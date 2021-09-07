Children’s book by Rampart grad aims to help kids grow self-esteem
Rampart High School graduate and Rhodes scholar Serene Singh recently published “The Queen Machine,” a children’s book.
The 24-year-old Singh is a doctoral student at the University of Oxford who represents the world’s largest pageant system as the 2020-2021 National All-American Miss. During her summer tour as a national titleholder, her goal is to get this book “in as many schools, libraries, and as many hands of kids and families as possible.”
“With the platform I have today, my greatest dream this year was to produce something that will grow and impact children in a tangible way. Growing up as a Sikh South Asian girl in Colorado Springs, Colorado, I wanted nothing more than to blend-in with my peers. Fast forward a few years — my individuality is what I cherish the most about my life’s journey,” Singh said in a statement.
As a public speaking teacher for youth globally, Singh works with hundreds of students in developing their research and public speaking skills. Singh is also working on a project in Jharkhand, India, to help Indian adolescent village girls gain self-defense skills and resources to stay in school.
“Each person who reads this book — no matter their age — will be challenged to see themselves in a new, positive and powerful way, that’s a promise,” Singh said.
To learn more, visit serenesingh.com/book.
• • •
BBQ to benefit those suffering from kidney disease
NephCure Kidney International announced that the Rocky Mountain Pig Jig BBQ Festival and Fundraiser will be held at the Western Museum of Mining and Industry from 1-7 p.m. on Sept. 11.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit rockymountainpigjig.com.
The Rocky Mountain Pig Jig will feature a single-day amateur barbecue competition made up of corporately sponsored teams, a kids’ fun zone with inflatables, games and activities, live music from Ashlee and the Longshot Revival and Jeffrey Alan Band, local vendors and food trucks.
The Pig Jig originated in 2008 when a group of friends organized a simple backyard barbecue competition in Tampa Bay, Fla., in support of a friend who had lost his kidneys due to an aggressive form of Nephrotic Syndrome. The Pig Jig is now a national event, with festivals held annually in Colorado Springs, Tampa and San Jose, Calif.
• • •
Colorado Springs resident attends Space Academy
Michael Ratliff, of Colorado Springs, recently attended Space Academy at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center, home of Space Camp, Space Camp Robotics, Aviation Challenge and U.S. Cyber Camp.
The Rocket Center is a Smithsonian Affiliate and NASA Marshall Space Flight Center’s Official Visitor Center.
The weeklong educational program promotes science, technology, engineering and math, or STEM, while training students and with hands-on activities and missions based on teamwork, leadership and problem solving.
Ratliff spent the week training with a team that flew a simulated space mission to the International Space Station, the moon or Mars. The crew participated in experiments and successfully completed an extra-vehicular activity, or spacewalk. He and crew returned to earth in time to graduate with honors.
Located in Huntsville, Ala., Space Camp uses astronaut training techniques to engage trainees in real-world applications of STEM subjects. Students sleep in quarters designed to resemble the ISS and train in simulators like those used by NASA.
• • •
Education updates
Jason Paulus, a 2021 Cedarville University (Ohio) mechanical engineering graduate from Colorado Springs, received first prize and a $2,500 award for his paper, “A Multi-Input Control Model for a Hydrofoil Boat with Differential Front & Rear Strut Steering and Actuated-Wing-Induced Roll,” in the 2021 Mandles Prize for Hydrofoil Excellence, sponsored by the International Hydrofoil Society. Hydrofoil technology focuses on the application of lifting surfaces that operate in water. In aviation, the cross section of the wing surface is called an airfoil, but underwater, it is known as a hydrofoil.
Rebecca Baker, John Church, Grant Drollinger and Maya Pabst, all of Colorado Springs, started as first-year college students at Utah State University in Logan, Utah.
• • •
PPLD searching for new board member
Pikes Peak Library District’s Board of Trustees is seeking applications to fill a vacancy by Jan. 1.
Trustee Cathy Grossman’s final term of volunteer service ends Dec. 31.
Trustees are appointed by a joint committee of the Colorado Springs City Council and the El Paso County Board of County Commissioners. It is a governing board as opposed to an advisory board.
Trustees serve without remuneration and must live within the library district’s service area. They are limited to two five-year terms.
Responsibilities include attending board and committee meetings, following bylaws, serving as a community liaison, appointing and evaluating the performance of the library’s chief librarian and CEO, setting policy, performing strategic planning duties, reviewing and approving the annual budget, among other duties.
Applications are due Sept. 12 and must be completed and submitted online. For more information, visit ppld.org/BOT.
All applicants are asked to attend the Board of Trustees’ monthly public meeting at 5 p.m. Sept. 22 at Penrose Library. A reception will follow the meeting, in which applicants can introduce themselves and learn more about the position.