Colorado Springs resident Olivia Stowell earns prestigious Lilly Fellowship
The Lilly Graduate Fellows Program recently selected Westmont College (Calif.) alumna Olivia Stowell, of Colorado Springs, as one of 10 Lilly Graduate Fellows nationwide. The prestigious fellowship supports outstanding students who want to explore the connections within Christianity, higher education, and the vocation of the teacher-scholar as they pursue graduate degrees in humanities and the arts.
Stowell, who earned a master of arts from Villanova University in Pa., enters the doctoral program in communication and media at the University of Michigan this fall.
“I’m really looking forward to the cross-disciplinary intellectual community that the Lilly Graduate Fellowship cohort will provide,” Stowell said in a statement. “The chance to consistently think with and learn from other graduate students from other institutions and disciplines is such a unique opportunity that I feel very lucky to participate in. Everyone else in the cohort is so brilliant, and we each have our own areas of expertise and interest, but we share commitments to the generative possibilities of teaching and learning. I really look forward to the chance to get to learn and grow alongside them through the beginning of my doctoral studies and beyond.”
• • •
Colorado Springs Health Foundation seeks board members
The Colorado Springs Health Foundation seeks three volunteers to serve on its Board of Trustees starting early 2022.
The city of Colorado Springs entered into a lease of Memorial Health System to UCHealth effective Oct. 1, 2012. As part of that lease, the City established the Colorado Springs Health Foundation, whose mission is to provide grants to target immediate health care needs and encourage healthy living in El Paso and Teller counties.
A nine-member Board of Trustees governs the affairs of the Foundation. Trustees are nominated by the mayor and appointed by city council. Trustees must be at least 21 and residents of the city of Colorado Springs. The Foundation seeks candidates with knowledge, expertise, education or experience in one or more of the following areas:
- Behavioral health (mental health and/or substance use disorders)
- Investments/Finance
- Health-focused nonprofit service delivery
In addition, the Foundation seeks candidates who provide diverse perspectives and lived experience relevant to the work of improving community health. This is a volunteer position, and requires a minimum commitment of six hours per month. Trustees can serve up to three, three-year terms.
Those interested should complete the online application at coloradosprings.gov/boards. Applications are due by 5 p.m. July 31.
For more information about the trustee role, contact Cari Davis, executive director of Colorado Springs Health Foundation, at 719-510-2204 or cdavis@cshf.net.
• • •
Education updates
- Nicole Dombrowski and Madison Rutherford, of Colorado Springs, were named to the Dean’s List at Worcester Polytechnic in Massachusetts.
- Brianna Ridings, of Colorado Springs, is one of the members of the University of Arkansas at Little Rock swimming and diving team who received Scholar All-American honors for their efforts in the classroom. The team earned recognition from the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America after posting an average GPA of 3.42 for the spring 2021 semester
- The following is a list of honors and graduation accomplishments by Baylor University students from the area: Emily Elaine Cinnamon (80908) earned a master of science in mechanical engineering; Sarah Elizabeth Freed (80908) earned a bachelor of science in psychology; Margaret Elaine McCutcheon (80921) earned a bachelor of science in chemistry in mathematics, summa cum laude; Kyle Andrew Meredith (80921) earned a bachelor of arts in history; Raquel Naomi Neal (80908) earned a bachelor of science in neuroscience; and Emily Sarah Tracey (80908) earned a bachelor of science in computer science, summa cum laude, school of engineering & computer science.