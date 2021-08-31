12 new CASA volunteers sworn in
On any given day, there are 600 children living in foster care or another out-of-home placement in El Paso County. These kids have experienced abuse or neglect and are involved with multiple systems, including the family court system, health care system, and school system.
Living in an unpredictable environment can be traumatic for children, and their situation often requires them to change schools, which means “back-to-school” season can present extra challenges for them.
CASA of the Pikes Peak Region announced that 12 community members took an oath before a judge on Aug. 13 to become Court Appointed Special Advocates, or CASAs.
The volunteers who completed 30 hours of training before being sworn are Craig Calhoun, Kristen Combs, Ellen Crow, Ivy Engleman, Veronica Haley, Amy Hartman, Audrey Jimenez-Brown, Brent Leasure, Hayley Olson, Jarrod Stern, Ashely Varnum and Brian Volk.
Each will be appointed to an open dependency and neglect case by a judge so that they may speak up for an abused or neglected child and ensure the child’s best interest remains front and center during court proceedings.
Part of being a CASA volunteer is remaining in frequent contact with teachers and school administrators to gain an understanding of a child’s unique strengths and challenges. These interactions with the child’s school, combined with the volunteer’s relationship with the child, empower CASA volunteers to advocate in court for what a child needs to thrive academically.
El Pomar honors former state Rep. Dennis Barcial Apuan
Since 2006, El Pomar Foundation’s Emerging Leaders Development (ELD) program has recognized an ethnic minority leader in Southern Colorado in celebration of their civic contributions through the Rev. Dr. Milton E. Proby Cultural Heritage Induction Ceremony.
This year, the honor was extended to former State Rep. Dennis Barcial Apuan (1964-2020), a Filipino American community leader and lifelong advocate for civil rights, equality and peace who died May 23, 2020 from complications of diabetes.
Apuan was born in Manila, Philippines, before moving to the United States in 1984 and to Colorado Springs in 1997. Throughout his time in the Pikes Peak region, he was a tireless civic leader and represented a diverse constituency in southeast Colorado Springs’ 17th District during his tenure at the state house from 2009-2011.
Outside of public office, Apuan served with the Pikes Peak Justice and Peace Commission, El Paso County Democratic Party, Colorado Unity, the UCCS Diversity Strategic Planning Committee and the National Federation of Filipino Americans Association.
On Aug. 20, El Pomar hosted a hybrid ceremony to celebrate the civic contributions of Apuan at the Penrose House Conference Center in Colorado Springs with El Pomar staff and Trustees, Emerging Leaders Development participants and families of former inductees present.
Receiving the award on Apuan’s behalf was his sister, Joy Santiago, who traveled from Florida for the occasion.
The event can be found at youtube.com/watch?v=iXC8OFAFRMM.
PPLD searching for new board member
Pikes Peak Library District’s Board of Trustees is seeking applications to fill a vacancy by Jan. 1.
Cathy Grossman’s final term of volunteer service ends Dec. 31.
Members of PPLD’s Board of Trustees are appointed by a joint committee of the Colorado Springs City Council and the El Paso County Board of County Commissioners. It is a governing board as opposed to an advisory board.
Trustees serve without remuneration and must live within the library district’s service area. They are limited to two five-year terms.
Responsibilities include attending regular board and committee meetings, following bylaws, serving as a community liaison, appointing and evaluating the performance of the library’s chief librarian and CEO, setting policy, performing strategic planning duties, reviewing and approving the annual budget, among other duties.
Applications are due 11:59 p.m. Sept. 12 and must be completed and submitted online. For more information, visit ppld.org/BOT.
All applicants are asked to attend the Board of Trustees’ monthly public meeting at 5 p.m. Sept. 22 at Penrose Library. A reception will follow the meeting, in which applicants can introduce themselves and learn more about the position.
Sharpen wine tasting skills at educational program
The Colorado Springs chapter of the American Wine Society will have Jay Bileti, an American Wine Society certified wine judge from Tucson, Ariz., conducting his Super Taster Master Class from 6-9 p.m. Sept. 7 with check-in at 5:30 p.m.
The class will be held at the former Teens with Promise, 5775 N. Academy Blvd., next door to Fermentations Winemaking Center.
The educational program is not a fine wine tasting. Seven basic wines will be studied for balance, aromas, flavors and textures.
Cost is $25 for American Wine Society members and $30 for nonmembers. Visit aws-cos.com for tickets.