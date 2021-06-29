Education updates
Sarah Margaret Carroll, Lance Ryan Hendricks, Kiara Francesca Adah Kearney, Maxx Anthony Seminario, Kate Theilacker and Ashlyn Elizabeth Wilmot, all of Colorado Springs, were named to spring Dean’s List at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Nicole Dombrowski and Madison Rutherford, both of Colorado Springs, were named to the spring Dean’s List at Worcester Polytechnic Institute in Massachusetts.
Lucy Guiberson (80921) was named to the spring Dean’s List at Carroll College in Helena, Mont.
Kristen Lee, of Colorado Springs, was named to the spring Dean’s List at Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington, Ill.
Caroline Rather, of Colorado Springs, was named magna cum laude to the spring Dean’s List at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, Tenn.