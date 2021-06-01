North Colorado Springs is now home to a renowned automobile care company known for its parts and services excellence.
Bridgestone Retail Operations recently opened a Firestone Complete Auto Care store at 1358 Republic Drive (80921). The store opened April 16 and held a grand opening May 28 to 30. Ben Pekarek is the store manager.
Auto maintenance services offered include auto repair, brake repair, car battery replacement, engine repair, oil change and tire alignment, change and repair. Other services include air conditioning repair, brake inspection, drivetrain repair, radiator, scheduled maintenance, service warranty options, transmission, tune-up, vehicle inspection and wiper blades change.
“The products you can expect from a Firestone Complete Auto Care include Trico Windshield Wiper Blades, Pennzoil, Quaker State, Shell Rotella and more,” said Richard Michie, area manager for Colorado Springs and Pueblo.
While Firestone sells car parts, it is best known for keeping cars operating safely through its tire care services. Investing in quality car or truck tires is a wise investment to help keep a vehicle operating on the road for the long haul.
“This is a full service tire/auto care center just like our other locations,” Michie said.
According to Michie, the new store allows Bridgestone Retail Operations to better serve the area by providing customers with convenient access to trusted auto service, and leading Bridgestone and Firestone-brand tires.
This location will help local Boys & Girls Clubs of America provide reliable transportation to kids so they can safely access enrichment and learning activities through the Bridgestone “Driving Great Futures” program. This corporate social responsibility initiative “helps child and teen Club members access healthy extracurricular programs like career coaching, college readiness, STEM, and physical education. With every visit to Firestone Complete Auto Care, you can support Club youth,” states the Firestone Complete Auto Care blog.
The program offers ongoing assistance by way of customer donations and teammate volunteerism will help local Boys & Girls Clubs with transportation needs, as well as critical services for kids and teens facing food insecurity and virtual learning challenges due to COVID-19.
The shop features new automotive technologies and equipment for faster and better auto repairs, as well as curbside and contact-free services designed to promote safety during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Additionally, the store is part of the Bridgestone Tires4Ward recycling program. “Maximizing our contribution to a circular economy, used tires removed from service at the store will have a beneficial next use. Tires can find new life in rubberized asphalt, construction materials, landscaping mulch, creating energy and much more,” Michie said.