Volunteers needed for Citizen Outreach Group
The Board of El Paso County Commissioners is seeking a community-minded citizen volunteers to serve on the El Paso County Citizen Outreach Group. Applications are due Dec. 8.
The Citizen Outreach Group serves as a committee to review and assess the progress of the County Strategic Plan, the County’s Five Year Financial Roadmap, and the activity of the Public Safety tax, in an effort to provide the BOCC and County Administration with updates and recommendations.
The group consists of 11 members: one from each of the county’s five commissioner districts, and six at-large representatives. District and at-large members serve for three-year terms, with terms limited to two consecutive terms.
COG meetings are held several times a year at Centennial Hall in Colorado Springs.
The application can be found at bocc.elpasoco.com/volunteer. Send completed applications to: Board of El Paso County Commissioners, Attn: Ingrid Mobley, 200 S. Cascade Ave., Suite 100, Colorado Springs, CO 80903-2208 or ingridmobley@elpasoco.com.
Applications can also be faxed to 719-520-6397 or emailed to volunteer@elpasoco.com.
Little London Winds to perform free Christmas concert
The nonprofit ensemble Little London Winds will perform its annual Christmas concert at 7 p.m. Dec. 12 at Bethel Lutheran Church, 4925 Farmingdale Drive, Colorado Springs.
The free concert is open to all faiths and will feature a variety of holiday music as well as a few small ensemble pieces. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Due to COVID-19, The Little London Winds may cancel this concert out of concern for our band members and audience. If this is to happen, a notification will be placed on littlelondonwinds.org.
This concert will be accepting donations, which go toward purchasing new music.
Mayor seeks citizens to serve on Fire Mitigation Advisory Board
Following the passage of Ballot Measure 2D, Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers is seeking three knowledgeable citizens to serve on the Fire Mitigation Advisory Board. This Board will assist the Colorado Springs Fire Department in determining how to allocate money from the Wildland Fire and Prevention Fund for the citywide and regional wildfire mitigation and prevention program.
Preferred applicants will have specialized experience or knowledge relating to wildfire and/or mitigation and will be willing to serve a volunteer four-year term.
Those interested are asked to submit applications and resumes by Dec. 15 at ColoradoSprings.gov/bcc. For questions, contact Dawn Conley at 719-385-5484 or dawnconley@coloradosprings.gov.
Other positions on the 12-member committee will be filled by individuals representing key partners such as the U.S. Forest Service, Colorado State Forest Service, El Paso County, Pikes Peak Area Fire Chiefs and Colorado Springs Utilities.