Education updates
- Rachel Barron (80918) graduated cum laude with a bachelor of science in physics and a minor in mathematics and Lucas Sekutera (80919) graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor of science in liberal arts engineering and a minor in mathematics from Wheaton College in Illinois.
- Kaitly Cashdollar (80919) was named to the Dean’s List at Knox College in Galesburg, Ill.
- Sarah Nash (80920) was named to the spring Dean’s List in the College of Human Sciences at Iowa State University.