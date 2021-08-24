Sisters of Benet Hill Monastery install new prioress
Sister Marie Therese “MT” Summers was installed as the new prioress by the Sisters of Benet Hill Monastery Aug. 15 at a service of vespers.
Bishop James R. Golka, Bishop Emeritus Richard Hanifen and Father John Costanzo attended and joined with the Benedictine Sisters, Oblates, friends and relatives in warmly congratulating Sister MT.
“When I entered this community at age 19, my sisters continued the task of growing me into the woman I have become through the conduit of community life, forgiveness, struggles, accountability, love and holy zeal. All is gift. Thank you and blessings to each of you who transformed me with love,” she said in a statement.
The Sisters of Benet Hill Monastery are a contemporary Benedictine monastic community of Roman Catholic women religious rooted in over 1,500 years of Benedictine tradition.
Education updates
Emma Osko and Brittney White, both of Colorado Springs, were named to the spring Dean’s List at Lee University in Cleveland, Tenn.
PPLD searching for new board member
Pikes Peak Library District’s Board of Trustees is seeking applications to fill a vacancy by Jan. 1.
Cathy Grossman’s final term of volunteer service ends Dec. 31.
Members of PPLD’s Board of Trustees are appointed by a joint committee of the Colorado Springs City Council and the El Paso County Board of Commissioners. It is a governing board as opposed to an advisory board.
Trustees serve without remuneration and must live within the Library District’s service area. They are limited to two 5-year terms.
Responsibilities include attending regular board and committee meetings, following bylaws, serving as a community liaison, appointing and evaluating the performance of the Library’s Chief Librarian and CEO, setting policy, performing strategic planning duties, reviewing and approving the annual budget, among other duties.
Applications are due 11:59 p.m. Sept. 12 and must be completed and submitted online. For more information, visit ppld.org/BOT.
All applicants are asked to attend the Board of Trustees’ monthly public meeting at 5 p.m. Sept. 22 at Penrose Library. A reception will follow the meeting, in which applicants can introduce themselves and learn more about the position.
City Council seeks volunteers
The City of Colorado Springs is seeking volunteers to serve on the Human Relations Commission.
Submit application by Aug. 30. The application can be found and submitted coloradosprings.gov/boards. All applicants must live in Colorado Springs.
Applications and resumes can also be emailed Michael Montgomery at Michael.Montgomery@coloradosprings.gov or mailed to City Council, Attention: Michael Montgomery, P.O. Box 1575, Colorado Springs, 80901.
Colorado Springs Mayor’s Office seeks nominations for Young Leader awards
The Colorado Springs Mayor’s Office is accepting nominations for the annual Mayor’s Young Leader Awards. Launched in 2015, the awards celebrate the outstanding achievements of young professionals, age 40 and under, whose efforts positively impact the Colorado Springs community.
The six award categories are community and economic impact; creative industry; education; military leader, sports, health and wellness; and technology and sustainability.
Nominees must live or work in Colorado Springs. City employees are not eligible.
Nominations must be submitted via ColoradoSprings.gov/MYLA by Aug. 30.
Winners will be announced during an award ceremony on Oct. 28.
Sharpen wine tasting skills at educational program
The Colorado Springs chapter of the American Wine Society will have Jay Bileti, an AWS-certified wine judge from Tucson, Ariz., conducting his Super Taster Master Class from 6-9 p.m. Sept. 7 with check-in at 5:30 p.m. The class will be held at the former Teens with Promise, 5775 N. Academy Blvd., next door to Fermentations Winemaking Center. The educational program is not a fine wine tasting. Seven basic wines will be studied for balance, aromas, flavors and textures. Cost is $25 for AWS members and $30 for nonmembers. Visit aws-cos.com for tickets.