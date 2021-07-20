A Pre-K-8 charter school in Academy District 20 has completed a refinancing and will soon begin construction on a new gymnasium.
New Summit Charter Academy announced last week it sold $23 million in bonds which will be used to refinance the previous 7.5% private bond loan to public bonds at 3.77%. The 40-year financing is non-rated and has a final maturity yield of 3.77%, stated a news release. The loan closed July 8.
“We’re extremely pleased with the strong interest among investors resulting in favorable terms for this new credit agreement – a positive sign of the value our school brings to the community,” said NSCA Principal Kim McClelland in the release.
“The facility supports our strong need for an on-site school gymnasium and dramatically lowers our interest rate. Importantly, the structure also provides additional flexibility and will allow NSCA to be well-positioned to resume executing our growth strategies as the economy recovers from the pandemic.”
RBC Capital Markets was the investment bank serving as underwriter of the charter school’s bond issuance, and Choice Advisors helped advise the transaction.
The 7899 Lexington Drive school can now move forward with its plans to build a two-story, high school-sized gymnasium on what’s now its northside parking lot. The approximately 10,200-square-foot facility will include bleachers, concession area, electrical room, janitor room, men and women’s restrooms, storage and vestibules.
Construction on the new gym is planned to start in March 2022. Completion is expected to be completed in August 2022 for the start of the 2022-23 school year.
NSCA plans to use other capital investments to update part of its building with a new heating, ventilation and air conditioning system and a full LED lighting replacement.
Presently, NSCA does not have its own gym and instead rents the Xfinity skate center next door. Once complete, the school’s new gym will ensure all students have access to indoor space for physical education.
“Rent was increasing and we needed our own facility for assemblies, events and school electives,” McClelland said.
This opportunity for on-site sports programs will create a more positive school culture, she said.
NSCA was founded as a tuition-free, K-6 elementary school in 2018 and is one of two charter schools in D20. The school added grade 7 in 2019 and grade 8 and preschool in 2020. The total student body is 686 students.