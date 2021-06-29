The following is a list of incidents in the 80919, 80920, 80921 and 80924 ZIP codes reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from June 15-21. This information is published with permission from Corona Solutions.
80919
Burglary, 7400 Block Hollandale Drive, June 15, 6:39 a.m.
Theft, 1300 Block Owl Ridge Drive, June 15, 1:34 p.m.
Theft, 7500 Block Assisi Heights, June 16, 8:24 a.m.
Burglary, 7800 Block Julynn Road, June 17, 10:57 a.m.
Burglary, 7400 Block Julynn Road, June 17, 9:48 p.m.
Burglary, 6000 Block Mark Dabling Blvd., June 18, 5:50 a.m.
Fraud, 6500 Block Delmonico Drive, June 18, 8:56 a.m.
Burglary-Auto, 7200 Block Commerce Center Drive, June 18, 10:40 a.m.
Theft-Vehicle, 1300 Block Winding Ridge Terrace, June 18, 11:17 a.m.
Domestic Violence, 200 Block Eagle Summit Point, June 18, 11:58 a.m.
Theft, 1000 Block Big Valley Drive, June 18, 7:15 p.m.
Burglary-Auto, 7200 Block Commerce Center Drive, June 18, 10:04 p.m.
Burglary-Auto, 800 Block Vindicator Drive, June 19, 3:41 a.m.
Burglary-Auto, 1700 Block Vindicator Drive, June 19, 10:13 a.m.
Domestic Violence, 6200 Block Corporate Drive, June 19, 2:40 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 5800 Block Delmonico Drive, June 19, 11:52 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 200 Block Eagle Summit Point, June 20, 2:38 a.m.
Theft-Vehicle, 6900 Block Peyote Way, June 20, 10:06 a.m.
Theft-Vehicle, 6100 Block Mark Dabling Blvd., June 20, 7:03 p.m.
Burglary, 5500 Block Majestic Drive, June 21, 10:30 a.m.
Fraud, 6300 Block Fall Haven Court, June 21, 11:03 a.m.
Burglary, 5800 Block Walsh Point Drive, June 21, 12:30 p.m.
80920
Theft-Vehicle, 1600 Block Chapel Hills Drive, June 15, 7:58 a.m.
Domestic Violence, 7700 Block Belford Drive, June 15, 9:53 a.m.
Theft-Vehicle, 1500 Block Auto Mall Loop, June 15, 1:18 p.m.
Theft, 7600 Block N. Academy Blvd., June 15, 5:29 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 8200 Block Voyager Parkway, June 16, 1:32 a.m.
Indecent Exposure, 3500 Block Hartsel Drive, June 16, 5:27 a.m.
Burglary-Auto, 1000 Block Kelly Johnson Blvd., June 16, 9:48 a.m.
Theft, 8200 Block Voyager Parkway, June 16, 1:02 p.m.
Theft, 1800 Block Chapel Hills Drive, June 16, 2:03 p.m.
Assault, 4000 Block Briargate Parkway, June 16, 3:53 p.m.
Burglary-Auto, 8200 Block Jamboree Circle, June 17, 6:36 a.m.
Fraud, 9100 Block Argentine Pass Trail, June 17, 10:30 a.m.
Criminal Mischief, 8100 Block Dartmoor Court, June 17, 7:15 p.m.
Theft, 8000 Block N. Academy Blvd., June 18, 7:01 a.m.
Domestic Violence, 1700 Block Briargate Blvd., June 18, 10:36 a.m.
Death, 2500 Block Cardigan Drive, June 18, 11:57 a.m.
Domestic Violence, 1500 Block Chapel Hills Drive, June 18, 12:12 p.m.
Criminal Mischief, 1500 Block Briargate Blvd., June 18, 3:46 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 2700 Block Mirage Drive, June 18, 5:43 p.m.
Theft-Vehicle, 7800 Block Goddard St., June 18, 7:01 p.m.
Burglary-Auto, 8100 Block Summerset Drive, June 19, 7:55 a.m.
Burglary-Auto, 9000 Block Brainard Drive, June 19, 11:03 a.m.
Domestic Violence, 9100 Block Lexington Drive, June 19, 1:06 p.m.
Burglary-Auto, 8100 Block Summerset Drive, June 19, 2:48 p.m.
Theft, 3900 Block Ayers Drive, June 19, 8:57 p.m.
Burglary-Auto, 3700 Block Cherry Plum Drive, June 20, 8:39 a.m.
Burglary-Auto, 3800 Block Cherry Plum Drive, June 20, 8:56 a.m.
Fraud, 2100 Block Warrington Court, June 20, 1:53 p.m.
Burglary-Auto, 9500 Block Orchard Park Trail, June 20, 5:54 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 1600 Block Telstar Drive, June 20, 9:33 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 4800 Block Ramblewood Drive, June 21, 11:12 a.m.
Domestic Violence, 7700 Block Belford Drive, June 21, 11:21 a.m.
80921
Theft-Vehicle, 12100 Block Ambassador Drive, June 15, 8:44 a.m.
Fraud, 12500 Block Firenze Heights, June 17, 12:20 p.m.
Robbery, 13000 Block Bass Pro Drive, June 18, 10:54 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 1200 Block Interquest Parkway, June 19, 11:22 p.m.
Theft-Vehicle, 13700 Block Sand Cherry Place, June 20, 10:09 a.m.
Fraud, 13700 Block Lazy Creek Road, June 21, 7:40 p.m.
80924
Burglary, 8400 Block Roaring Fork Drive, June 15, 8:18, a.m.
Theft, 9600 Block Prominent Point, June 15, 1:52, p.m.
Domestic Violence, 9100 Block Crowne Spprings View, June 16, 7:06, p.m.
Fraud, 9100 Block Argentine Pass Trail, June 17, 10:30, a.m.
Burglary-Auto, 5500 Block Calvert Creek, June 19, 2:57, p.m.
Domestic Violence, 4400 Block Continent Heights, June 20, 5:28, a.m.
Domestic Violence, 4700 Block Prominent Point, June 20, 9:49, p.m.
Theft-Vehicle, 4500 Block Continent Heights, June 21, 6:18, p.m.