Motorless Morning at Garden of the Gods scheduled for Oct. 9
The City of Colorado Springs’ Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department will host a Motorless Morning in Garden of the Gods Park from 5 a.m.-noon Oct. 9. During Motorless Morning, park rules and regulations, including speed limits, apply; however, skateboards and longboards are welcome on park roads during this event. There will also be designated slow zones and one-way traffic. The park reopens promptly at noon that day to motor vehicles.
Visitors can also enjoy the park without vehicular traffic during the department’s final Early Bird Hike & Bike of the year from 5-8 a.m. Sept. 29. Early Bird Hike & Bikes were held on the last Wednesday of every month from May-September this year.
Visitors can park at the Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center, 1805 30th St., Colorado Springs; Garden of the Gods Trading Post, 324 Beckers Lane, Manitou Springs; or in the overflow parking lot at Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site, corner of 30th Street and Gateway Road. Designated parking for persons with disabilities is available at the Garden of the Gods Visitor & Nature Center. From the visitor center, a shuttle into the main parking lot will be available upon request on Motorless Morning for those guests who need it.
Colorado Springs-based nonprofits renames to Reclaiming Hope
In celebrating its 10th anniversary, Restore Innocence announced its new name: Reclaiming Hope.
The new name captures what women, men, girls and boys who have been impacted by the human trafficking industry say are their unique needs, the organization said in a news release.
“Rather than seeking to ‘restore innocence’ or get back to the person they were before their trauma, Survivors desire support and hopeful ways to move forward,” Sues Hess, executive director of Reclaiming Hope, said in a statement. “They’ve told us what they need: a friend to walk through life with, someone to lean through pregnancy, addiction, and other realities. In addition to relationship, we offer them trauma-informed therapy, housing assistance and support with life changes.”
As of Sept. 12, Reclaiming Hope raised over $50,000 to provide two master leases on apartments for survivors of sex trafficking.
CityServe Day 2021 looking for volunteers
On Oct. 2, COSILoveYou will host the seventh annual CityServe Day event, which is a no-strings-attached, city-wide day of service where “all are welcome to serve and be served,” the organization said in a news release. Volunteers are needed for tasks such as pulling weeds, painting, picking up trash, making cards of encouragement, dropping off care packages, performing music in retirement communities, cleaning and sorting donations.
More than 3,400 volunteers will be dispersed to about 100 locations across the city to serve some of the most prominent needs at schools, parks, nonprofits and neighborhoods throughout the Pikes Peak region. Many of the volunteer slots are family- and kid-friendly and are suitable for groups of neighbors and friends.
Projects are accessible and available for all ages and abilities.
For info regarding volunteering on CityServe Day, visit cosiloveyou.com.
Education updates
- Viktor Zarev, of Colorado Springs, was among hundreds of first-year New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine, or NYITCOM, students who received their first white coat and began medical school training as members of NYITCOM's Class of 2025. Zarev will study at the NYITCOM-Long Island location.