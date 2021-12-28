The following is a list of incidents in the 80919, 80920, 80921 and 80924 ZIP codes reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from Dec. 14-20. This information is published with permission from Corona Solutions.
80919
Death, 800 Block Point Of The Pines Drive, Dec. 14, 1:43 a.m.
Theft, 6600 Block Flying W. Ranch Road, Dec. 14, 2:42 p.m.
Theft-Vehicle, 4700 Block Centennial Blvd., Dec. 14, 10:01 p.m.
Fraud, 500 Block Big Sky Court, Dec. 15, 2:20 p.m.
Burglary, 1300 Block Vindicator Drive, Dec. 16, 8:52 a.m.
Death, 1600 Block Hard Rock Point, Dec. 16, 2:46 p.m.
Burglary-Auto, 1600 Block W. Woodmen Road, Dec. 17, 12:07 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 5200 Block Brodie Grove, Dec. 18, 7:53 a.m.
Domestic Violence, 4700 Block Centennial Blvd., Dec. 18, 3:03 p.m.
Theft, 6200 Block Trout Creek Court, Dec. 19, 1:54 p.m.
Burglary-Auto, 500 Block Big Valley Drive, Dec. 19, 4:10 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 900 Block Dancing Horse Drive, Dec. 19, 7:05 p.m.
Fraud, 6000 Block Pemberton Way, Dec. 20, 2:31 p.m.
80920
Fraud, 8000 Block Old Exchange Drive, Dec. 14, 11:09 a.m.
Fraud, 4400 Block Bays Water Drive, Dec. 14, 12:27 p.m.
Burglary-Auto, 8200 Block Lexington Drive, Dec. 14, 5:16 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 2100 Block Sable Chase Drive, Dec. 14, 5:51 p.m.
Theft, 9100 Block Estebury Circle, Dec. 15, 6:46 a.m.
Domestic Violence, 1300 Block Fuller Road, Dec. 15, 4:49 p.m.
Shots Fired, 7800 Block Goddard St., Dec. 15, 10:18 p.m.
Theft, 3500 Block Hartsel Drive, Dec. 16, 8:42 a.m.
Fraud, 2700 Block Briargate Blvd., Dec. 16, 2:02 p.m.
Assault, 7900 Block Belford Drive, Dec. 16, 4:06 p.m.
Theft, 1500 Block Auto Mall Loop, Dec. 17, 9:07 a.m.
Domestic Violence, 7500 Block Liberty Bell Drive, Dec. 17, 12:52 p.m.
Burglary-Auto, 8000 Block Lexington Drive, Dec. 17, 1:31 p.m.
Assault, 7500 Block N. Academy Blvd., Dec. 17, 1:49 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 2600 Block Bannister Court, Dec. 17, 5:50 p.m.
Death, 7600 Block N. Academy Blvd., Dec. 17, 6:09 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 3400 Block Antero Drive, Dec. 18, 7:30 a.m.
Domestic Violence, 3500 Block Brisbane Drive, Dec. 18, 7:58 a.m.
Criminal Mischief, 1500 Block Briargate Blvd., Dec. 18, 1:14 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 8200 Block Voyager Parkway, Dec. 19, 6:42 a.m.
Domestic Violence, 8200 Block Voyager Parkway, Dec. 19, 2:43 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 2200 Block Silkwood Drive, Dec. 20, 11:59 p.m.
80921
Domestic Violence, 600 Block Coyote Willow Drive, Dec. 15, 1:53 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 11300 Block Conglomerate Loop, Dec. 18, 6:33 a.m.
Fraud, 13500 Block Meadowgrass Drive, Dec. 18, 10:04 a.m.
Death, 2100 Block Fieldcrest Drive, Dec. 18, 6:46 p.m.
Fraud, 1100 Block Trek Trail Heights, Dec. 19, 7:49 a.m.
Burglary-Auto, 1100 Block Bella Springs View, Dec. 19, 4 p.m.
Burglary-Auto, 9400 Block Federal Drive, Dec. 20, 12:02 p.m.
Theft, 1200 Block Interquest Parkway, Dec. 20, 7:24 p.m.
80924
Theft, 7500 Block Crestone Peak Trail, Dec. 15, 6:39 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 5400 Block Marco Alley, Dec. 18, 1:29 a.m.
Shots Fired, 6000 Block Brave Eagle Drive, Dec. 20, 1:39 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 9800 Block Prominent Peak Heights, Dec. 20, 7:27 p.m.