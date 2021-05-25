EL POMAR THANKS HEALTHCARE WORKERS
As an expression of gratitude to hospital healthcare employees in the Pikes Peak Region, El Pomar Foundation’s Trustees approved a special grant to underwrite this laudable group’s admission to Cheyenne Mountain Zoo and the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum, over one week at each destination in April and May, respectively.
The program was created as a way to thank these community members who are among those most profoundly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and who have sacrificed the most to ensure that our loved ones have the care, support system and medical attention they need at a uniquely vulnerable time.
“All of us at El Pomar Foundation are grateful for the work done by hospital healthcare workers over the last year. This is one way in which we are able to share our heartfelt thanks,” CEO and President Kyle Hybl said in a statement.
The program provided more than 4,500 hospital healthcare workers and their guests with admission at the zoo and museum across the two weeks designated as “Hospital Employee Appreciation Week.” Participating institutions were UC Health’s Memorial, Pikes Peak Regional and Grandview Hospitals; Penrose St. Francis Hospitals; Children’s Hospital Southern Colorado and Peak Vista Community Health Centers.
SPRINGS RESIDENT TO JUDGE DOG SHOW'S AGILITY CHAMPIONSHIP
Colorado Springs resident David Nauer is one of two judges for the eighth annual Masters Agility Championship at Westminster on June 11.
It will be held in conjunction with the 145th annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York on June 12-13.
Nauer will officiate over 350 dogs in the agility competition during the daytime preliminary rounds and the evening championship final. This is his first Westminster judging assignment.
Nauer has competed in Agility for 25 years and judged nationwide since 2005.
Along with his wife Karen, he bred German Shorthaired Pointers for 40 years.
REALTY ONE OPENS NORTHEAST SPRINGS OFFICE
Realty ONE Group, considered to be one of the fastest growing real estate franchisors, opened its first office in northeast Colorado Springs on April 30 at 15 Spectrum Loop, Suite 115, near Voyager Parkway.
“Northeast Colorado Springs is the fastest growing quadrant of Colorado Springs,” Kerri Kilgore, owner of Realty ONE Group Apex, said in a statement. “While our office there will serve the entire Pikes Peak region, we know that the northeast has lacked a strong real estate presence to serve the area’s rapidly growing population. With new retail such as Steels’, Boot Barn Hall and the new Interstate 25 interchange nearby, residential growth is following.”
EDUCATION UPDATES
Elly Carlson (80921) was named to the spring Dean’s List at Carson-Newman University in Jefferson City, Tenn., after earning at least a 3.5 GPA.
Erin Pimentel (80924) was named the recipient of The Rogers Prize in Geology at Hamilton College’s annual Class & Charter Day in New York, in recognition of a senior majoring in geosciences and excelling in the courses in that concentration.
Lauren Neas, of Colorado Springs, was named to the spring Dean’s List at Abilene Christian University in Texas, after earning at least a 3.6 GPA. Neas is a senior majoring in financial management.
Blake Allen Lair, of Colorado Springs, earned a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Maryland Global Campus.
NOMINATIONS OPEN FOR COUNTY VETERAN OF THE YEAR
El Paso County Veteran Services Office is seeking nominations for its annual Veteran of the Year Award.
A veteran from El Paso County is honored each year for their exemplary military service and continued commitment to serving fellow veterans and our community. Previous award recipients include Nanette Brédé Mueller, Duane K.L. France, Victor M. Fernandez and Leo F. Martinez.
To be eligible for this award, nominees must be honorably discharged or retired from military service from one of the five Armed Forces of the United States, including the Reserve or National Guard or the United States Merchant Marines, and must reside in the county.
For more information, visit bit.ly/33lcMAh.
Nominations are due June 30. Email completed forms at vet@elpasoco.com, fax at 719-520-7751 or drop off at El Paso County Veteran Services, 5850 Championship View, Suite 130, Colorado Springs 80922.