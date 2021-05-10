Colorado Springs residents now have a new one-stop shop to buy batteries and lightbulbs, and get their key fog or cell phone repaired and replaced.
Batteries Plus Colorado Springs will celebrate the grand opening of its 6819 Space Village Ave. (80915) location with a 1 p.m. event on Friday, May 14.
“The new Batteries Plus location will be an excellent addition to the community. We are excited for the new Batteries Plus to grow within the community and provide our products and services to the residents of Colorado Springs,” said CEP Scott Williams.
Marcus Durbin, the company’s senior local public relations manager, said Batteries Plus has other investments in the community which give insight into how the local market works.
“As the second most populous city in Colorado, we knew there was a need from both retail and business customers for the kinds of products and services we offer. This new store will be the fourth location in Colorado Springs,” Durbin said.
The other locations are 3320 Austin Bluffs Parkway (80918), 2713 Janitell Road, Suite 160 (80906), and 5620 E. Woodmen Road (80920).
Batteries Plus exists to help individuals and businesses meet their power, lighting and device repair needs.
The company offers a range of products including automotive batteries (ATV, snowmobile, motorcycle, car, marine, and golf cart), chargers, cell-phone batteries, phone essentials, SLA batteries, alkaline batteries, and generators and a variety of services for automotive needs such as free car battery testing and installations on most vehicles, and help keep their cell phone, laptop and tablet batteries lasting longer and more efficiently.
The staff “has experience working with top brands and operating systems to give the best inspection for a device, including phone repair for broken and cracked screens,” states a press release.
As part of the store’s grand opening festivities, in-store sweepstakes with three weekly prizes will be offered from May 14 to 30.
During week one, Batteries Plus will offer a NOCO GB40 Jump Starter (valued at $139.99) as a prize, and during week two, a Home Security Package: GEENI Doorbell Camera & Amp, Hawk 3 Security Camera, (a $149.98 value).
A year-long supply of AA/AAA batteries and Duracell Ultra charger will be offered during week three.
Also, the store will offer free battery checks from May 27 to 30, as well as a 20% off auto batteries coupon, to shoppers.
Durbin says Batteries Plus is different from other battery and bulb retailers. While backed by a national brand, the individual stores are small, locally owned businesses operated by people that live in the communities they serve.
“Our power and lighting solutions serve a wide range of customers, ranging from everyday individuals to crucial industries like health care, manufacturing, hospitality, and even agriculture,” Durbin said.
This chain offers access to more than 60,000 unique batteries, light bulbs and accessories.
Founded in 1988 in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Batteries Plus has over 720 stores throughout the United States and Puerto Rico.
To learn more and to find specials and coupons, visit batteriesplus.com/store-locator/co/coloradosprings/batteries-plus-669 or call the shop at 719-597-1288.