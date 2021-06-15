The following is a list of incidents in the 80919, 80920, 80921 and 80924 ZIP codes reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from June 1-7. This information is published with permission from Corona Solutions.
80919
Fraud, 1600 Block Pinon Glen Circle, June 2, 10:07 a.m.
Burglary, 5000 Block Centennial Blvd., June 2, 10:16 a.m.
Domestic Violence, 300 Block Saddlemountain Road, June 2, 9:47 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 7100 Block Higher Ridges, June 2, 10:30 p.m.
Burglary-Auto, 5000 Block Centennial Blvd., June 3, 5:28 a.m.
Burglary-Auto, 5000 Block Centennial Blvd., June 3, 10:06 a.m.
Shots Fired, 1300 Block Dancing Horse Drive, June 3, 10:41 a.m.
Domestic Violence, 6800 Block Centennial Blvd., June 3, 5:47 p.m.
Death, 2000 Block Hunters Point Lane, June 3, 6:17 p.m.
Theft, 5200 Block Zachary Grove, June 3, 7 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 2400 Block Allegheny Drive, June 3, 8:54 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 6500 Block Delmonico Drive, June 5, 1:43 a.m.
Burglary-Auto, 1600 Block Pinon Glen Circle, June 5, 12:17 p.m.
Theft, 5800 Block Delmonico Drive, June 5, 7:56 p.m.
Burglary, 800 Block Vindicator Drive, June 5, 9:44 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 6700 Block Overland Drive, June 5, 11:46 p.m.
Fraud, 6500 Block Hawkeye Circle, June 6, 11:47 a.m.
Death, 4600 Block Granby Circle, June 6, 3:23 p.m.
Criminal Mischief, 1300 Block Vindicator Drive, June 7, 8:45 a.m.
Burglary-Auto, 6500 Block Delmonico Drive, June 7, 9:30 a.m.
Fraud, 5500 Block Majestic Drive, June 7, 10:06 a.m.
Theft, 5900 Block Eagle Glen View, June 7, 10:27 p.m.
80920
Burglary, 1700 Block Briargate Blvd., June 1, 4:07 a.m.
Burglary-Auto, 1300 Block Kelly Johnson Blvd., June 1, 1:37 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 1600 Block Telstar Drive, June 1, 1:59 p.m.
Burglary-Auto, 4300 Block Morning Glory Road, June 1, 3:42 p.m.
Bomb, 4000 Block Briargate Parkway, June 2, 2:05 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 3700 Block Fair Dawn Drive, June 2, 6:03 p.m.
Burglary-Auto, 900 Block Robbie View, June 2, 8:06 p.m.
Theft-Vehicle, 8100 Block N. Academy Blvd., June 2, 9:28 p.m.
Theft, 7700 Block N. Academy Blvd., June 2, 10:45 p.m.
Prowler, 1100 Block Cragin Road, June 3, 10:19 p.m.
Theft, 7600 Block N. Academy Blvd., June 4, 9:56 p.m.
Robbery, 7800 Block N. Academy Blvd., June 5, 6:05 a.m.
Burglary, 2000 Block Silkwood Drive, June 5, 3:58 p.m.
Burglary, 1300 Block Kelly Johnson Blvd., June 5, 5:19 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 7700 Block Chanda Heights, June 5, 10:56 p.m.
Theft, 7500 Block Liberty Bell Drive, June 6, 9:25 a.m.
Burglary-Auto, 1700 Block Briargate Blvd., June 6, 2:47 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 8600 Block Gatewick Drive, June 6, 9:54 p.m.
Burglary, 1300 Block Kelly Johnson Blvd., June 7, 3 p.m.
80921
Fraud, 900 Block Pistol River Way, June 2, 8:49 a.m.
Burglary-Auto, 12600 Block Brookhill Drive, June 2, 1:22 p.m.
Burglary, 1900 Block Clayhouse Drive, June 4, 10:24 a.m.
Theft, 1200 Block Interquest Parkway, June 5, 12:35 p.m.
Burglary-Auto, 11000 Block Voyager Parkway, June 7, 3:04 p.m.
Burglary, 1100 Block Vista Oaks Drive, June 7, 9:13 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 1000 Block Milano Point, June 7, 10:08 p.m.
80924
Burglary-Auto, 9800 Block Prominent Point, June 1, 12:31 a.m.
Theft-Vehicle, 9800 Block Prominent Point, June 1, 8:31 a.m.
Robbery, 9600 Block Prominent Point, June 2, 9:50 a.m.
Burglary-Auto, 4500 Block Continental Heights, June 2, 10:14 p.m.
Burglary, 5500 Block Janga Drive, June 3, 9:40 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 9800 Block Prominent Point, June 4, 12:39 a.m.
Domestic Violence, 9800 Block Prominent Point, June 4, 1:16 a.m.
Criminal Mischief, 5700 Block Paladin Place, June 5, 10:59 p.m.