El Paso County Nature Centers receives award
Visit Colorado Springs awarded El Paso County Nature Centers the Superhero Team Award during its annual Tourism Awards Celebration on Oct. 14 at The Antlers at Wyndham Hotel in downtown Colorado Springs.
The Visit Colorado Springs Superhero Team Award recognizes an organization or business that went above and beyond in 2020 and 2021 to address the needs of the community.
“The VCOS Tourism Awards celebrate a year of hard work in our local tourism community,” said Kim Griffis, the director of partnership development at Visit Colorado Springs. “During a time when it was difficult to get out and adventure, El Paso County Nature Centers found creative ways to encourage families and visitors alike to continue exploring and learning.”
Since 1976, Bear Creek Nature Center and Fountain Creek Nature Center have persevered through fires, floods, budget cuts and more, but none of those compared to the pandemic, stated a release. During this challenging time, staff and volunteers at the nature centers worked on connecting people to nature.
National Charity League chapter announces membership drive
The Colorado Springs Chapter of National Charity League Inc., a national mother-daughter volunteer organization, is accepting applications from women with daughters in 6th grade through 9th grade.
“We are excited for the opportunity to welcome new mothers and daughters into our chapter as we continue to create lifelong philanthropists who graciously serve the community,” said Rebecca Frith, president of the Colorado Springs Chapter, which has nearly 170 members.
The chapter’s mother-daughter teams volunteered nearly 2,100 philanthropy hours in 2020-2021 for 14 philanthropic organizations, including the American Heart Association, Care & Share Food Banks, Children’s Hospital Colorado, the Humane Society, Rocky Mountain Women’s Film Institute, and Silver Key Meals on Wheels.
Over the past year, the chapter has provided meals for the Ronald McDonald House, supported the Susan B. Komen Breast Cancer foundation, worked with Friends of Cheyenne Canyon doing trail maintenance, and adopted families during the holidays to provide children with gifts.
For info, visit nationalcharityleague.org/chapter/coloradosprings or email Membershipcoloradosprings@nclonline.org.
Volunteers needed for El Paso County Citizen Review Panel
The Board of El Paso County Commissioners is seeking four volunteers to serve as members on the El Paso County Citizen Review Panel, or CRP. Applications are due by Oct. 29.
The CRP serves as an extension and continuation of the complaint process established through the County Department of Human Services Quality Assurance Program. It also provides a forum for the discussion of unresolved consumer concerns regarding the conduct of County Department of Human Services employees involved in Dependency and Neglect (Child Welfare) cases.
The members of the CRP are appointed by the BOCC, and must have demonstrable personal or professional knowledge and experience with children, and not be employees or agents of the State of Colorado or the county. At least one member of the CRP shall be the parent of a minor child at the time of his or her appointment to serve on the panel.
The CRP meets three times annually at 3:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday of April, August and December, as well as on an as-needed basis, at the Room No. 3032 of the Department of Human Services. During COVID-19, the meetings are being held virtually.
The volunteer application can be found at elpasoco.com and accessed by clicking on the “Volunteer Boards” link.
Applicants are asked to reference the board and position they wish to represent and include a mailing address and daytime phone number. Send completed applications and letters of interest and/or resumes to: Board of County Commissioners, Attn: Ingrid Mobley, 200 S. Cascade Ave., Colorado Springs, CO 80903, or ingridmobley@elpasoco.com.
Applications can also be faxed to 719-520-6397 or emailed to volunteer@elpasoco.com.
Mayor seeks to fill seat on the Urban Renewal Authority Board
Mayor John Suthers is seeking applicants to fill the remaining year of a five-year term for a vacant position on the Colorado Springs Urban Renewal Authority Board.
The volunteer position will be a one-year term commitment, effective from Dec. 1, 2021-April 30, 2023, as a member of a citizen board of commissioners with a time commitment of about four hours per month.
The board meets the fourth Wednesday of each month.
Preferred applicants will have a background in strategic planning, financial analysis, community involvement and knowledge of real estate; familiarity with the City’s Development Review Process is desirable.
Submit applications and resumes by Oct. 31 at ColoradoSprings.gov/bcc.
Contact Dawn Conley with questions at 719-385-5484 or email at dawn.conley@coloradosprings.gov.
Seat available on Housing Authority Board
Mayor John Suthers is seeking applicants for a four-year term on the Colorado Springs Housing Authority Board.
The volunteer position is a four-year term commitment, from Jan. 11, 2022-Jan. 11, 2026, as a member of a citizen board of commissioners with a time commitment of about four hours per month.
The board meets the third Thursday of each month.
Preferred applicants would have specialized knowledge of real estate, construction, landlord/tenant agreements, finance or social service.
Submit applications and resumes by Nov. 19 at coloradosprings.gov/bcc.
For questions, contact Dawn Conley at 719-385-5484 or dawn.conley@coloradosprings.gov.
Education updates
- Anna Newman (80919), Sarah Newman (80920), Joshua Salle (80918) and Dominique Waddell (80918) were named to the spring Dean’s List at Biola University in La Mirada, Calif.
- Mauricio Garcia and Nicholas Hassay and Jason Rone Jr., all of Colorado Springs, were named to the summer Dean’s List at University of Maryland Global Campus in Adelphi, Md.
- Sarah Toups (80920) has earned a master of science in analytics from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta.
High school seniors encouraged to apply for scholarship
Applications for the nationally recognized Daniels Scholarship Program are available for high school seniors in Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming. Interested students should visit DanielsFund.org and apply by 4 p.m. Nov. 15.
The program provides a four-year college scholarship that is unique to each student and varies depending on their Expected Family Contribution and their choice of school. The scholarship pays up to $25,000 per year toward the student’s unmet need, after applying their EFC, other scholarships and financial aid.