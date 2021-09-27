There’s a reason shows set at a high school will probably never go away: They’re relatable to just about everybody.
In 2019, pre-pandemic, the U.S. high school graduation rate was 88%. Add in the fact that many attend and don’t graduate, and you’re looking at an experience more than nine out of 10 people experience in their lives.
With the high school setting, the audience is thrown into a world they understand well and have lived through. There are no homework assignments to figure out Westeros or Westworld or the mysterious island crash site of Oceanic Flight 815. From the wholesome like “Boy Meets World” to the sensationalized like “Euphoria,” these shows have a dynamic between students, teachers and parents that is quick to pick up on.
With the success of this concept comes an oversaturation. The high school show has certainly been beaten into the ground, but it still feels like a meritocratic process — the bar has just been raised in the modern age of endless options everywhere from Netflix to The CW to The Disney Channel.
One series that is rising above the rest is Netflix’s “Sex Education,” which had its third-season premiere Sept. 17, exactly 20 months after Season 2 due to pandemic delays.
“Sex Education” blends the sincerity of John Hughes films from the 1980s with the impropriety of “Animal House.” Season 1 started with its lead character, Otis Milburn (Asa Butterfield), teaming up with Maeve Wiley (Emma Mackey) to run a sex-therapy business for their uneducated, hormonal peers at Moordale Secondary School. Otis, concealing his own sexual inexperience, picks up the craft from his sex-therapist mother, Jean, who is played by the brilliant Gillian Anderson.
While the show focused mostly on Otis, Maeve, Jean and Otis’ best friend, Eric Effiong (Ncuti Gatwa), in the early seasons, its ability to evolve into a true ensemble has made Season 3 the best offering yet. It keeps furthering its list of relevant characters with each subsequent episode, offering dozens of students and adults their own arcs and expanding the scope of the high school setting that can often feel so narrow in TV.
One shining example of this is the character of Adam Groff (Connor Swindells). Groff is the son of Moordale’s headmaster. He begins the series as a total burnout whose intellectual curiosity and emotional intelligence rivals that of a toddler. He’s a bully to Otis, Eric and his girlfriend, Aimee Gibbs (Aimee Lou Wood), and refuses to take accountability for any of his actions due to his father’s position. Just as his own self-consciousness and self-loathing comes to the fore when he starts to explore his sexuality and his attraction to men, his father ships him off to military school against his will.
Groff is back at Moordale in Season 3 and has been an absolute revelation and arguably the show’s most sympathetic character. Now out and dating Eric, he is constantly dealing with his fellow students’ judgment for his past actions while trying to improve as a person and still learning to accept the person he is.
This kind of development extends across the cast of characters. From the popular girls who felt like "Mean Girls" Regina George and Gretchen Weiners to the star athlete/head boy to the sexually desperate girl obsessed with sci-fi pornography, every character has his or her stereotypical layers pulled back in a genuine way and is allowed to shine and become someone the audience can root for.
While just about every student has a range of likability, what has made Season 3 jell is the introduction of a de-facto “villain”: the new headmistress, Hope Haddon (Jemima Kirke). Moordale’s student body’s sexual exploits have been exposed to the media, and the reputation of the once-prestigious institution is in the balance. Haddon comes in with authority, and is meticulously beginning to strip away the students’ liberties, creating a dynamic in which our lovable cast of characters will eventually come to one conclusion: rebellion.
“Sex Education” isn’t an After School Special. It openly mocks that idea. While it is still set in a high school, and certainly an exaggerated version of one, its strength is in its character development. Season 3 has been the best yet, and the only downside now is that the series, created by Laurie Nunn, has done so much to build a brilliant ensemble — and yet, the high school setting means there is a ticking clock on just how long these students can actually stick around before they graduate.
