Colorado Springs law firm announces scholarships
Heuser & Heuser, a Colorado Springs-based law firm, is accepting applications for scholarship offers worth up to $3,000.
In a news release, the law firm said it was “proud to announce they’ve increased their commitment to the local community by offering more in scholarships.”
First place is $3,000, followed by $2,000 and $1,000 for second and third, respectively.
Applicants are asked to write an essay of no less than 1,000 words applying their wit and best critical thinking skills to this problem: “How would you change, or improve, the educational system in our country so that it might serve as a model for the rest of the world?”
To qualify, applicants must be a high school senior in the southern Colorado area who is planning to enter college, trade school or the military.
Applications are due Feb. 25. Winners will be announced on March 25.
Applications must include student’s name, email address and phone number. They may be mailed to: Heuser Scholarship, 625 N. Cascade Ave., Suite 300, Colorado Springs, CO 80903. They may also be emailed to info@heuserlaw.com.
App for disaster preparation launched
The Pikes Peak Regional Office of Emergency Management has launched Pikes Peak Prepared, an app to help the community prepare for disasters.
The app delivers vital information and tools, including digital guides, videos, news articles, checklists and FAQs, to help individuals prepare for, respond to and recover from emergencies in the area.
In addition, it features a space to build your own emergency plan customized to your specific needs. Users can stay informed about upcoming events and receive alerts from FEMA and the National Weather Service. The app is available on Apple and Android devices.
“The app puts as much information as a stack of preparedness books right on your phone, and it’s an interactive way for us to help the community get prepared,” Jim Reid, the agency’s executive director, said in a statement.
Pikes Peak Prepared features information on wildfires, winter storms, individual preparedness, psychological first aid, preparedness for people with access and functional needs, readiness for pet owners and general individual preparedness tips. Additional resources, surveys and announcements will be added regularly.
Volunteer needed for El Paso County Board of Adjustment
The Board of El Paso County Commissioners is seeking community-minded citizen volunteers to serve on the Board of Adjustment. Applications are due Friday.
The Board of Adjustment is seeking one regular member.
The Board of Adjustment hears and decides on issues of physical variances related to the county zoning code. Variance requests may include changes to dimensions, structural location, bulk limitations or other development requirements.
The board consists of four regular members and several associate members who vote on a rotating basis. Regular members are appointed by the BOCC for three-year terms and are limited to two full consecutive terms, associate members are appointed for one-year terms and may be reappointed for up to a maximum of six consecutive terms.
Board meetings are held at 9 a.m. on the second Wednesday of the month at the Centennial Hall Hearing Room, 200 S. Cascade Ave., Colorado Springs.
The application can be found at bocc.elpasoco.com/volunteer. Send completed applications to: Board of El Paso County Commissioners, Attn: Ingrid Mobley, 200 S. Cascade Ave., Suite 100, Colorado Springs, CO 80903-2208 or ingridmobley@elpasoco.com.
Applications can also be faxed to 719-520-6397.
Seat available on Housing Authority Board
Mayor John Suthers is seeking applicants for a four-year term on the Colorado Springs Housing Authority Board.
The volunteer position is a four-year term commitment, from Jan. 11, 2022-Jan. 11, 2026, as a member of a citizen board of commissioners with a time commitment of about four hours per month.
The board meets the third Thursday of each month.
Preferred applicants would have specialized knowledge of real estate, construction, landlord/tenant agreements, finance or social service.
Submit applications and resumes by Nov. 19 at coloradosprings.gov/bcc.
For questions, contact Dawn Conley at 719-385-5484 or dawn.conley@coloradosprings.gov.
National Charity League chapter announces membership drive
The Colorado Springs Chapter of National Charity League Inc., a national mother-daughter volunteer organization, is accepting applications until Feb. 18 from women with daughters in 6th grade through 9th grade.
“We are excited for the opportunity to welcome new mothers and daughters into our chapter as we continue to create lifelong philanthropists who graciously serve the community,” said Rebecca Frith, president of the Colorado Springs Chapter, which has nearly 170 members.
The chapter’s mother-daughter teams volunteered nearly 2,100 philanthropy hours in 2020-2021 for 14 philanthropic organizations, including the American Heart Association, Care & Share Food Banks, Children’s Hospital Colorado, the Humane Society, Rocky Mountain Women’s Film Institute, and Silver Key Meals on Wheels.
Over the past year, the chapter has provided meals for the Ronald McDonald House, supported the Susan B. Komen Breast Cancer foundation, worked with Friends of Cheyenne Cañon doing trail maintenance, and adopted families during the holidays to provide children with gifts.
For info, visit nationalcharityleague.org/chapter/coloradosprings or email Membershipcoloradosprings@nclonline.org.