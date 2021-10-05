Motorless Morning at Garden of the Gods scheduled for Oct. 9
The City of Colorado Springs’ Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department will host a Motorless Morning in Garden of the Gods Park from 5 a.m.-noon Oct. 9. During Motorless Morning, park rules and regulations, including speed limits, apply; however, skateboards and longboards are welcome on park roads during this event. There will also be designated slow zones and one-way traffic. The park reopens promptly at noon that day to motor vehicles.
Visitors can park at the Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center, 1805 30th St., Colorado Springs; Garden of the Gods Trading Post, 324 Beckers Lane, Manitou Springs; or in the overflow parking lot at Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site, corner of 30th Street and Gateway Road. Designated parking for persons with disabilities is available at the Garden of the Gods Visitor & Nature Center. From the visitor center, a shuttle into the main parking lot will be available upon request for those guests who need it.
Volunteers needed for El Paso County Fair Advisory Board
The Board of El Paso County Commissioners is seeking community-minded citizen volunteers to serve on the El Paso County Fair Advisory Board. Applications are due Oct. 11.
The BOCC is seeking four associate members.
The El Paso County Fair Advisory Board assists with the development, management, programming, operation and maintenance of the Fair and Events Complex in Calhan. Board members also help to produce the annual County Fair.
Meetings are held at 6:30 p.m. on the third Wednesday of the month at Swink Hall on the El Paso County Fairgrounds, 366 10th Street, Calhan.
The volunteer application can be found at elpasoco.com and bocc.elpasoco.com/volunteer.
Send completed applications to: Board of El Paso County Commissioners, Attn: Ingrid Mobley, 200 S. Cascade Ave., Suite 100, Colorado Springs 80903-2208. Or email ingridmobley@elpasoco.com.
Applications can also be faxed at 719-520-6397 or emailed at volunteer@elpasoco.com.
Education updates
- Lauren Mace, of Colorado Springs, is one of nearly 3,000 new students at Weber State University for the fall 2021 semester.