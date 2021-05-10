Education updates
Kayla Boyd, of Colorado Springs, knew from a young age that she wanted to use what she calls her “warrior mentality” to help the disadvantaged and the vulnerable get a fair shake in life. As a member of Cornell College’s moot court team, she figured out that becoming an attorney was her best way to do so. She’s now ready to take her dream job when she graduates from the University of Iowa College of Law this month, working for the state public defender’s office in her native Colorado.
Eleanor Ruth (80920) graduated with a B.S. in Political Economy, magna cum laude, on May 2 from Regis University in Denver. Eleanor is a 2017 alumna of The Classical Academy College Pathways.
Nominations open for county Veteran of the Year
El Paso County Veteran Services Office is seeking nominations for its annual Veteran of the Year Award.
A veteran from El Paso County is honored each year for their exemplary military service and continued commitment to serving fellow veterans and our community. Previous award recipients include Nanette Brédé Mueller, Duane K.L. France, Victor M. Fernandez and Leo F. Martinez.
To be eligible for this award, nominees must be honorably discharged or retired from military service from one of the five Armed Forces of the United States, including the Reserve or National Guard or the United States Merchant Marines, and must reside in the county.
For more information, visit bit.ly/33lcMAh.
Nominations are due June 30.
Email completed forms at vet@elpasoco.com, fax at 719-520-7751 or drop off at El Paso County Veteran Services, 5850 Championship View, Suite 130, Colorado Springs 80922.
Volunteers needed for county corrections board
The El Paso County Board of Commissioners is seeking community-minded citizen volunteers to serve on the El Paso County Community Corrections Board. Applications are due May 14.
The Community Corrections Board determines which offenders can safely be placed in the community, who can operate a community corrections program under what conditions an offender can participate in a program, and the standards by which a service provider can operate a facility. The board also monitors programs in the Fourth Judicial District, oversees compliance with state and local standards, recommends contracts and reception of grants and advises the BOCC on work release and other community corrections matters in the Fourth Judicial District.
All representatives are indefinite positions, except for the citizen-at-large positions, which are appointed for three-year terms and are limited to serving two consecutive terms.
The board meets on the second Wednesday of the month at noon, either virtually or at the Regional Development Center, 2880 International Circle, Meeting Room AB, Colorado Springs.
Additionally, board members individually review and vote on about 22 cases each week.
The volunteer application can be found at bocc.elpasoco.com/volunteer.
Send completed applications to: Board of El Paso County Commissioners, Attn: Ingrid Mobley, 200 S. Cascade Ave., Suite 100, Colorado Springs 80903 or ingridmobley@elpasoco.com.
Applications can also be faxed to 719-520-6397 or emailed to volunteer@elpasoco.com.
Volunteers needed for county board
The El Paso County Board of Commissioners is seeking community-minded citizen volunteers to serve on the county’s Community Services Block Grant Advisory Board. Applications are due May 14.
The role of the El Paso County CSBG Advisory Board is to participate actively in the development, planning, implementation and evaluation of the CSBG program in El Paso County, serving low-income communities and making recommendations to the Board of County Commissioners.
The board consists of nine members appointed by the BOCC for three-year terms; members are limited to two full consecutive terms.
Commission meetings are held quarterly; March, June, September and December on the second Friday of the month from 2-3:30 p.m. Meetings are held on an online platform in lieu of in-person, and this will continue to occur for the foreseeable future.
The Community Services Block Grant Advisory Board is seeking one new member. This member must be from the low-income sector.
The volunteer application can be found at bocc.elpasoco.com/volunteer Send completed applications to: Board of El Paso County Commissioners, Attn: Ingrid Mobley, 200 S. Cascade Ave., Suite 100, Colorado Springs, 80903 or ingridmobley@elpasoco.com.
Applications can also be faxed to 719-520-6397 or emailed to volunteer@elpasoco.com.