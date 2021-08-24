The following is a list of incidents in the 80919, 80920, 80921 and 80924 ZIP codes reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from Aug. 10-16. This information is published with permission from Corona Solutions.
80919
Assault, 2400 Block Allegheny Drive, Aug. 10, 6:31 a.m.
Theft, 5400 Block Mark Dabling Blvd., Aug. 10, 3:03 p.m.
Robbery, 6800 Block Centennial Blvd., Aug. 11, 10:25 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 2300 Block Split Rock Drive, Aug. 12, 1:39 a.m.
Burglary-Auto, 900 Block Dancing Horse Drive, Aug. 12, 6:30 a.m.
Domestic Violence, 5200 Block Pony Creek Circle, Aug. 12, 8:05 a.m.
Burglary-Auto, 1200 Block Dancing Horse Drive, Aug. 12, 8:18 a.m.
Fraud, 5600 Block Coachwood Trail, Aug. 13, 12:33 p.m.
Assault, 8500 Block Ryewood Trail, Aug. 13, 7:30 p.m.
Burglary, 5800 Block Walsh Point Drive, Aug. 14, 5:06 a.m.
Assault, 6900 Block Peyote Way, Aug. 15, 12:23 a.m.
Domestic Violence, 6500 Block Delmonico Drive, Aug. 15, 12:44 a.m.
Theft, 500 Block S. Rockrimmon Blvd., Aug. 15, 12:27 p.m.
Burglary-Auto, 5800 Block Corporate Drive, Aug. 16, 8:38 a.m.
Burglary-Auto, 1900 Block Hunters Point Lane, Aug. 16, 9:04 a.m.
Domestic Violence, 2400 Block Allegheny Drive, Aug. 16, 11:32 p.m.
80920
Theft, 1000 Block Kelly Johnson Blvd., Aug. 10, 1:56 a.m.
Domestic Violence, 7800 Block Goddard St., Aug. 10, 1:09 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 7700 Block Chanda Heights, Aug. 11, 8:50 a.m.
Fraud, 2700 Block Thrush Grove, Aug. 11, 9:49 a.m.
Domestic Violence, 7700 Block Belford Drive, Aug. 11, 11:55 a.m.
Domestic Violence, 3700 Block E. Woodmen Road, Aug. 11, 11:34 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 1000 Block Kelly Johnson Blvd., Aug. 12, 9:49 a.m.
Domestic Violence, 1500 Block Jamboree Drive, Aug. 12, 11:24 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 4300 Block Scotch Pine Drive, Aug. 13, 12:13 a.m.
Theft-Vehicle, 9400 Block Palladium Heights, Aug. 13, 6:27 a.m.
Domestic Violence, 7600 Block Yellowwood Drive, Aug. 13, 12:32 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 3900 Block Smoke Tree Drive, Aug. 13, 4:08 p.m.
Theft, 7800 Block Goddard St., Aug. 13, 5:25 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 7900 Block Henslow Court, Aug. 13, 8:09 p.m.
Burglary, 8200 Block N. Union Blvd., Aug. 13, 9:31 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 8200 Block Voyager Parkway, Aug. 14, 6:24 a.m.
Domestic Violence, 8100 Block N. Academy Blvd., Aug. 14, 12:10 p.m.
Theft, 2800 Block Briargate Blvd., Aug. 15, 3:01 a.m.
Death, 2500 Block Marston Heights, Aug. 15, 9:41 a.m.
Theft-Vehicle, 1000 Block Kelly Johnson Blvd., Aug. 15, 3 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 3800 Block Smoke Tree Drive, Aug. 15, 3:09 p.m.
Theft, 7600 Block N Academy Blvd., Aug. 15, 6:58 p.m.
Burglary, 3700 Block Cottage Drive, Aug. 16, 9:52 a.m.
Theft-Vehicle, 1000 Block Kelly Johnson Blvd., Aug. 16, 10:33 a.m.
Burglary, 3700 Block Cottage Drive, Aug. 16, 11:41 a.m.
Domestic Violence, 3800 Block Smoke Tree Drive, Aug. 16, 11:48 a.m.
80921
Criminal Mischief, 1600 Block Peregrine Vista Heights, Aug. 10, 12:25 p.m.
Burglary, 11300 Block Yule Marble Heights, Aug. 10, 7:28 p.m.
Theft-Vehicle, 2000 Block Silver Creek Drive, Aug. 11, 10:45 p.m.
Fraud, 1100 Block Bella Springs View, Aug. 12, 7:44 a.m.
Theft-Vehicle, 2000 Block Silver Creek Drive, Aug. 12, 7:52 a.m.
Theft-Vehicle, 2000 Block Silver Creek Drive, Aug. 12, 12:11 p.m.
Theft, 1300 Block Republic Drive, Aug. 12, 2:48 p.m.
Shoplifting, 1200 Block Interquest Parkway, Aug. 12, 4:07 p.m.
Fraud, 700 Block Witchhazel Court, Aug. 13, 6:12 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 11300 Block Nahcolite Point, Aug. 13, 7:24 p.m.
Burglary-Auto, 1200 Block Peloton Point, Aug. 15, 2:38 p.m.
Burglary, 11500 Block Hibiscus Lane, Aug. 15, 3:08 p.m.
Death, 12100 Block Ambassador Drive, Aug. 16, 2:46 p.m.
Robbery, 10900 Block New Allegiance Drive, Aug. 16, 4:03 p.m.
80924
Domestic Violence, 9300 Block Grand Cordera Parkway, Aug. 10, 11:43 a.m.
Domestic Violence, 6200 Block Stonefly Drive, Aug. 11, 4:49 a.m.
Theft, 10300 Block Wrangell Circle, Aug. 12, 1:21 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 4300 Block Scotch Pine Drive, Aug. 13, 12:13 a.m.
Domestic Violence, 6800 Block Black Saddle Drive, Aug. 13, 12:29 a.m.
Theft, 7700 Block Springwood Terrace, Aug. 13, 10:01 a.m.
Domestic Violence, 7900 Block Henslow Court, Aug. 13, 8:09 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 4400 Block Continental Heights, Aug. 14, 3:48 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 4700 Block Prominent Mesa View, Aug. 14, 10:41 p.m.
Prowler, 10600 Block Sky Pond Lane, Aug. 15, 9:35 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 4700 Block Prominent Mesa View, Aug. 16, 10:07 a.m.