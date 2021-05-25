As I walked from my car to the grocery store last week, I looked around the parking lot at the scores of masked and unmasked shoppers entering and exiting the building. I fumbled for a mask at the bottom of my purse and put it on.
Not to wear one felt wrong, despite the fact that I’m now fully vaccinated against COVID and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced last week that vaccinated Americans don’t have to wear a mask indoors or outdoors anymore. Well, mostly, more on that below.
But had that latest guidance kicked in at King Soopers?
Turns out I still needed to wear the mask, at least at that particular store, as of last week. But, just few days after that visit, the chain announced it is no longer requiring shoppers or staff to wear masks if they are vaccinated against COVID.
Although I’m vaccinated (and, incidentally very relieved to have avoided COVID for 14-plus months), it feels funny to walk into any public (or private) place now with a naked face. Like somehow I forgot to wear pants.
Last week’s “Saturday Night Live” show kicked off with a skit about the current state of mask confusion in the U.S.
A fictional Dr. Anthony Fauci (director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases), portrayed by actress/comedian Kate McKinnon, introduced a number of fake role-play skits to show what situations the CDC still require masks and which don’t.
In short, and this is an oversimplification, on a plane, train or bus, you still must wear ‘em — whether you’re vaccinated or not. In other places, such as bars or stores (unless they have their own rules), you no longer have to. IF you are vaccinated.
In America, the promise of a return to relative safety beckons. Those who are vaccinated, which can now include anyone 12 and up in most places, have the freedom to go to school and work without masking up (unless they have to take public transportation to get there).
Some think the CDC’s latest guidance fails to send a strong enough message.
A May 18 Time magazine article, “The CDC’s Abrupt Change to Mask Guidelines Puts People at Risk” states, “In theory, the CDC’s new guidance was aimed only at those who are fully vaccinated, who are highly unlikely to catch or transmit the virus. While it makes scientific sense for vaccinated people to stop masking indoors, the guidance gave states the green light to drop indoor mask mandates for everyone. That’s the wrong approach at this stage.”
Is the world safe from COVID now? No. Just take a look at what’s happening India or Brazil right now. If we leave the masking choice up to the individual, will America remain on the path to safety?
That isn’t so clear.
Fauci, in an interview with Axios last week, said many Americans think the latest CDC guidance “is a removal of a mask mandate for everyone — it’s not.”
He continued, “That’s not what the CDC said. They said if you are vaccinated, you can feel safe — that you will not get infected either outdoors or indoors.”
Fauci reiterated that the CDC did not say “unvaccinated people should abandon their masks.”
Those who have not received the vaccine — by choice or by circumstance — are still encouraged to wear a facial covering indoors, when in public. But will they?
Some businesses, including Trader Joe’s, are upping the ante, literally, by paying employees to get vaccinated. Some states are offering incentives as well: Ohio recently announced a million-dollar lottery prize open to those who get vaccinated. In New York, you can get a free burger voucher if you’re vaccinated in one of the city’s mobile vaccination buses, and in New Jersey, you can get a beer reward, according to People magazine.
As for me, the peace of mind that came with each of my vaccination shots is enough. In fact, it’s priceless.
Editor of this publication and the other three Pikes Peak Newspapers weeklies, Michelle Karas has called the Pikes Peak region home for six years. Contact her at michelle.karas@pikespeaknewspapers.com.