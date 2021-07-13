Education updates
- Tommy Baker (bachelor of science in accounting), Philip Beltracchi (doctor of philosophy in physics), Bradley Potter (master of city and metro planning), Kelli Warmouth (master of education in educational psychology) and Rebecca Williams (bachelor of arts in human development and family studies), all of Colorado Springs, graduated from the University of Utah.
- Rachel Barron (80918), Emma Genrich (80920), Brendan Johnston (80920), Abigail Sekutera (80919) and Jessalyn Weary (80920) were named to the spring Dean’s List at Wheaton College in Wheaton, Ill.
- Anna Rottenborn (80919) was named to the spring Dean’s List at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio.
- Alyssa Twilbeck, of Colorado Springs, was named to the spring Dean’s List at Augustana College in Rock Island, Ill.
Colorado Springs Health Foundation seeks board members
The Colorado Springs Health Foundation seeks three volunteers to serve on its Board of Trustees starting early 2022.
The city of Colorado Springs entered into a lease of Memorial Health System to UCHealth effective Oct. 1, 2012. As part of that lease, the City established the Colorado Springs Health Foundation, whose mission is to provide grants to target immediate health care needs and encourage healthy living in El Paso and Teller counties.
A nine-member Board of Trustees governs the affairs of the Foundation. Trustees are nominated by the mayor and appointed by city council. Trustees must be at least 21 and residents of the city of Colorado Springs. The Foundation seeks candidates with knowledge, expertise, education or experience in one or more of the following areas:
- Behavioral health (mental health and/or substance use disorders)
- Investments/Finance
- Health-focused nonprofit service delivery
In addition, the Foundation seeks candidates who provide diverse perspectives and lived experience relevant to the work of improving community health. This is a volunteer position, and requires a minimum commitment of six hours per month. Trustees can serve up to three, three-year terms.
Those interested should complete the online application at coloradosprings.gov/boards. Applications are due by 5 p.m. July 31.
For more information about the trustee role, contact Cari Davis, executive director of Colorado Springs Health Foundation, at 719-510-2204 or cdavis@cshf.net.