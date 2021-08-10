City Council seeks volunteers to serve on commissions, boards, committees
The City of Colorado Springs is seeking volunteers to serve on the following boards:
- Airport Advisory Commission
- Citizens’ Transportation Advisory Board
- Development Review Enterprise Customer Advisory Committee
- Downtown Review Board
- Fire Board of Appeals
- Historic Preservation Board
- Pikes Peak Area Council of Government Community Advisory Committee
- Public Safety Sales Tax Oversight Committee
Applications are due Friday, Aug. 13. The application web form can be found and submitted at coloradosprings.gov/boards. All applicants must live in Colorado Springs.
Applications and resumes can also be emailed to Michael Montgomery at michael.montgomery@coloradosprings.gov or mailed to City Council, Attention: Michael Montgomery, P.O. Box 1575, Colorado Springs, CO 80901.
For more info, visit coloradosprings.gov/boards.
UCHealth to host blood drive in Colorado Springs
UCHealth Memorial is hosting a blood drive later this month at the facility’s administrative center in Colorado Springs. The event will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 24 in Classroom B of the center, 2420 E. Pikes Peak Ave.
Those interested are asked to complete a Fast Track Health Questionnaire the day of their appointment but prior to arrival. The questionnaire can be found at vitalant.org/health.
Donors who have been fully or partially vaccinated are eligible to participate along with those who have recovered from COVID-19 and have been symptom-free for at least three weeks.
For more information, call Sarah Obarski at 303-949-336 or email sobarski@vitalant.org.