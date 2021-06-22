Education updates
- Clarice Banovich, of Colorado Springs, graduated from Eastern New Mexico University in the spring.
- Ellen Disilverio, Caroline Fraser, Evan Gilmartin and Jessica Johnson, all of Colorado Springs, were named to the spring President’s List at the University of Alabama, while Reaghan Dougherty, of Colorado Springs, landed a spot on school’s spring Dean’s List.
- Blake Raphael, of Colorado Springs, was named to the spring Dean’s List at Carthage College in Kenosha, Wisc.
- Lucas Sekutera, of Colorado Springs, was recently inducted into the Wheaton College (Ill.) Scholastic Honor Society. Sekutera was recognized for excellence in Liberal Arts Engineering.
Nominations open for county Veteran of the Year
El Paso County Veteran Services Office is seeking nominations for its annual Veteran of the Year Award.
A veteran from El Paso County is honored each year for their exemplary military service and continued commitment to serving fellow veterans and our community. Previous award recipients include Nanette Brédé Mueller, Duane K.L. France, Victor M. Fernandez and Leo F. Martinez.
To be eligible for this award, nominees must be honorably discharged or retired from military service from one of the five Armed Forces of the United States, including the Reserve or National Guard or the United States Merchant Marines, and must reside in the county.
For more info, visit bit.ly/33lcMAh.
Nominations are due June 30. Email completed forms at vet@elpasoco.com, fax at 719-520-7751 or drop off at El Paso County Veteran Services, 5850 Championship View, Suite 130, Colorado Springs 80922.