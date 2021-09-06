Ben Hoffer is realizing his dream of owning his own restaurant.
He opened High Rise Pizza Kitchen, 6660 Delmonico Drive, on Aug. 18. The menu includes appetizers, salads (make any a meal with chicken for $3), specialty and house favorite pies, build your own pizza, sips and sides. There are 17 topping choices for $2 each and six fancy topping for $3 each. All the pizzas are 16 inches.
For a test drive, we picked up The Amazing Aru pie ($21) and the Brutus salad ($8), which is a Caesar salad. The pizza is on the House Favorites list. Hoffer’s excellent three-day pie dough is topped with a delicious mixture of pistachio pesto, mozzarella, roasted artichoke heart, roasted red pepper, spinach, red onion, feta, roasted tomato, and sweet basil.
My first reaction when Hoffer recommended it was, “That’s a lot of ingredients for a single pizza.”
To my amazement, the combo worked. I totally see why it rates being called amazing. It’s apparent Hoffer has not cut corners on quality ingredients.
The salad was top notch, too. The romaine was crispy fresh, the garlic season croutons addictive and the creamy Romano dressing tangy good. The bonus was whole roasted garlic cloves tossed in the salad. I added white anchovies from the fancy topping list for Caesar salad perfection. The salad portion was plentiful, easily enough for two to share.
I have my eye on the Pig Newton ($24) for my next visit. Who can resist a combo of mozzarella, roasted tomato, Calabrian chile, smoked bacon, prosciutto, gorgonzola, a drizzle of fig jam and a splash of roasted garlic olive oil?
Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays.
“Or until I run out of dough,” Hoffer says. “I try to make what I think I will need for a day’s service. We sold out the first couple of days when we opened.”
Details: 375-5694, highrisepizzakitchen.com. Delivery and liquor license to come in the future.
