COLORADO SPRINGS DAR CHAPTER RECOGNIZES 'A WOMAN IN HISTORY'
The Zebulon Pike Chapter of National Society Daughters of the American Revolution recently awarded one of its chapter members, Pueblo Fire Chief and Deputy Mayor Barb Huber, with the Women in American History Award. On May 21, chapter members presented Huber with a certificate and medal.
On April 22, the mayor of Pueblo appointedHuber as Deputy Mayor of Pueblo. This appointment makes Huber the first woman Deputy Mayor in Pueblo history.
Huber began her career as a Pueblo firefighter in 1997 when she became the second female firefighter in the history of the Pueblo Fire Department. She became the first female Fire Captain in Pueblo history in March 2007 and was appointed Fire Chief for the City of Pueblo in August 2019. She is the first woman to hold that position in Pueblo.
Huber has experience developing and managing the Life Safety Team which focuses on improving Public Education to the Pueblo Community. She has been an active member of the Zebulon Pike Chapter, NSDAR since October 2018.
CITY SEEKS VOLUNTEERS FOR ADVISORY BOARD
The City of Colorado Springs is seeking applications to fill one opening for a three-year term on the Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Advisory Board and two or three alternate positions.
Members must be Colorado Springs residents and may serve up to two consecutive three-year terms. The time commitment is about five hours per month. Board members meet the second Thursday of each month at 7:30 a.m.
Applications are available at ColoradoSprings.gov/boards and are due June 9.
Candidates can also send letters of interest and resumes to Anna.White@coloradosprings.gov, or mail to PRCS Administration, c/o Anna White, 1401 Recreation Way, Colorado Springs 80905. Applications are due June 8.
For more information, contact White at 719-385-6517.
EDUCATION UPDATES
- Victoria Herman (80920) received a bachelor of science from the University of Alabama.
- Ryan Klimek (80920), Elizabeth Devine (80921), Kimber Devine (80921) and Silas Ogren (80920) were named to the spring Dean’s Honor List at Cedarville University in Ohio after earning at least a 3.75 GPA.
- Jonathan Stephens, of Colorado Springs, was named to the spring Dean’s List at Cedarville University in Ohio.
- Chloe Kraft, Audrey Sandell, Noah Sanders and Julia Uddenberg, all of Colorado Springs, were named to the spring Dean’s List at the University of Utah.
- Jason Paulus, of Colorado Springs, will compete with eight other students in the 2021 Solar Splash June 8-13 at Champions Park in Springfield, Ohio, with the Cedarville University team. Solar Splash brings in teams of college engineering students to the Ohio lake to test their knowledge and skill in solar-powered boat performance. The Solar Splash competition has taken place for the past 25 years, and Cedarville University is the most decorated program in the history of the event. Cedarville won its first competition in 2004, and since that win, has claimed a total of 12 championships.
NOMINATIONS OPEN FOR COUNTY VETERAN OF THE YEAR
El Paso County Veteran Services Office is seeking nominations for its annual Veteran of the Year Award.
A veteran from El Paso County is honored each year for their exemplary military service and continued commitment to serving fellow veterans and our community. Previous award recipients include Nanette Brédé Mueller, Duane K.L. France, Victor M. Fernandez and Leo F. Martinez.
To be eligible for this award, nominees must be honorably discharged or retired from military service from one of the five Armed Forces of the United States, including the Reserve or National Guard or the United States Merchant Marines, and must reside in the county.
For more information, visit bit.ly/33lcMAh.
Nominations are due June 30. Email completed forms at vet@elpasoco.com, fax at 719-520-7751 or drop off at El Paso County Veteran Services, 5850 Championship View, Suite 130, Colorado Springs 80922.