fraud, 9400 Block Federal Drive, Oct. 28, 1:21 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 10900 Block New Allegiance Drive, Oct. 28, 1:22 p.m.
Burglary-Auto, 1400 Block Lily Lake Drive, Oct. 28, 3:57 p.m.
Robbery, 1700 Block Jet Stream Drive, Oct. 29, 8:57 p.m.
Theft, 2000 Block Ruffino Drive, Oct. 30, 12:09 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 1400 Block Falcon Valley Heights, Oct. 31, 4:40 p.m.
Robbery, 13000 Block Crane Canyon Loop, Oct. 31, 9:16 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 2300 Block Shady Aspen Drive, Nov. 1, 9:36 a.m.
Burglary-Auto, 11200 Block Conglomerate Loop, Nov. 1, 10:37 a.m.
Theft, 800 Block Pistol River Way, Nov. 1, 10:44 a.m.
Burglary-Auto, 12200 Block Jones Park Court, Nov. 1, 9:09 p.m.
80924
Theft, 6100 Block Cumbre Vista Way, Oct. 28, 7:43 p.m.
Theft-Vehicle, 5400 Block Paddington Creek Place, Oct. 29, 12:32 a.m.
Domestic Violence, 9800 Block Prominent Peak Heights, Oct. 30, 1:29 p.m.
Burglary-Auto, 4200 Block Notch Trail, Oct. 30, 3:04 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 5300 Block Makalu Drive, Oct. 30, 9 p.m.
Assault, 5400 Block Marco Alley, Oct. 31, 3:29 a.m.