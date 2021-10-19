Golf tournament raises $40K for The Exodus Road
The Exodus Road raised $40,000 through sponsorships, team registration fees and donations through The Freedom Classic, its first-ever golf tournament.
Funds raised via the tournament, held at Cheyenne Shadows Golf Club on Fort Carson Oct. 4, support the nonprofit’s efforts around the world in fighting human trafficking, including the launch of their training platform, TraffickWatch Academy.
Several Colorado Springs businesses sponsored the event, including ITS Aerospace, Phil Long, Keller Williams Realty, the El Pomar Foundation, Centura Health, and Oakwood Homes.
Volunteer needed for county’s Road Impact Fee Advisory Committee
The El Paso County Board of Commissioners is seeking community-minded volunteers to serve on the El Paso County Road Impact Fee Advisory Committee. Applications are due Oct. 29.
The Committee was created by the El Paso County Planning and Community Development Department and the Department of Public Works to provide recommendations to the Commissioners on the implementation of the unincorporated county-wide road impact fee program, in compliance with local, state and federal laws.
Information about the Road Impact Fee can be found at publicworks.elpasoco.com/road-impact-fees.
The Advisory Committee consists of nine members. Membership is comprised of the following groups: three members of the development community, three county staff members, one representative of the Colorado Springs Housing and Building Association and two citizens-at-large. Terms are for three years and are limited to two full consecutive terms.
The board meets at 1:30 p.m. on the fourth Thursday of the month, virtually or at the Pikes Peak Meeting of the Regional Development Center, 2880 International Circle, Colorado Springs.
The Road Impact Fee Advisory Committee is seeking one at-large Citizen Representative in El Paso County. The volunteer should be knowledgeable about transportation and not associated with the development community.
The volunteer application can be found at elpasoco.com and bocc.elpasoco.com/volunteer.
Send completed applications to Board of County Commissioners, Attn: Ingrid Mobley, 200 S. Cascade Ave., Colorado Springs, CO 80903, or ingridmobley@elpasoco.com.
Applications can also be faxed to 719-520-6397 or emailed to volunteer@elpasoco.com.
Colorado high school seniors encouraged to apply for Daniels Scholarship
Applications for the nationally recognized Daniels Scholarship Program are available for high school seniors in Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming. Interested students should visit DanielsFund.org and apply by 4 p.m. Nov. 15.
Now in its 21st year, the program has provided more than $220 million in undergraduate scholarships to about 4,600 students.
The Daniels Scholarship Program provides a four-year college scholarship that is unique to each student and varies depending on their Expected Family Contribution and their choice of school. The scholarship pays up to $25,000 per year toward the student’s unmet need, after applying their EFC, other scholarships and financial aid.
Daniels Scholars may attend any accredited nonprofit college or university in the United States.
Eligibility requirements:
Be a current high school senior graduating during the 2021-2022 academic year from a high school in Colorado, New Mexico, Utah or Wyoming.
Be a current resident of one of these four states and a citizen or permanent resident of the U.S.
Earn a minimum 3.0 high school GPA (on an unweighted 4.0 scale).
Earn a minimum SAT Math score of 490 and a minimum Evidence-Based Reading and Writing score of 490, or a minimum ACT score of 18 in each category (writing score not required). Super scoring is not accepted.
The applicant’s parent or legal guardian must have an Adjusted Gross Income of $85,000 or less on the 2020 tax return in which the applicant appears. For claimed dependents beyond the applicant, there is an allowance for an additional $5,000 for each dependent or $15,000 for each additional dependent in college full-time.
Mayor Suthers seeks to fill seat on Housing Authority Board
Mayor John Suthers is seeking applicants for a four-year term on the Colorado Springs Housing Authority Board.
The volunteer position is a four-year term commitment from Jan. 11, 2022-Jan. 11, 2026 as a member of a citizen board of commissioners with a time commitment of about four hours per month.
The board meets the third Thursday of each month.
Preferred applicants would have specialized knowledge of real estate, construction, landlord/tenant agreements, finance or social service.
Submit applications and resumes by Nov. 19 at coloradosprings.gov/bcc.
For questions, contact Dawn Conley at 719-385-5484 or dawnconley@coloradosprings.gov.