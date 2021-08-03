Education updates
Joshua Bradley, Taylor Hutchison and Jaden Knight, all of Colorado Springs, were named to the spring Dean’s List at Fort Lewis College in Durango.
Nick Taylor, a Rampart High graduate, is one of 372 University of Wisconsin-Whitewater student-athletes who were named to the 2020-21 Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Honor Roll. He is a member on the school’s men’s soccer team and a political science major.
County celebrates 50th anniversary with Happy Trails fundraiser
El Paso County will hold its 12th Annual Happy Trails Event from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 20 at the Gazebo in Fox Run Regional Park, 2110 Stella Drive, Colorado Springs (80921).
“Happy Trails is one of our signature fundraising events for El Paso County Parks,” Todd Marts, the El Paso County Parks and Recreation division manager, said in a statement. “We are looking forward to gathering and celebrating our 50th Anniversary in one of our beautiful parks with the goal of raising funds to support the much anticipated El Paso County Northern Nature Center.”
The celebration and fundraising event benefitting the El Paso County Northern Nature Center will feature a Buffalo Gals BBQ dinner, drinks and decadent desserts. Monument band WireWood Station provide entertainment.
“We are thankful for the continued community support and engagement in our parks and nature centers,” Mary Jo Lewis, the Bear Creek Nature Center supervisor, said in a statement. “Our annual Happy Trails event offers an opportunity to come together in a spirit of celebration to raise funds to provide more services to more of our community.”
Cost is $50 per person, $300 for a table of six and $350 for a table and tent for six (if purchased by Aug. 16). RSVP to Lewis at 719-520-6388 or MaryJoLewis@ElPasoCo.com.
The event is known to sell out, early registration is encouraged. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the Happy Trails Event Brite Registration Page: tinyurl.com/Happy-Trails-Event.