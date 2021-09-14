County Commissioners recognize Healthy Together Week
The El Paso County Board of County Commissioners recently recognized Sept. 16-19 as Healthy Together Week with an official proclamation presented on behalf of the Home Front Military Network.
“Home Front Military Network helps make it easier for veterans that have a challenge in their lives find a solution,” Stan VanderWerf, the El Paso County Board of Commissioners chairman, said in a news release. “I’m glad they are here and doing what they can for our community.”
HFMN will host events during the week to bring awareness and support for the health and well-being of our military and veteran community and increase HFMN’s capacity to meet immediate and long-term needs within the community.
Healthy Together Week events include:
- Opening Reception, 5 p.m. Thursday at US Olympic & Paralympic Museum
- Pickleball Tournament, Friday through Sunday at Bear Creek Regional Park
- 5K Fun Run & Walk, 9 a.m. Saturday at Bear Creek Regional Park
- Yoga in the Park, 1 p.m. Sunday at Bear Creek Regional Park
To register for events or to learn more about HFMN, visit HomeFrontMilitaryNetwork.com or contact Jennifer Wilson at 719-577-7417.