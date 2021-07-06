The following is a list of incidents in the 80919, 80920, 80921 and 80924 ZIP codes reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from June 22-28. This information is published with permission from Corona Solutions.
80919
Burglary-Auto, 5400 Block Flag Way, June 22, 9:45 a.m.
Domestic Violence, 6800 Block Overland Drive, June 22, 1:51 p.m.
Criminal Mischief, 5100 Block Lanagan St., June 22, 8:31 p.m.
Burglary-Auto, 200 Block W. Rockrimmon Blvd., June 23, 7:51 a.m.
Burglary, 800 Block Vindicator Drive, June 23, 9:18 a.m.
Burglary-Auto, 5900 Block Nora Point, June 23, 2:15 p.m.
Burglary-Auto, 3800 Block W. Woodmen Road, June 23, 6:32 p.m.
Theft-Vehicle, 5800 Block Walsh Point Drive, June 24, 8:13 a.m.
Indecent Exposure, 5500 Block Tech Center Drive, June 24, 1:50 p.m.
Fraud, 1600 Block Oak Hills Drive, June 24, 5:17 p.m.
Burglary, 5200 Block Brodie Grove, June 25, 9:44 a.m.
Domestic Violence, 1900 Block Bristlecone Drive, June 25, 11:27 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 2000 Block Montura View, June 26, 9:01 a.m.
Criminal Mischief, 5000 Block Centennial Blvd., June 26, 10:29 a.m.
Domestic Violence, 200 Block Rim View Drive, June 26, 9:55 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 200 Block Hargrove Court, June 27, 3:28 a.m.
Criminal Mischief, 6300 Block Fall Haven Court, June 27, 11:19 a.m.
Burglary-Auto, 6500 Block Delmonico Drive, June 27, 11:19 a.m.
Domestic Violence, 200 Block Rim View Drive, June 28, 12:29 a.m.
Robbery, 100 Block S. Rockrimmon Blvd., June 28, 3:47 a.m.
Robbery, 200 Block W. Rockrimmon Blvd., June 28, 9:01 a.m.
Burglary-Auto, 6700 Block Mountain Top Lane, June 28, 4:07 p.m.
Theft, 800 Block Vindicator Drive, June 28, 5:51 p.m.
80920
Domestic Violence, 8100 Block Summerset Drive, June 22, 10:57 a.m.
Theft, 8200 Block Voyager Parkway, June 22, 12:24 p.m.
Theft, 8200 Block Voyager Parkway, June 23, 10:42 a.m.
Domestic Violence, 7800 Block Goddard St., June 23, 4:14 p.m.
Robbery, 1400 Block Jamboree Drive, June 25, 12:51 a.m.
Theft-Vehicle, 1500 Block Auto Mall Loop, June 25, 10:04 a.m.
Theft, 1000 Block Kelly Johnson Blvd., June 26, 12:10 a.m.
Fraud, 1000 Block Kelly Johnson Blvd., June 26, 8:08 a.m.
Domestic Violence, 4000 Block Morning G..., June 26, 1:43, p.m.
Burglary, 3300 Block Birnamwood, June 26, 1:46 p.m.
Theft, 1000 Block Kelly Johnson Blvd., June 26, 5:17 p.m.
Robbery, 1400 Block Jamboree Drive, June 27, 1:41 a.m.
Robbery, 1400 Block Jamboree Drive, June 27, 2:34 a.m.
Theft-Vehicle, 8100 Block N. Academy Blvd., June 27, 7:29 a.m.
Theft-Vehicle, 8300 Block Razorback Road, June 27, 9:48 a.m.
Theft-Vehicle, 8100 Block N. Academy Blvd., June 27, 10:22 a.m.
Burglary-Auto, 2500 Block Raywood View, June 27, 10:36 a.m.
Burglary, 1700 Block Briargate Blvd, June 27, 10:50 a.m.
Domestic Violence, 1400 Block Jamboree Drive, June 27, 11:24 a.m.
Burglary, 8200 Block Jamboree Circle, June 27, 9:34 p.m.
Fraud, 7800 Block Goddard St., June 28, 11:40 a.m.
80921
Theft-Vehicle, 1200 Block Interquest Parkway, June 25, 11:17 a.m.
Graffiti, 13500 Block Silverton Road, June 25, 5:16 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 900 Block Deschutes Drive, June 26, 2:34 p.m.
Burglary, 1000 Block Milano Point, June 27, 4:01 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 11500 Block Black Maple Lane, June 28, 12:21 a.m.
Fraud, 2500 Block North Gate Blvd., June 28, 12:58 p.m.
80924
Fraud, 6400 Block Moor Grass Heights, June 23, 4:52, p.m.
Domestic Violence, 6000 Block Wolf Village Drive, June 23, 9:01, p.m.
Domestic Violence, 6000 Block Wolf Village Drive, June 24, 1:03, a.m.
Death, 9100 Block Crowne Springs View, June 24, 1:49, a.m.