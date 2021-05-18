EDUCATION UPDATES
• Ashley Abbink (80921), Nathaniel Marken (80921) and Miranda McCauley (80921) were named to the spring Dean’s List at Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn., after earning at least a 3.5 GPA.
• Laura Clay (80920) was named to the spring President’s List at Chadron, Neb. after earning a 4.0 GPA.
• Hannah Brower, of Colorado Springs, was named to the spring Dean’s List at Iowa Wesleyan University in Mount Pleasant, Iowa, thanks to earning at least a 3.5 GPA.
• Brooke Schumacher, of Colorado Springs, was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Schumacher was initiated at the Air Force Academy.
• Kiara Francesca Adah Kearney, of Colorado Springs, was 3,512 students who recently graduated with degrees from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She earned a bachelor of science in business administration with distinction from the College of Business. She also earned a bachelor of journalism with distinction from the College of Journalism and Mass Communications.
NOMINATIONS OPEN FOR COUNTY VETERAN OF THE YEAR
El Paso County Veteran Services Office is seeking nominations for its annual Veteran of the Year Award.
A veteran from El Paso County is honored each year for their exemplary military service and continued commitment to serving fellow veterans and our community. Previous award recipients include Nanette Brédé Mueller, Duane K.L. France, Victor M. Fernandez and Leo F. Martinez.
To be eligible for this award, nominees must be honorably discharged or retired from military service from one of the five Armed Forces of the United States, including the Reserve or National Guard or the United States Merchant Marines, and must reside in the county.
For more information, visit bit.ly/33lcMAh.
Nominations are due June 30.
Email completed forms at vet@elpasoco.com, fax at 719-520-7751 or drop off at El Paso County Veteran Services, 5850 Championship View, Suite 130, Colorado Springs 80922.